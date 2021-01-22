Live TV
Biden focuses on the economy on second day in office

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 8:23 a.m. ET, January 22, 2021
5 min ago

Biden to sign order that will lay groundwork for $15 minimum wage for federal workers and contractors

From CNN’s Tami Luhby

U.S. President Joe Biden signs an executive order during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House January 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. 
U.S. President Joe Biden signs an executive order during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House January 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.  Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is expected to sign two more executive orders today as he continues his swift efforts to overturn his predecessor's policies. 

The first executive order seeks to provide help to those who are struggling to buy food, missed out on stimulus checks or are out of work.

The measure builds on the President's $1.9 trillion relief plan that he outlined last week that would send another $1,400 in stimulus checks, extend unemployment benefits and nutrition assistance and provide more help to struggling renters and homeowners.

"The American people can't afford to wait," said Brian Deese, the National Economic Council director, noting that Census Bureau data shows nearly 30 million people don't always have enough to eat. "And so many are hanging by a thread. They need help, and we are committed to doing everything we can to provide that help as quickly as possible."

The other is geared toward improving the jobs of federal workers and contractors, which was among the President's campaign commitments. It lays the groundwork for requiring contractors to pay a $15 hourly minimum wage and to provide emergency paid leave by the end of Biden's first 100 days. It also directs agencies to determine which federal workers are earning less than that minimum and develop recommendations to promote bringing them up to $15 an hour.

Biden included a call to raise the national hourly minimum wage to $15 as part of the $1.9 trillion relief package he outlined last week before taking office. It is currently $7.25 an hour.

Biden has signed a raft of executive orders, actions and memorandums since being sworn in Wednesday, including immediate moves to help student loan borrowers and people facing eviction.

2 min ago

Biden signed at least 10 executive actions on coronavirus yesterday. Here's what we know.

From CNN's  Betsy Klein, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kate Sullivan

President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. 
President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington.  Alex Brandon/AP

President Biden's first full day in office on Thursday focused on rolling out his national strategy to get the coronavirus pandemic under control and signing several executive actions, including ramping up vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to traveling to the US.

On his first full day in office, Biden signed at least 10 executive orders, memorandums and directives focused on tackling the pandemic.

"Our national strategy is comprehensive, it's based on science, not politics. It's based on truth, not denial, and it's detailed," Biden said, speaking from the White House. He said the 198-page plan is posted on WhiteHouse.gov.

Biden's plan starts with a national vaccination campaign in order to meet the President's goal of administering 100 million shots, which is enough to cover 50 million Americans with vaccines that require two doses, in his first 100 days in office.

He said the plan was developed with input from the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, among other advisers and experts.

Biden signed executive orders ramping up supplies for vaccination, testing and personal protective equipment and another boosting development of therapeutics to treat Covid-19.

Biden emphasized the need for Americans to wear face masks in order to stop the spread of the virus, saying masks are "even more important than the vaccines."

Following through on his campaign proposals, Biden also signed two executive orders creating a National Pandemic Testing Board to improve US coronavirus testing capacity and a Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force to ensure an "equitable" pandemic response and recovery.

Here's a look at some of Covid-19 executive orders he signed yesterday:

30 min ago

Biden's focus today will be economic relief

From CNN's Betsy Klein

The Biden administration has an ambitious slate of actions for the first 10 days in office, many of which will roll back key policies established by former President Trump.

Each day through the end of the month, with the exception of this weekend, will center around a specific theme, with a set of corresponding actions and directives, according to a draft of a calendar document sent to administration allies and viewed by CNN.  

Yesterday's theme was coronavirus, and the theme today is "Economic Relief." Two executive order are expected. One directs agency action on Medicaid, Pell grants, SNAP benefits, and unemployment insurance.

The second executive order will restore collective bargaining rights to federal employees and initiates action to roll back Trump’s Schedule F executive order, which gave the United States Office of Management and Budget and federal agencies leeway to reclassify key roles.

Here's a look at the rest of the themes Biden will tackle this month: 

  • Jan. 25: Buy America
  • Jan. 26: Equity
  • Jan. 27: Climate
  • Jan. 28: Health Care
  • Jan. 29: Immigration
  • February: Restoring America’s Place in the World