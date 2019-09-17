President Trump will be speaking to supporters tonight at a rally in New Mexico, and he could bring up some issues that are dominating the news cycle.

Here are a few key subjects that could come up:

Saudi oil facilities attack: Coordinated strikes targeted key Saudi Arabian oil facilities early on Saturday morning, causing a dramatic escalation in tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they conducted the strikes — using 10 drones — in retaliation for Saudi Arabia's military campaign against the group in Yemen. The US has cast doubt on the Houthi statement, placing blame on the group's benefactors, Iran, instead.

The border wall: The US Department of Defense is diverting an estimated $3.6 billion in military construction funds to help build Trump's wall on the US-Mexico border. The projects range from building training and ammunition storage facilities to fixing access roads to construction on a middle school in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, along with a subway station entrance facility at the Pentagon.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh: The New York Times published an excerpt of a new book detailing sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh that he has previously denied. Trump called on his Justice Department Sunday to "rescue" Kavanaugh.

Gun control legislation: Trump cast doubt today he could come to an agreement with Democrats on gun control as lawmakers await his proposals to combat deadly shootings. After a pair of shootings in Texas and Ohio at the beginning of August, Trump voiced support for expanding background checks.

Vaping: Trump announced announcing an effort last week to ban almost all flavored vaping products. He said the US Food and Drug Administration would be putting out "some very strong recommendations" regarding the use of flavored e-cigarettes in "a couple of weeks." On Friday, Trump seemed to strike a different tone on vaping in a tweet, saying, "While I like the Vaping alternative to Cigarettes, we need to make sure this alternative is SAFE for ALL!" the President tweeted. "Let's get counterfeits off the market, and keep young children from Vaping!" he added, the first time he has mentioned counterfeit products.