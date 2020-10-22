What did you think of tonight's debate?

The Biden campaign said it feels Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden successfully “flipped the script” on President Trump during tonight's debate as he tried to make issue of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. Biden instead turned the focus to the President’s taxes – a moment the campaign feels where he delivered well.

“Biden put him on the defensive with his answers about Trump’s taxes,” a Biden campaign adviser said. “Completely flipped the script on him.”

Biden also capped off this section of the debate arguing the election isn’t about the two candidates’ families but instead about the American family – a key message the campaign had hoped he would drive home in this debate.

This was also one of those moments where Biden looked directly to camera, a strategy he leaned into more heavily after his first debate as his advisers have felt it is a way to connect with voters.

As Joe Biden was boarding his flight from Nashville to Wilmington, he briefly took a few questions from the press. Asked how he believes the debate went, Biden said, “Well, that's for the public to judge. I felt good about it and I thought the moderator did a great job of making it run smoothly and so it was much...much more rational debate than the first one,” he said. “Got a chance to speak to the American public more, so thank you all very much.”

On a call with reporters following tonight’s debate, the Trump campaign unsurprisingly claimed victory.

“Joe Biden has been a Washington politician for almost 50 years and now he says he'll get it right. The President nailed it tonight. Joe Biden is all talk and no action. President Trump won this debate in a blowout, and it's little wonder why Joe Biden doesn't want to do anymore," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told those on the call.