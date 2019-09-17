President Trump just took the stage at his rally in New Mexico.

It's his first trip to the "Land of Enchantment" as president.

The President kicks off a three-day swing out West rallying supporters in Rio Rancho, a suburb of Albuquerque, this evening.

He will spend the night in the Albuquerque area, then travel to California for a slate of fundraising events Tuesday in Palo Alto and Beverly Hills. Trump will attend additional fundraisers in Los Angeles and San Diego on Wednesday before returning to Washington.

According to voter registration statistics from the New Mexico Secretary of State, 33% of voters in Sandoval County, where the rally is being held, are registered Republicans as of August 2019. Forty-three percent are registered Democrats.

Trump's last trip to New Mexico was met with resistance: protesters lit fires, smashed a door and threw rocks outside his Albuquerque rally in May 2016, the scene of chaos taking place in the weeks after he became the presumptive Republican nominee. Inside the convention center, sporadic protesters disrupted Trump's rally.