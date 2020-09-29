Only 20 minutes into the debate, and it's chaos

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The debate devolved into chaos in the first 20 minutes, as President Trump repeatedly talked over former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.

Trump persistently interrupted nearly every Biden answer on the Supreme Court and the candidates' health care plans, as well as Biden's rebuttals to Trump.

The interruptions turned the early portions into a free-for-all in which there was little room to explore policy differences.

Exasperated, about 18 minutes in, Biden turned to Trump and said, "Will you shut up, man?"

Trump ignored Biden and continued talking over Wallace. "Keep yapping, man," Biden said."

"The people understand, Joe. For 47 years, you've done nothing," Trump shot back.

See the exchange: