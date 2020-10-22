Here are the topics for tonight's debate

Source: Getty Images

The Commission on Presidential debates announced last week six topics for the second and final debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden set to take place next week.

The topics are:

"Fighting COVID-19"

"American Families"

"Race in America"

"Climate Change"

"National Security"

"Leadership."

The format for tonight's debate is the same as the first debate: Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator, NBC's Kristen Welker, opens each segment with a question.

The commission announced earlier this week that the microphone of the other candidate will be muted for those first two minutes of initial response.

Welker will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic.

The final debate will kick off tonight at 9 p.m. ET and run until 10:30 p.m.