Final 2020 debate

Coronavirus updates

Final 2020 presidential debate

By Meg Wagner, Kyle Blaine, Jessica Estepa, Melissa Macaya and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 9:08 p.m. ET, October 22, 2020
16 min ago

Win or lose, tonight is Trump’s final presidential debate ever

From CNN's Kevin Liptak:

Win or lose, tonight is President Donald Trump’s final appearance ever on a presidential debate stage. 

His methods haven’t changed much since his first time out in a primary debate in 2015 — when he sparred with moderator Megyn Kelly and later made sexist attacks on her. He still enters the sessions relying primarily on his instincts as a brawler and doesn’t prepare nearly as much as his adversaries.

He held a brief and informal session earlier on Thursday with some of his team, but did not conduct a full mock debate before tonight.

That has been his practice for most of his relatively brief debating career. Trump has preferred more ad-hoc sessions, with advisers peppering him with questions during down moments, than a full dress rehearsal. 

He’s had some hits and misses along the way. Some of his general election debates in 2016, and particularly his final one against Hillary Clinton, were viewed by his team as a success.

After that first debate with a large GOP primary field in 2015, many Republicans wondered how much longer they would have to contend with his outbursts and behavior.

Five years later, those traits — and those concerns — are as present as ever.

25 min ago

Trump has arrived at the debate site

President Trump's motorcade has arrived at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for his final debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The debate begins at 9 p.m. ET.

49 min ago

Where Biden and Trump stand in CNN's poll of polls

The CNN Poll of Polls tracks the average poll result in the race for president between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The poll of polls includes the most recent polls that meet CNN’s CNN’s standards for reporting and that measure the views of registered or likely voters. The poll of polls does not have a margin of sampling error.

Here's where the candidates stand as of today in the polling average:

53 min ago

Here's why GOP senators are also bracing for tonight's debate 

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

It’s not just the race for the White House that Republicans are anxious about – it’s holding onto their Senate majority.

The first debate caused heartburn for senators locked in tight contests across the country.

Since then, a handful have gently sought to distance themselves from President Trump – hoping to do what they can to prevent significant defeats down-ballot.

If tonight’s debate is a repeat of the first one, watch for even more senators to join that chorus – and begin making the case that a Republican Senate is needed as a check on a potential Joe Biden presidency.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told his GOP senators to do whatever they think is best – even making that point.

Of course, it’s an open question whether such an argument would work at this late stage of the campaign.

58 min ago

The debate is less than 1 hour away. Here's what you need to know about tonight's showdown.

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Less than two weeks from Election Day, Joe Biden and President Trump are scheduled to appear onstage ge 9:00 p.m. ET for the final general election presidential debate of 2020.

The televised event may be the last opportunity for both candidates to reach a massive national audience before Nov. 3.

Here's everything you need to know about the final debate:

  • The location: The debate will take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. It is scheduled to run from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET without commercial breaks.
  • The topics: Debate moderator, NBC's Kristen Welker, will bring six topics: "Fighting COVID-19," "American Families," "Race in America," "Climate Change," "National Security" and "Leadership."
  • The debate structure: Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator opens each segment with a question. Welker will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic.
  • How this debate is different: The Commission on Presidential Debates recently announced that Biden and Trump would have their microphones muted during portions of the debate. At the start of each of the six segments, each candidate will be given two minutes to answer an initial question, and during that portion, the opposing candidate's microphone will be muted. The rule change was made after the first debate devolved into chaos, with Trump frequently interrupting and heckling Biden and the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News.
  • How to watch and follow: The debate will air live on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International. It will stream live in its entirety, without requiring log-in to a cable provider, on CNN.com's homepage, across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. You can also follow CNN's live debate coverage on CNN.com, which will include analysis and fact checking.

55 min ago

This could be one of Biden's biggest challenges tonight

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives on his campaign plane at Nashville International Airport on Thursday in Nashville.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives on his campaign plane at Nashville International Airport on Thursday in Nashville. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Joe Biden’s messaging for the past several months has been consistent – focusing on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy as he’s tried to turn the election into a referendum of President Trump's handling of the crisis.

It’s a contrast to the President, who has waged multiple lines of attacks on Biden to try to find something that will stick.

One of the challenges for Biden tonight is to not get bogged down in the directions President Trump might try to take this debate – including those personal attacks on his family.

One tactic Biden used during that first debate that he’s expected to repeat again tonight is looking directly into camera as he makes his case.

These were moments that the Biden campaign feels worked well for Biden last time around as he looked to connect with voters at home.

1 hr ago

Campaign advisers say Trump needs a breakout moment tonight

From CNN's Jim Acosta

Campaign advisers tell CNN they now believe it was a huge mistake for President Trump to cancel on last week’s debate, making a breakout moment a must tonight to shake up the race.

One adviser said Trump needs a “leadership moment” at the debate as Joe Biden is now seen as the front runner heading into the final stretch of this campaign.

A crucial focus for Trump tonight is to reach out to male voters, as advisers worry men — once a key demographic strength for Trump — may be slipping away from the President, as have suburban women and elderly voters.

Another adviser said if Trump fails in his mission tonight, watch for the President to become increasingly desperate in the final days of this campaign. 

1 hr 7 min ago

Here's what the inside of the debate hall looks like

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will debate soon in Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Both campaigns agreed that the plexiglass that was once up in the debate hall was not needed and should be taken down, Frank Fahrenkopf, head of the debate commission, told CNN.

Fahrenkopf told CNN earlier today that the plexiglass was put up at the recommendation of the medical advisers on the ground.

The commission also released some additional key details about tonight's debate, via pool:

  • The lecterns are 12’ 8” center to center from candidate to candidate.
  • The lecterns and the moderator's desk are about 16’ 8” apart.
  • Masks are required for everyone at all times and anyone who doesn’t oblige will be asked to leave. Also, everyone within the perimeter, and therefore any debate-related area, will be tested.
  • The first question will go to President Trump, and he will have the first two minutes of uninterrupted time.
  • Biden will then get the same question, and he will have two minutes of uninterrupted time.

Here's what the inside of the debate hall looks like:

The arena is set for the second presidential debate in the Curb Event Center on the campus of Belmont University October 22, in Nashville.
The arena is set for the second presidential debate in the Curb Event Center on the campus of Belmont University October 22, in Nashville. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The plexiglass dividers have been removed from the stage after both US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden had a negative test result for Covid-19 ahead of the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22.
The plexiglass dividers have been removed from the stage after both US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden had a negative test result for Covid-19 ahead of the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22. Brendand Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

A debate official walks past spectator seating marked with signs observing social distancing requirements for the final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at Belmont University on Thursday.
A debate official walks past spectator seating marked with signs observing social distancing requirements for the final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at Belmont University on Thursday. Patrick Semansky/AP

1 hr 22 min ago

What the road to the presidency looks like for both candidates

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

It takes at least 270 electoral votes for a presidential candidate to win the election.

CNN's John King takes a look at the states that are going to be key in former vice president Joe Biden and President Trump's possible paths to victory.

Watch: