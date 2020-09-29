Only 20 minutes into the debate, and it's chaos

The debate devolved into chaos in the first 20 minutes, as President Trump repeatedly talked over former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.
Trump persistently interrupted nearly every Biden answer on the Supreme Court and the candidates' health care plans, as well as Biden's rebuttals to Trump.
The interruptions turned the early portions into a free-for-all in which there was little room to explore policy differences.
Exasperated, about 18 minutes in, Biden turned to Trump and said, "Will you shut up, man?"
Trump ignored Biden and continued talking over Wallace. "Keep yapping, man," Biden said."
"The people understand, Joe. For 47 years, you've done nothing," Trump shot back.
See the exchange:
12 min ago
Biden refutes Trump's socialism charge
From CNN's Dan Merica
Joe Biden moved quickly to rebut the charge of socialism on Tuesday night, responding to an attack from President Trump by saying he defeated people who were closer to socialism during the primary.
“Your party wants to go socialist medicine,” Trump said to Biden.
“The party is me, right now,” Biden retorted. “I am the Democratic Party.”
Trump, during the opening segment of the debate, accused Biden of wanting to end private insurance. Biden said that was “simply” not true.
“What I proposed is that we expand Obamacare, and we increase it,” Biden sad.
“One of the big debates we had with 23 of my colleagues trying to win the nomination that I won, were saying that Biden wanted to allow people to have private insurance still. They can, they do. They will under my proposal.”
When Biden said that the Democratic platform is what he says it is, Trump responded, “Not according to Harris,” a reference to the Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Watch the exchange:
41 min ago
Biden: Barrett a "fine person," but she would vote to end Obamacare
From CNN's Gregory Krieg
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden almost immediately pivoted to the fate of Obamacare when asked about President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and Republicans’ intentions to confirm her before or shortly after Election Day.
After briefly making the case for waiting until after the election is over and giving Americans “a right to have say” in the process, Biden set the stakes as he sees them: “The president has made it clear he wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said. “He's been running on that, he ran on that, and he's been governing on that.”
Adding Barrett to the Supreme Court, he added, was his way of delivering on that promise.
Biden was careful to make the distinction between his opposition to potential policy implications of Barrett’s confirmation and his view of her as a jurist and person, saying “she seems like a very fine person.”
But he harkened back there to her writings from before being nominated.
“She thinks the Affordable Care Act is not constitutional,” Biden said, before moving along to what the ACA’s striking down would mean for women’s health care, reminding viewers that popular protections built into the law — like for those with pre-existing conditions — would go out the window.
See the moment:
1 hr 3 min ago
Trump and Biden face off for the first time
From CNN's Maeve Reston and Stephen Collinson
The first 2020 presidential debate has started. The candidates will not have opening statements, and President Trump will receive the first question from the moderator.
Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator, "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace, opens each segment with a question. Wallace will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.
Trump must deliver a performance that will dramatically alter the race at a time when voters are looking for him to explain the stunning new reporting from The New York Times that he paid no federal income taxes in 10 out of 15 years starting in 2000.
1 hr 12 min ago
Trump and Biden have studied one another — and Biden even phoned a friend, Hillary Clinton
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
President Trump loves to watch TV. And he’s been watching old debate footage of Joe Biden, particularly intrigued by his 2008 vice presidential debate with Sarah Palin, a Trump adviser said.
And Biden has been watching old footage of Trump – from the 2016 primary debates and the general election appearances with Hillary Clinton.
Biden has even spoken to Clinton about the debates, a person familiar with the matter said, in a private conversation between the two Democrats.
But more than watching these old reruns, both men have spent even more time familiarizing themselves with each other’s records. Biden has studied Trump’s record over the last four years and Trump has studied Biden’s Senate and vice presidential record.
1 hr 21 min ago
Pence: "We're ready" for tonight's debate
From CNN's Daniella Diaz
Vice President Mike Pence said during remarks at a Make America Great Again event and presidential debate watch party that he spoke with President Trump in the Oval Office this morning and that “he’s ready” for the debate tonight.
“It's gonna be a great night,” Pence said. “I can tell you I left the President earlier today in the Oval Office. And he's ready. We're ready.”
He later said, “Somebody said to me. How long has the President been preparing for the debate? I said all his life.”
Pence slammed former Vice President Joe Biden throughout his speech, including on fracking, law enforcement and taxes.
He said, as he has many times before, that Biden would be “a Trojan horse for the radical left.”
Per the pooler, one of the biggest cheers of the night came when Pence brought up Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Many in the crowd stood up and cheered, according to the pooler.
Pence spoke about being at the Senate today with Barrett, adding, “I promise you — Judge Amy Coney Barrett is going to become Justice Amy Coney Barrett.”
Toward the end of his remarks, Pence joked that after the crowd sees the debate tonight, they’ll “forget” Pence was even in Pennsylvania because Trump is going to “bring it” at the debate.
Pence also mentioned the vice president debate next week, saying he and second lady Karen Pence would travel to Salt Lake City next week and “do our level best.”
1 hr 27 min ago
There will be a pivotal segment on race in tonight's debate
From CNN's Eric Bradner and Dan Merica
"Race and Violence in our Cities" is one of the topics selected for tonight's debate by moderator Fox News host Chris Wallace. Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator opens each segment with a question.
The section on race pits each candidate's core arguments against the other's.
Joe Biden has said since he launched his campaign that Trump's failure to condemn white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 is what motivated him to run for president this year. His argument that the "soul of the nation" is at stake is based in part on Trump's racist comments and actions, which Biden has said embolden white supremacists across the country.
Though he has condemned violence, property damage and looting, Biden has broadly supported protests against racial injustice and police brutality, and has met with the families of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis, and Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Trump, meanwhile, devoted much of the Republican National Convention to condemning the property damage and looting that have taken place along with largely peaceful protests in some cities, and to promising a crackdown.
He has warned that electing Biden would lead to more chaos. His objective is to frighten suburbanites who have drifted toward Democrats since he took office — and while similar tactics failed for Trump and the GOP in 2017 and 2018, he is on the ballot this year, unlike those elections.
Each topic segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator opens each segment with a question. Wallace will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic, according to the commission.
1 hr 42 min ago
Analysis: How Trump uses personal attacks to divert attention from unfavorable topics
Analysis from CNN's Kevin Liptak
Even before the debate began, President Trump and his campaign were attempting to tarnish Joe Biden by insinuating he was using performance enhancing drugs or wearing an earpiece to receive direction during the event — both suggestions Biden’s team wrote off as ridiculous.
The tactic seemed designed to force the debate back into familiar territory for Trump: personal attacks and baseless accusations. Trump has used them throughout his political career as a way to divert attention from unfavorable topics — in this case, the coronavirus pandemic and new reports about his taxes.
Ahead of the debate, Biden’s team suggested he had been preparing for such attacks, hoping to avoid being baited by a rival who has shown no boundaries when it comes to political assaults.
An open question is whether Trump’s tactics appeal to voters — and in particular women, who polls have shown souring on some of Trump’s behavior while in office. While some of the President’s advisers have encouraged him against calling Biden senile or slow, he has continued to embrace that line of attack.
1 hr 49 min ago
Joe Biden tweets a photo of his "performance enhancer": Ice cream
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
Joe Biden joked about the Trump campaign’s unfounded accusations that he takes drugs as performance enhancers and that he would wear an earpiece during tonight’s debate:
There is no basis for the claims. President Trump made a similar and equally groundless suggestion about Hillary Clinton using drugs during the 2016 campaign.