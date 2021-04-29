Follow CNN Politics
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 10:25 a.m. ET, April 29, 2021
1 min ago

A look at Biden's foreign policy focus in his first 100 days

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez, Kate Sullivan, Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

While the US-China relationship was a key issue during the campaign, Biden has focused on three other areas since taking office: Afghanistan, Iran and Russia.

Two decades after the US launched what would become America's longest war, Biden has committed to withdrawing troops from Afghanistan before Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and at the Pentagon, just outside Washington.

Biden said the withdrawal will begin May 1, in line with an agreement made with the Taliban during the Trump administration. Some US troops will remain in Afghanistan to protect American diplomats, but a precise number of remaining troops has not been disclosed. US humanitarian and diplomatic efforts will continue in Afghanistan and the US will continue to support peace efforts between the Afghan government and the Taliban, Biden said.

The President has also moved to salvage the US-Iran nuclear deal put in place in 2015 under President Barack Obama, which was abandoned by the Trump administration in 2018.

The US and Iran resumed talks in Vienna in April, though delegations from the two countries did not interact directly but instead exchanged views through officials from the global powers still party to the deal. A State Department official stressed earlier this month that the Vienna conversations were "just the first step of this first phase of a potential return to" the nuclear deal.

And the Biden administration issued sweeping sanctions and diplomatic expulsions against Russia in response to Moscow's interference in the 2020 US election, its SolarWinds cyberattack and its continued occupation and "severe rights abuses" in Crimea.

The US pointed to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service as the group behind the SolarWinds hack. The White House also said it is expelling 10 Russian diplomats in Washington, including "representatives of Russian intelligence services," for the hack and the election meddling.

The Biden administration also barred US financial institutions from participating in the primary market for bonds issued by Russia's central bank and other leading financial institutions. Two days before issuing the sanctions, Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and proposed a summit between the two countries later this year.

Read more about what Biden has done in his first 100 days here.

13 min ago

These are the executive actions Biden signed in his first 100 days

From CNN's Christopher Hickey, Curt Merrill, Richard J. Chang, Kate Sullivan, Janie Boschma and Sean O’Key

President Biden signed a flurry of executive actions in his first 100 days in office, primarily aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of former President Donald Trump’s policies.

The executive actions include halting funding for the construction of Trump’s border wall, reversing Trump’s travel ban targeting largely Muslim countries, imposing a mask mandate on federal property, ramping up vaccination supplies, canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, ending federal use of private prisons and reversing Trump’s ban on transgender Americans joining the military.

In his first 100 days in office, Biden signed more than 60 executive actions, 24 of which are direct reversals of Trump’s policies.

Biden has defended the number as necessary to undo what he considers “bad policy” inherited from Trump, especially on immigration.

To date, 10 of his 12 actions on immigration are reversals of Trump’s policies.

“And I want to make it clear — there’s a lot of talk, with good reason, about the number of executive orders that I have signed — I’m not making new law; I’m eliminating bad policy,” Biden said as he signed a series of actions on immigration from the Oval Office on February 2. “What I’m doing is taking on the issues that — 99% of them — that the president, the last president of the United States, issued executive orders I felt were very counterproductive to our security, counterproductive to who we are as a country, particularly in the area of immigration.”

You can see all of Biden’s first 100 days of executive actions here.

23 min ago

Here's a look at Biden's approval rating as he marks his first 100 days

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta

President Joe Biden greets Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as he arrives to speak to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. 
President Joe Biden greets Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as he arrives to speak to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Pool/AP

A new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS finds 53% of Americans approve of the way President Biden is handling the job and say he has had the right priorities, and 59% say he is doing a good job keeping his campaign promises.

Biden earns broad approval for his handling of the defining issue of the last year of American life, the coronavirus pandemic. Overall, 66% approve of his handling of it, up 6 points since early March.

He earns near universal approval on the issue from Democrats (97% approve), 65% approval among independents, and 30% approval from Republicans — 16 points higher than GOP approval for Biden on any other issue tested in the poll.

Biden earns net positive approval ratings on seven of the nine issues tested in the poll. After coronavirus, the President earns his highest ratings for his handling of environmental policy and racial injustice (54% approve of each). Further, 52% approve of his handling of the role of commander-in-chief, and about half each approve of his handling of the economy (51%), taxes (50%) and foreign affairs (48%).

The poll suggests Americans are starting to see signs of life in an economy that has been stalled for much of the last year. Most, 54%, say economic conditions are very or somewhat good, up from 43% who felt that way in January. And nearly 6 in 10 say they expect the economy to be in good shape a year from now (58%).

Vice President Kamala Harris also holds a 53% approval rating in the poll. Her disapproval number is lower than Biden's (37% disapprove of Harris, 43% Biden), and a larger share say they are unsure how they feel about her work.

There is a stark gender gap in views of Harris, the first woman to become vice president: 58% of women approve of her handling of the job compared with 48% of men. That is nearly identical to the gender divide in Biden's numbers as well, but Harris' ratings feature gender gaps among Democrats and independents that are not there for Biden. Among Democratic women, 94% approve of the way Harris is handling her job, and 88% of Democratic men agree. And most independent women approve (52%), while only 46% of independent men do. For Biden, there are just 2-point gaps by gender among Democrats and independents.

Read more on the poll here.

37 min ago

What do you want to see in Biden’s next 100 days?

From CNN's Melissa Mahtani

President Biden has moved fast since his Jan. 20 swearing-in, signing a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill into law less than two months into his term and issuing more executive orders so far than his three predecessors.

Those efforts have paid off, with the administration reaching the milestones of 200 million coronavirus shots delivered and vaccine eligibility opened to everyone 16 and over before Biden's 100th day in office. Unemployment is falling, with new jobless claims hitting a pandemic low, and schools are reopening for in-person learning, returning kids and families to a semblance of normal life.

As the President begins his next 100 days, what issues do you want him to focus on and why? Leave your comments in the box below and we may feature some of them.

46 min ago

It's now Congress' turn to pick up the baton on Biden's agenda. Here's where things stand on Capitol Hill.

From CNN's Lauren Fox 

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stand and applaud. 
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stand and applaud.  Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Pool/AP

President Biden laid out a far-reaching agenda last night to Congress, one that implored his former Senate colleagues and House of Representatives to get to work and close out nearly a dozen issues Biden has worked on for most of his career.

The wish list, however, faces a harsh reality in Congress where lawmakers may be more engaged in policy than we’ve seen for years, but the dynamics of a narrow majority and ideologically diverse Democratic caucus threatens Biden’s legacy as a transformative President and none of those agenda items is more ambitious than his plan to redefine infrastructure.

Bottom line: The President said as much with what he did say last night as what he didn’t. Biden wasted little time trying to convince Republicans, instead focusing his time and energy on running through a series of agenda items that lawmakers have been grappling with for years: gun reform, policing, infrastructure, immigration, raising the minimum wage, providing more education for workers and raising taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans that Biden argued last night do not always pay their fair share. But, while many of those items are within reach within the Democratic caucus, as Sen. Joe Manchin put it yesterday, “the devil is in the details” and on infrastructure, it’s especially true.

On infrastructure: This week, the White House formally unveiled part two of their infrastructure plan, providing 12 weeks of paid emergency and family leave, expanding access to childcare, expanding Obamacare subsidies and extending the expansion of the more generous child tax credit that passed in the Covid-19 relief bill.

But, Biden’s frameworks shouldn’t be seen as the final step. Congress is not going to take the plan, put it into a bill and pass it in the next month. The White House spent this week educating lawmakers and key committee staff on what their priorities are when it comes to the families’ plan, but Congress won’t be passing a carbon copy. As aides have put it to me, all that has happened so far is the first leg of a relay is over. Now, Congress has the baton and their leg of the race? It’s a lot longer and way more fraught. 

Read more here.

44 min ago

White House won't put a deadline on bipartisan infrastructure negotiations

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Construction workers build the “Signature Bridge,” replacing and improving a busy highway intersection at I-95 and I-395 on April 13, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Construction workers build the “Signature Bridge,” replacing and improving a busy highway intersection at I-95 and I-395 on April 13, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn said Thursday there is not a specific timeline for Congressional Democrats to go it alone on President Biden’s sweeping infrastructure proposals as negotiations continue on Capitol Hill, emphasizing a desire for bipartisanship.

Biden, she said during an appearance on MSNBC, would “prefer to work in a bipartisan way, he would prefer to have Congress work in a bipartisan way.” But, she added, “At the end of the day, if we have to move forward, we will move forward.”

Asked if there was a deadline for making a decision to proceed via the reconciliation process, which would require a simple majority of Democrat votes in the Senate, she explained that the nation “was in a crisis” during efforts to pass the Covid relief package, when that process was last employed.

“We really could not wait for a long, protracted legislative process,” she said of the Covid-19 relief bill.

But with the infrastructure proposals now, Dunn said, “These are investments in our future, so they don’t have the same crisis that the rescue plan had, but they’re important. And as the President has said, inaction is not an option.”

She continued, “We're going to work with Democrats and Republicans, we're going to see how far we can get. So we don't have a firm deadline out there. We're going to wait and see how much real cooperation. What kind of good faith negotiations we can get and so far we've been encouraged, as the President said last night, by Republicans in the Senate who are engaging with us on infrastructure and other issues.”

Pressed on the narrow majority in Congress, she said it is the “beginning of the process” and Biden will be talking with bipartisan lawmakers.

Dunn also previewed efforts to sell the package to Americans more broadly during a travel blitz titled the “Getting America Back on Track” tour.

“We’re gonna be out there, Cabinet members, everybody, telling the American people what’s in these plans, and what’s in it for them,” she said.

58 min ago

Biden's massive infrastructure plan is the administration's next big legislative goal

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez, Kate Sullivan, Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

Workers with the San Francisco Department of Public Works repave a section of 24th Avenue on April 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. 
Workers with the San Francisco Department of Public Works repave a section of 24th Avenue on April 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California.  Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Last month, President Biden laid out a massive plan to improve the nation's infrastructure and shift to greener energy.

The roughly $2 trillion proposal, which Congress will spend months on, would provide funding for roads, bridges, trains, broadband, airports, waterways and ports. He would put billions toward manufacturing, job retraining, housing, schools, veterans' hospitals and federal buildings.

He would also lay out $400 billion to enhance long-term-care services for elderly Americans and those with disabilities, as well as improve the pay of home health workers.

To pay for the package, he would increase a variety of taxes on businesses, including raising the corporate rate to 28% from 21%, where it was set by the 2017 Republican tax cuts.

The President unveiled an additional $1.8 trillion federal investment in education, child care and paid family leave during his first address to Congress on Wednesday.

The proposal calls for making community college free for two years, investing in a universal preschool program for 3- and 4-year-olds, providing paid family and medical leave and helping families afford child care. It would also extend or make permanent enhancements to several key tax credits that were contained in the rescue bill.

To pay for the plan, Biden would raise taxes on the wealthy. In particular, he would reverse a key part of the Republicans' 2017 tax cuts by returning the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6% for those in the top 1%. The GOP law had reduced it to 37%. The President would also raise the capital gains tax rate for households earning more than $1 million annually.

58 min ago

Biden and top officials set for nationwide travel blitz to mark 100 days following primetime address

 From CNN's Phil Mattingly 

Melina Mara/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Melina Mara/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden’s joint address to Congress may have been the primetime marker of his first 100 days in office, but it also served as the launch point for an all-out, administration-wide blitz to highlight accomplishments – and the ambitious legislative push ahead.

The Biden administration said they would launch what officials are calling the “Getting America Back on Track” tour the day after Biden’s speech on Wednesday, with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, their spouses and key Cabinet officials fanning out to roughly a dozen states to highlight their first 100 days in office and Biden’s ambitious economic legislative agenda, a White House official tells CNN. 

