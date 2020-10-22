What did you think of tonight's debate?

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden just wrapped up their second and final presidential debate of the 2020 election.
We want to know what you thought about it.
Tell us what impact it had on you, using the form below.
By Meg Wagner, Kyle Blaine, Jessica Estepa, Melissa Macaya and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN
From CNN's Melissa Mahtani
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden just wrapped up their second and final presidential debate of the 2020 election.
We want to know what you thought about it.
Tell us what impact it had on you, using the form below.
At the end of tonight’s final presidential debate, President Trump kept a similar lead in speaking time he maintained throughout the debate, speaking for approximately three more minutes than former Vice President Biden.
From CNN's DJ Judd, Arlette Saenz and Sarah Mucha
The Biden campaign said it feels Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden successfully “flipped the script” on President Trump during tonight's debate as he tried to make issue of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. Biden instead turned the focus to the President’s taxes – a moment the campaign feels where he delivered well.
“Biden put him on the defensive with his answers about Trump’s taxes,” a Biden campaign adviser said. “Completely flipped the script on him.”
Biden also capped off this section of the debate arguing the election isn’t about the two candidates’ families but instead about the American family – a key message the campaign had hoped he would drive home in this debate.
This was also one of those moments where Biden looked directly to camera, a strategy he leaned into more heavily after his first debate as his advisers have felt it is a way to connect with voters.
As Joe Biden was boarding his flight from Nashville to Wilmington, he briefly took a few questions from the press. Asked how he believes the debate went, Biden said, “Well, that's for the public to judge. I felt good about it and I thought the moderator did a great job of making it run smoothly and so it was much...much more rational debate than the first one,” he said. “Got a chance to speak to the American public more, so thank you all very much.”
On a call with reporters following tonight’s debate, the Trump campaign unsurprisingly claimed victory.
“Joe Biden has been a Washington politician for almost 50 years and now he says he'll get it right. The President nailed it tonight. Joe Biden is all talk and no action. President Trump won this debate in a blowout, and it's little wonder why Joe Biden doesn't want to do anymore," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told those on the call.
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
CNN's Jake Tapper responded to tonight's presidential debate, saying President Trump had delivered a relatively normal performance, especially compared to the first debate which Tapper described at the time as a "a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck."
"It was definitely a more normal debate," said Tapper, speaking just moments after the second and final presidential debate had concluded. "President Trump behaved more like a regular person might theoretically."
"It's fair to say that Trump supporters and Republican office holders can relax for the night. They can exhale," continued Tapper. "He didn't set himself on fire tonight like he did at the first debate."
"[But] I mean, he did lie like Pinocchio," added Tapper, referring to the fictional literary character whose nose grew each time he told another falsehood.
Tapper also said the President had even managed to land few clean hits on former vice president Joe Biden on topics including the 1994 crime bill, and Biden's record as a career politician.
Watch the moment:
From CNN's Andrew Kaczynski
While attacking the 1994 crime bill that Joe Biden supported, President Trump claimed that Biden called the Black community “super predators.”
In 1994, Trump said, the Black community was “called, and he called them ‘super predators’ and he said that. He said it.”
Facts First: This is false. Biden never called Blacks "super predators."
Then-first lady Hillary Clinton used the term “super predators” in a 1996 speech in New Hampshire in support of the 1994 crime bill. Biden did warn in a 1993 speech of "predators on our streets" who were "beyond the pale" in support of the crime bill. The bill itself has come under heavy criticism in recent years for being among the policies that led to mass incarceration, disproportionately affecting Black men.
But Biden himself rejected the theory of super predators.
In a 1997 hearing arguing that most youths in the justice system weren’t violent, Biden said most youth weren’t “super predators.”
“In 1994, there were about 1.5 million juvenile delinquency cases,” Biden said then. “Less than 10% of those cases involved violent crimes. So when we talk about the juvenile justice system, we have to remember that most of the youth involved in the system are not the so-called ‘super predators.’ ”
CNN's Aditi Sangal
In a calmer presidential debate, President Trump repeatedly talked about red states and blue states, CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip said.
