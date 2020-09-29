Live TV
First presidential debate

Coronavirus pandemic

First 2020 presidential debate

By Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Kyle Blaine and Jessica Estepa, CNN

Updated 8:38 p.m. ET, September 29, 2020
1 min ago

There will be a pivotal segment on race in tonight's debate

From CNN's Eric Bradner and Dan Merica

"Race and Violence in our Cities" is one of the topics selected for tonight's debate by moderator Fox News host Chris Wallace. Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator opens each segment with a question.

The section on race pits each candidate's core arguments against the other's.

Joe Biden has said since he launched his campaign that Trump's failure to condemn white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 is what motivated him to run for president this year. His argument that the "soul of the nation" is at stake is based in part on Trump's racist comments and actions, which Biden has said embolden white supremacists across the country.

Though he has condemned violence, property damage and looting, Biden has broadly supported protests against racial injustice and police brutality, and has met with the families of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis, and Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump, meanwhile, devoted much of the Republican National Convention to condemning the property damage and looting that have taken place along with largely peaceful protests in some cities, and to promising a crackdown.

He has warned that electing Biden would lead to more chaos. His objective is to frighten suburbanites who have drifted toward Democrats since he took office — and while similar tactics failed for Trump and the GOP in 2017 and 2018, he is on the ballot this year, unlike those elections.

Each topic segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator opens each segment with a question. Wallace will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic, according to the commission.

Read more about key things to watch for in tonight's debate here.

9 min ago

Analysis: How Trump uses personal attacks to divert attention from unfavorable topics

Analysis from CNN's Kevin Liptak

Even before the debate began, President Trump and his campaign were attempting to tarnish Joe Biden by insinuating he was using performance enhancing drugs or wearing an earpiece to receive direction during the event — both suggestions Biden’s team wrote off as ridiculous.

The tactic seemed designed to force the debate back into familiar territory for Trump: personal attacks and baseless accusations. Trump has used them throughout his political career as a way to divert attention from unfavorable topics — in this case, the coronavirus pandemic and new reports about his taxes.

Ahead of the debate, Biden’s team suggested he had been preparing for such attacks, hoping to avoid being baited by a rival who has shown no boundaries when it comes to political assaults.

An open question is whether Trump’s tactics appeal to voters — and in particular women, who polls have shown souring on some of Trump’s behavior while in office. While some of the President’s advisers have encouraged him against calling Biden senile or slow, he has continued to embrace that line of attack.

17 min ago

Joe Biden tweets a photo of his "performance enhancer": Ice cream

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Joe Biden joked about the Trump campaign’s unfounded accusations that he takes drugs as performance enhancers and that he would wear an earpiece during tonight’s debate:

There is no basis for the claims. President Trump made a similar and equally groundless suggestion about Hillary Clinton using drugs during the 2016 campaign.

17 min ago

Trump and Biden have the pivotal women's vote in mind tonight

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have specific sets of voters in mind tonight as they make their cases during the first — and, both sides agree, likely most important debate.

Both men are eyeing the pivotal women’s vote. 

Even though Trump has long given up on the notion of moving toward the middle, aides say women are still a centerpiece of his strategy. He intends to draw particular attention to his Supreme Court nomination — and remind conservative voters of his judicial record, which advisers believe draws many women who oppose abortion rights to his fold.

For his part, Biden intends to focus heavily on Obamacare — and why his election is needed to save the signature health care law. He is also trying to boost enthusiasm among women across the board and “will remind voters again and again of his partnership with President Obama,” one aide says.

Tonight, Trump advisers believe that offers potentially the last-best chance to improve the President’s standing among older women. That erosion is among his biggest worries.

3 min ago

What undecided voters are looking for in tonight's debate

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

A group of undecided voters in Westerville, Ohio, will be watching tonight's presidential debate live with CNN's Ana Cabrera and reacting in real-time to President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden's answers.

The group is composed of Independents, Republicans and Democrats.

One participant, who is a member of law enforcement, said he's looking for a unifying message:

"Right now, I feel like as a nation there's a lot of separation going on, so my main concern is I want to see who's going to be the one unifying us. ... Everyone's concerned about how we're different. I think we need to be concerned more about what we have in common," he said.

Another participant said she would like to see both President Trump and Biden focus on the issues. "I'm kind of looking for some, you now, serious information about issues, concrete information, especially on Medicare because I'm about to retire. And I hope that the time is spent constructively and not bantering," the participant told Cabrera.

After the debate the participants will offer their opinions on how each candidate did.

