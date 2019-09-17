President Trump rallies in New Mexico
NOW: Trump takes the stage in New Mexico
President Trump just took the stage at his rally in New Mexico.
It's his first trip to the "Land of Enchantment" as president.
The President kicks off a three-day swing out West rallying supporters in Rio Rancho, a suburb of Albuquerque, this evening.
He will spend the night in the Albuquerque area, then travel to California for a slate of fundraising events Tuesday in Palo Alto and Beverly Hills. Trump will attend additional fundraisers in Los Angeles and San Diego on Wednesday before returning to Washington.
According to voter registration statistics from the New Mexico Secretary of State, 33% of voters in Sandoval County, where the rally is being held, are registered Republicans as of August 2019. Forty-three percent are registered Democrats.
Trump's last trip to New Mexico was met with resistance: protesters lit fires, smashed a door and threw rocks outside his Albuquerque rally in May 2016, the scene of chaos taking place in the weeks after he became the presumptive Republican nominee. Inside the convention center, sporadic protesters disrupted Trump's rally.
5 key issues that could come up at tonight's rally
President Trump will be speaking to supporters tonight at a rally in New Mexico, and he could bring up some issues that are dominating the news cycle.
Here are a few key subjects that could come up:
Saudi oil facilities attack: Coordinated strikes targeted key Saudi Arabian oil facilities early on Saturday morning, causing a dramatic escalation in tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they conducted the strikes — using 10 drones — in retaliation for Saudi Arabia's military campaign against the group in Yemen. The US has cast doubt on the Houthi statement, placing blame on the group's benefactors, Iran, instead.
The border wall: The US Department of Defense is diverting an estimated $3.6 billion in military construction funds to help build Trump's wall on the US-Mexico border. The projects range from building training and ammunition storage facilities to fixing access roads to construction on a middle school in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, along with a subway station entrance facility at the Pentagon.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh: The New York Times published an excerpt of a new book detailing sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh that he has previously denied. Trump called on his Justice Department Sunday to "rescue" Kavanaugh.
Gun control legislation: Trump cast doubt today he could come to an agreement with Democrats on gun control as lawmakers await his proposals to combat deadly shootings. After a pair of shootings in Texas and Ohio at the beginning of August, Trump voiced support for expanding background checks.
Vaping: Trump announced announcing an effort last week to ban almost all flavored vaping products. He said the US Food and Drug Administration would be putting out "some very strong recommendations" regarding the use of flavored e-cigarettes in "a couple of weeks." On Friday, Trump seemed to strike a different tone on vaping in a tweet, saying, "While I like the Vaping alternative to Cigarettes, we need to make sure this alternative is SAFE for ALL!" the President tweeted. "Let's get counterfeits off the market, and keep young children from Vaping!" he added, the first time he has mentioned counterfeit products.
President Trump is holding a rally in New Mexico tonight
President Trump will hold a campaign rally tonight in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
The rally, which starts at 9 p.m. ET at Santa Ana Star Center, comes after the President weighed on an attack at a Saudi Arabian oil field.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the US has "reason to believe that we know" who is responsible the attack and the country is "locked and loaded depending on verification" following the crippling strike.
"Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!" Trump said.
What we know about the attack: On Saturday, coordinated strikes on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities — among the world's largest energy production centers — disrupted 5% of the daily global oil supply. Yemen's Houthi rebels took responsibility for the attacks, but they are often backed by Iran.
Though Trump did not name Iran in his tweet, the attack has caused another spike in tensions between the US and Tehran. Prior to Saturday there were signs the US appeared open to new negotiations and even a potential meeting later this month between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.