“He's thinking a great deal about what message he can send directly to the American people about what progress has been made but of course what challenges remain ahead,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday on Biden’s preparation for his address. 

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, the state that gave his White House its crucial Senate majority today. Biden will then head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the next day. Harris will travel to Baltimore, Maryland, on Thursday, then head to Ohio for a stop on Friday.

The purpose of the trips will be two-fold, the official said. There will be an element of a victory lap, with Biden highlighting the $1.9 trillion Covid relief law, his cornerstone legislative achievement to this point, as well the administration’s vaccine rollout which has already clinched Biden’s goal of 200 million doses delivered in his first 100 days in office.

But a significant component of the travel will be to add rhetorical heft around the country to Biden’s next major legislative push – a sweeping two-part package totaling more than $4 trillion that would provide once-in-a-generation investments in physical infrastructure, but also transformative spending on what White House officials are calling the “human infrastructure.”

59 min ago

Biden delivered his first address to Congress on the eve of his 100-day mark. Here are some key takeaways. 

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images
Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

President Biden made a sweeping case Wednesday for massive new programs that would transform the government's role in Americans' lives, claiming nothing less than the future of the country is at stake as he delivered his first address to Congress.

Coming later than usual, on the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden delivered his speech amid swirling health and economic crises he has spent his term combating.

But his message went beyond simply ridding the country of coronavirus or getting Americans back to work. In Biden's telling, the results of those efforts could determine whether American Democracy survives at all: a live-or-die proposition that escalated his calls for trillions of dollars in new spending into an existential question for his audience of lawmakers.

His speech was laden with symbolism, from its scaled-down audience to the historic pair of women sitting behind him. It was a speech decades in the making for a president who has waited longer than most to be introduced with the familiar call: "Madam Speaker, the President of the United States."

Here are some key takeaways from Biden's speech:

  • A long wait ended — and Biden wants to move fast: Biden's speech reflected a distinct impatience, now that he is in office, to wait long to see his agenda passed. He made no apologies for passing a $1.9 trillion stimulus without Republican support in the first weeks of his presidency, insisted it was urgently needed. And he urged lawmakers to rapidly take up the next bills, declaring it a matter of imminent national consequence.
  • Biden argues big government is better government: If there was one argument animating Biden's speech — and his entire presidency to date — is that more government, when working right, can improve Americans' lives. It's a simple proposition that bucks a decades-long trend in both parties toward a smaller, less interventionist Washington. "We have to prove democracy still works. That our government still works — and can deliver for the people," Biden said in his speech, referencing items he said proved government's worth: the vaccination campaign and job creation initiatives.
  • Covid-19 is impossible to ignore: There was little question the coronavirus pandemic would occupy a major part of Biden's speech. It's the single greatest challenge he faces and the issue he and his advisers believe will make or break his presidency. But even had Biden said nothing about the pandemic, the scenery on Wednesday provided a constant reminder of the ongoing crisis. Gone was the familiar packed-in crowd of lawmakers. There were no guests to point to in the first lady's box. And the two women sitting behind Biden were both wearing masks.
  • Symbolism on display: Addresses to Congress are about more than just the address. What is usually the most-watched televised speech of the year is also laden with visual symbols, no more so than this year. If the most glaring symbol was the pandemic-altered room, the most historic was the tableau behind Biden. For the first time, two women were seated in the spots reserved for the vice president and House speaker.
  • A case to the world: Biden's primary focus in his early days — and his primary audience for Wednesday's address — is Americans.  But he has made no secret that his efforts at home are also meant to signal to the world — and specifically to China — that perceptions of the United States' decline are mistaken. On Wednesday, China was the consistent subtext — and at moments it wasn't so subtle — of his speech. He named President Xi Jinping three times; speaking off-script about his Chinese counterpart, Biden said, "He's deadly earnest about becoming the most significant, consequential nation in the world."Biden has framed his entire agenda as a battle between democracy and autocracy. And he believes passing major pieces of legislation are signals to the world that democracy will win out.

Read more here.