"I think the President really walked back into that trap, because if you listen to him day-to-day, like we all do, you hear the same content... It happened on the debate stage in a calmer tone, but it still isn't bridging the gap with the voters in the middle," Phillip said.
The President "kept doing something that I think Joe Biden actually tried to exploit, which is dividing the country into red states and blue states," she added.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gave a message of unity.
"If you watch the ads that are on television for the Biden campaign right now, the message right now is not about, you know, coronavirus. It's not about fracking. It's not about any of those things. It's about unity. It's about bringing the country together," Phillips said.
From CNN's Andrew Kaczynski
In attacking Joe Biden over his handling of the H1N1 epidemic, President Trump said Biden had handled the epidemic poorly for the Obama administration and it was “a total disaster.”
“And frankly, he ran the H1N1 swine flu and it was a total disaster. Far less lethal, but it was a total disaster,” Trump said. “Had that had this kind of numbers, 700,000 people would be dead right now, but it was a far less lethal disease.”
Facts First: This claim is misleading and needs context. The swine flu killed an estimated 12,500 Americans and Trump praised the Obama administration’s early handling of it.
Trump said the Obama administration’s handling of the swine flu was “a total disaster,” claiming 700,000 would have died if the swine flu had been more deadly. Trump’s claim appears to be citing an article from the Wall Street Journal opinion page and not an academic study.
In 2009, Trump actually praised the Obama administration’s early handling of the swine flu outbreak.
"It's going to be handled,” Trump said on Fox News. “It's going to come. It's going to be bad. And maybe it will be worse than the normal flu seasons. And it's going to go away. I think it is being handled fine. I think the words are right."
Later in the interview, Trump downplayed the swine flu and referenced the false assertion that vaccines might cause autism (there is no evidence that vaccines cause autism).
"It's called the flu,” Trump said. “Have you had the flu many times, Neil (Cavuto)? Probably. You know, we all have."
From CNN's Alyssa Choi and Tami Luhby
Joe Biden claimed President Trump’s failure to contain the coronavirus or prevent the resulting economic downturn has left millions of people without jobs and health insurance.
“The fact is that he’s already cost the American people because of his terrible handling of the Covid virus and economic spillover. Ten million people have lost their private insurance,” Biden said.
Facts first: Biden’s claim needs context.
The source of the statistic, Biden’s campaign said, is a July Urban Institute study that estimated 10.1 million people would lose coverage as a result of a Covid-related job loss in the last three quarters of 2020. However, Biden failed to mention that most would regain insurance elsewhere.
The study predicted that about 32% of the 10.1 million would switch to the employer-sponsored insurance of another family member. Another 28% would enroll in Medicaid, and 6% would sign up for other coverage, primarily on the Affordable Care Act exchanges, where many would receive federal premium subsidies.
Only about a third, or 3.5 million people, would be left uninsured, the study estimates.
However, the actual number of people who have lost their job-based coverage isn’t known. There are various estimates out there, and some early data indicate that some employers that furloughed workers continued to provide them with health insurance — at least in the first few months of the pandemic.
From CNN's Tami Luhby
Joe Biden repeated his claim that President Trump wants to end the payroll tax that funds Social Security.
“If in fact he continues to withhold — his plan to withhold the tax on Social Security, Social Security will be bankrupt by 2023. With no way to make up for it,” Biden said.
Facts First: This is not quite true. Trump signed an executive measure in August giving employers the ability to defer Social Security’s payroll taxes until the end of the year.
When he signed the action, the President said that if he wins reelection, he’ll push to terminate the levy in 2021. Asked by Democrats to assess the impact of eliminating the tax, the Social Security Administration’s chief actuary said it would deplete the Social Security trust fund within three years if there were no alternative source of revenue.
The White House has said that Trump was referring to forgiving the deferred amount, not canceling the levy. The Treasury Department has said that the executive measure will not harm the Social Security trust funds because the deferral is temporary, and the funds must be repaid.
Only Congress has the power to eliminate the payroll tax, either temporarily or permanently.