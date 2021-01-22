White House says Senate impeachment is "a constitutional obligation," but Covid-19 stimulus is pressing, too

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese was just asked how the looming Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump could impact Congress' work on a possible Covid-19 relief plan.

"We are facing right now a period of multiple crises, and what we're going to need is to be able to act on multiple fronts," he said when asked if a trial in the month of February could impact passing stimulus.

He continued: "We understand that the Senate has a constitutional obligation in this context, but we also have these pressing economic and pandemic priorities as well, so we're going to — that's why we're engaging, that's why we're focused on making the case and certainly with the expectation that Congress will heed that call and move forward."

Earlier today, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced the article of impeachment against Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, meaning an impeachment trial could begin as early as next week.

If lawmakers don't reach as agreement to split trial days between impeachment and other work, Senate Republicans have said the body won't conduct any other business — such as a Covid-19 relief deal or confirming Biden's Cabinet picks — on trial days.

WATCH: