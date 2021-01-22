Live TV
Biden's second day in office

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Biden focuses on the economy on second day in office

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:29 a.m. ET, January 22, 2021
46 min ago

Biden confident Congress will pass a bipartisan Covid-19 relief package, White House says

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

The U.S. Capitol is seen through a display of flags on the National Mall, one day after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington.
The U.S. Capitol is seen through a display of flags on the National Mall, one day after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is confident Congress will pass a bipartisan Covid-19 relief package, but said the White House is not going to “take tools off the table.” 

“He thinks we can get to a bipartisan package. At the same time, we're not going to take tools off the table because addressing this is what he was elected to do, but we're going to start and we're going pursue a bipartisan package first,” Psaki told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday.  

Biden has outlined a $1.9 trillion emergency legislative package to fund a nationwide vaccination effort and provide direct economic relief to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has not detailed how he plans to move his massive proposal through a Congress, where Democrats will have narrow House and Senate majorities, but both congressional Democratic leaders pledged to shepherd Biden's vision into law.

Psaki said the Biden administration is confident they will reach their goal of 100 million vaccine shots, which is enough to cover 50 million Americans with vaccines that require two doses, in his first 100 days of office, and said they will then build from that goal. 

“When we reach that goal, and we're confident we will, we're going to build from there. So we're not we're not packing our bags at 100 million shots in the arms of Americans,” Psaki said. “But we want to make sure that people know that we're going to hold ourselves accountable and we're going to do everything to make sure we're getting as many people vaccinated as possible.”

55 min ago

Congress approved a waiver for Biden's Defense secretary pick yesterday. Here's what comes next.

From CNN's Clare Foran

Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his conformation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington.
Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his conformation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. Greg Nash/Pool/AP

Both chambers of Congress on Thursday approved a waiver to permit retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of Defense in the Biden administration.

Austin now faces a final confirmation vote from the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced yesterday that the Senate will vote to confirm Austin this morning.

Austin, who would be the first Black man to run the department, had to be granted a waiver from a law requiring a defense secretary to wait seven years after active-duty service before taking the job. The House passed the waiver Thursday afternoon, followed by Senate approval of the measure.

Ahead of the vote, Austin, who retired in 2016, had been reaching out to top House and Senate lawmakers who would need to agree to pass legislation to grant the waiver, something approved only twice before in history, including for James Mattis to run President Trump's Pentagon in 2017.

President Joe Biden's pick for defense secretary must, in effect, win two votes: one from both chambers of Congress to grant the waiver and another from the Senate to confirm him for the position, and Thursday's votes to green-light the waiver marked the first step in that process.

To win confirmation, Austin must overcome objections from some lawmakers to allowing a recently retired general to assume the top civilian post at the Pentagon.

He addressed those concerns directly at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing last week, saying, "If confirmed, I will carry out the mission of the Department of Defense, always with the goal to deter war and ensure our nation's security, and I will uphold the principle of civilian control of the military, as intended."

1 hr 7 min ago

Lack of candor and facts "likely did" cost lives last year, Fauci says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. 
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington.  Alex Brandon/AP

The lack of candor and facts about the coronavirus pandemic during the Trump administration “likely did” cost lives last year, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Friday.

“There's no secret. We've had a lot of divisiveness, we've had facts that were very, very clear that were questioned. People were not trusting what health officials were saying … masking became a political issue,” he said. “That's the reason why we've really got to restore trust and restore a unified approach.”

Fauci also criticized the separation of federal and state response to the coronavirus pandemic during the Trump administration, saying a collaborative approach is the way to go.

“You don't want the federal government to do everything and you don't want the states to do everything. But what we saw a lot of was saying, ‘OK states, do what you want to do.’ And states were doing things that clearly were not the right direction. And that's unfortunate,” he said. 

He added that the federal government should help states with resources and planning, while respecting each state’s issues.

“Not ‘you're on your own, goodbye, see you around, later.’ That doesn't work and a lot of states did not like that. They want to have the capability of making their own decisions, but they also need resources and they need help.”

As the Biden administration aims to vaccinate 100 million people in 100 days, Fauci said issues in states need to be figured out to overcome the lag in inoculations. About 70% to 85% Americans still need to be vaccinated for the US to reach herd immunity

Fauci added that he hopes the potential Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine's — which is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials — will have an efficacy "in the ballpark" of 94% to 95%.

"It's a single shot ... 10-14 days later, you're already starting to have a substantial amount of protection."

In the meantime, even as Covid-19 hospitalizations decline in the US, Fauci says there is a need to be careful with variants of the virus present in the country at the point.

1 hr 12 min ago

Biden to sign order that will lay groundwork for $15 minimum wage for federal workers and contractors

From CNN’s Tami Luhby

U.S. President Joe Biden signs an executive order during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House January 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. 
U.S. President Joe Biden signs an executive order during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House January 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.  Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is expected to sign two more executive orders today as he continues his swift efforts to overturn his predecessor's policies. 

The first executive order seeks to provide help to those who are struggling to buy food, missed out on stimulus checks or are out of work.

The measure builds on the President's $1.9 trillion relief plan that he outlined last week that would send another $1,400 in stimulus checks, extend unemployment benefits and nutrition assistance and provide more help to struggling renters and homeowners.

"The American people can't afford to wait," said Brian Deese, the National Economic Council director, noting that Census Bureau data shows nearly 30 million people don't always have enough to eat. "And so many are hanging by a thread. They need help, and we are committed to doing everything we can to provide that help as quickly as possible."

The other is geared toward improving the jobs of federal workers and contractors, which was among the President's campaign commitments. It lays the groundwork for requiring contractors to pay a $15 hourly minimum wage and to provide emergency paid leave by the end of Biden's first 100 days. It also directs agencies to determine which federal workers are earning less than that minimum and develop recommendations to promote bringing them up to $15 an hour.

Biden included a call to raise the national hourly minimum wage to $15 as part of the $1.9 trillion relief package he outlined last week before taking office. It is currently $7.25 an hour.

Biden has signed a raft of executive orders, actions and memorandums since being sworn in Wednesday, including immediate moves to help student loan borrowers and people facing eviction.

1 hr 8 min ago

Biden signed at least 10 executive actions on coronavirus yesterday. Here's what we know.

From CNN's  Betsy Klein, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kate Sullivan

President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. 
President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington.  Alex Brandon/AP

President Biden's first full day in office on Thursday focused on rolling out his national strategy to get the coronavirus pandemic under control and signing several executive actions, including ramping up vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to traveling to the US.

On his first full day in office, Biden signed at least 10 executive orders, memorandums and directives focused on tackling the pandemic.

"Our national strategy is comprehensive, it's based on science, not politics. It's based on truth, not denial, and it's detailed," Biden said, speaking from the White House. He said the 198-page plan is posted on WhiteHouse.gov.

Biden's plan starts with a national vaccination campaign in order to meet the President's goal of administering 100 million shots, which is enough to cover 50 million Americans with vaccines that require two doses, in his first 100 days in office.

He said the plan was developed with input from the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, among other advisers and experts.

Biden signed executive orders ramping up supplies for vaccination, testing and personal protective equipment and another boosting development of therapeutics to treat Covid-19.

Biden emphasized the need for Americans to wear face masks in order to stop the spread of the virus, saying masks are "even more important than the vaccines."

Following through on his campaign proposals, Biden also signed two executive orders creating a National Pandemic Testing Board to improve US coronavirus testing capacity and a Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force to ensure an "equitable" pandemic response and recovery.

Here's a look at some of Covid-19 executive orders he signed yesterday:

1 hr 36 min ago

Biden's focus today will be economic relief

From CNN's Betsy Klein

The Biden administration has an ambitious slate of actions for the first 10 days in office, many of which will roll back key policies established by former President Trump.

Each day through the end of the month, with the exception of this weekend, will center around a specific theme, with a set of corresponding actions and directives, according to a draft of a calendar document sent to administration allies and viewed by CNN.  

Yesterday's theme was coronavirus, and the theme today is "Economic Relief." Two executive order are expected. One directs agency action on Medicaid, Pell grants, SNAP benefits, and unemployment insurance.

The second executive order will restore collective bargaining rights to federal employees and initiates action to roll back Trump’s Schedule F executive order, which gave the United States Office of Management and Budget and federal agencies leeway to reclassify key roles.

Here's a look at the rest of the themes Biden will tackle this month: 

  • Jan. 25: Buy America
  • Jan. 26: Equity
  • Jan. 27: Climate
  • Jan. 28: Health Care
  • Jan. 29: Immigration
  • February: Restoring America’s Place in the World