Watch:

10 min ago

How Trump and Biden prepared for tonight's debate

From CNN's Dana Bash and Bridget Nolan

Inside the map room of the White House, a small group of advisers sat around a table and peppered the President with accusations and criticisms about everything from lying to incompetence. The team, led by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, was getting Donald Trump prepared for the onslaught they expect from Joe Biden on the debate stage Tuesday night.

About 100 miles north in Wilmington, Delaware, a similar scene played out with Biden and his team, led by longtime Biden aide and debate expert Ron Klain. Biden's prep has been more traditional — putting on mock debates with veteran Democratic attorney Bob Bauer playing the role of Trump in at least one session.

For two very different men with polar opposite temperaments and divergent governing philosophies, their debate objectives have some fundamental things in common: Put their opponent on the defense and make it as much a referendum on the other as possible. In conversations with multiple sources familiar with both candidates' prep, each is practicing ways to get under the other's skin, while also avoiding blowing up and going off script if the debate turns personal.

Advisers to both candidates are expecting one of the night's biggest flash points to be about each man's children.

CNN is told that Trump is preparing to go after Hunter Biden for getting lucrative jobs overseas when his father was vice president that he will say the younger Biden was not qualified for. Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded and false claims to allege that the former vice president and his son acted corruptly in Ukraine.

Their hope is that it knocks Biden off his game — either causing him to blow up or say something incorrect.

Biden's team has been working with him to be ready for Trump to go after his son in a way he hasn't had to deal with as directly before. Trump advisers have also spent time working with the President to stay calm if Biden retaliates by invoking Trump's daughter and son-in-law, both White House aides with no previous government experience. A source familiar with Biden's prep, however, says his plan is to pivot away from this issue, not engage.

Read the full story here.

Watch:

30 min ago

Trump and Biden's race to 270 electoral votes

From CNN's John King

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. Ahead of tonight's debate and only 35 days until the election, CNN's John King breaks down President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's possible path to victory.

Currently in CNN's calculation, Biden is ahead solid or leaning 269 electoral votes.

CNN's John King explains the map:

Visit CNN's interactive 270 electoral map here. You can pick an electoral map based on CNN's current race ratings.

39 min ago

Analysis: Will Trump encounter the incumbent’s curse?

Analysis from CNN's Kevin Liptak

Incumbent presidents have struggled before when it comes time to debate during their bid for reelection, though unlike President Trump they appeared to spend more time preparing. 

President George W. Bush made a last-minute decision in 2004 to retreat to his ranch in Texas ahead of his first debate with Sen. John Kerry after aides deemed the White House too distracting.

But a president cannot entirely escape the realities of the job; for Bush that year it was hurricane season and wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the debate, he was described as alternately tired-sounding, angry and sour. Polls showed Americans believed Kerry won the debate by a wide margin.

President Barack Obama held a debate camp outside of Las Vegas in the lead-up to his first showdown with Mitt Romney in 2012 — but wasn't necessarily thrilled to be there. Obama notoriously despised debating, believing them a test of performance and style over more substantive matters.

"Basically they're keeping me indoors all the time," Obama told a supporter during a phone call when he visited a local campaign office. "It's a drag. They're making me do my homework.”

When it came time to debate Romney, Obama delivered a lackluster performance that failed to land any attacks on Romney and that his campaign barely tried to spin as anything but a disappointment.

"We had one stinker in there," Obama recently told his old campaign manager David Plouffe on his podcast. "It was basically on me.”

Hunkered down to prepare for his next debate at a riverside golf resort in Williamsburg, Virginia, aides made sure to tell reporters that Obama's golf clubs stayed behind.

Trump hasn’t made similar efforts: he was spotted on Sunday on the course at his golf club in Virginia.

31 min ago

32 states have already started voting ahead of the first presidential debate

From CNN's Adam Levy, Ethan Cohen and Liz Stark

Vote-by-mail ballots sit ready for transport to a local U.S. Postal Service office at the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office, on Thursday, September 24, in Lauderhill, Florida.
Vote-by-mail ballots sit ready for transport to a local U.S. Postal Service office at the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office, on Thursday, September 24, in Lauderhill, Florida. Lynne Sladky/AP

More than 1.2 million Americans have already cast their ballot, according to the 20 states that are reporting, said CNN's Pamela Brown, ahead tonight's presidential debate and voters in 32 states have already had the opportunity to cast their ballots.

About 800,000 of those ballots cast come from eight of CNN's most competitive-rated states. In North Carolina and Wisconsin alone, more than 500,000 ballots have already been cast roughly a quarter of ballots requested.

The high return rate suggests many voters have already made up their minds, and they're heeding the advice from politicians and election officials who are urging people to return their ballots quickly due to concerns of delays in mail delivery.

By the last presidential debate every state will have already started early voting.

More on early voting: