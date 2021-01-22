Biden confident Congress will pass a bipartisan Covid-19 relief package, White House says

The U.S. Capitol is seen through a display of flags on the National Mall, one day after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is confident Congress will pass a bipartisan Covid-19 relief package, but said the White House is not going to “take tools off the table.”

“He thinks we can get to a bipartisan package. At the same time, we're not going to take tools off the table because addressing this is what he was elected to do, but we're going to start and we're going pursue a bipartisan package first,” Psaki told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Biden has outlined a $1.9 trillion emergency legislative package to fund a nationwide vaccination effort and provide direct economic relief to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has not detailed how he plans to move his massive proposal through a Congress, where Democrats will have narrow House and Senate majorities, but both congressional Democratic leaders pledged to shepherd Biden's vision into law.

Psaki said the Biden administration is confident they will reach their goal of 100 million vaccine shots, which is enough to cover 50 million Americans with vaccines that require two doses, in his first 100 days of office, and said they will then build from that goal.

“When we reach that goal, and we're confident we will, we're going to build from there. So we're not we're not packing our bags at 100 million shots in the arms of Americans,” Psaki said. “But we want to make sure that people know that we're going to hold ourselves accountable and we're going to do everything to make sure we're getting as many people vaccinated as possible.”