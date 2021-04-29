Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

The latest on Covid-19

live news

Live

Biden marks first 100 days

live news

Highlights

Biden's first address to Congress

Live Updates

Biden marks first 100 days in office

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 10:03 a.m. ET, April 29, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
36 min ago

Biden's massive infrastructure plan is the administration's next big legislative goal

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez, Kate Sullivan, Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

Workers with the San Francisco Department of Public Works repave a section of 24th Avenue on April 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. 
Workers with the San Francisco Department of Public Works repave a section of 24th Avenue on April 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California.  Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Last month, President Biden laid out a massive plan to improve the nation's infrastructure and shift to greener energy.

The roughly $2 trillion proposal, which Congress will spend months on, would provide funding for roads, bridges, trains, broadband, airports, waterways and ports. He would put billions toward manufacturing, job retraining, housing, schools, veterans' hospitals and federal buildings.

He would also lay out $400 billion to enhance long-term-care services for elderly Americans and those with disabilities, as well as improve the pay of home health workers.

To pay for the package, he would increase a variety of taxes on businesses, including raising the corporate rate to 28% from 21%, where it was set by the 2017 Republican tax cuts.

The President unveiled an additional $1.8 trillion federal investment in education, child care and paid family leave during his first address to Congress on Wednesday.

The proposal calls for making community college free for two years, investing in a universal preschool program for 3- and 4-year-olds, providing paid family and medical leave and helping families afford child care. It would also extend or make permanent enhancements to several key tax credits that were contained in the rescue bill.

To pay for the plan, Biden would raise taxes on the wealthy. In particular, he would reverse a key part of the Republicans' 2017 tax cuts by returning the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6% for those in the top 1%. The GOP law had reduced it to 37%. The President would also raise the capital gains tax rate for households earning more than $1 million annually.

35 min ago

Biden and top officials set for nationwide travel blitz to mark 100 days following primetime address

 From CNN's Phil Mattingly 

Melina Mara/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Melina Mara/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden’s joint address to Congress may have been the primetime marker of his first 100 days in office, but it also served as the launch point for an all-out, administration-wide blitz to highlight accomplishments – and the ambitious legislative push ahead.

The Biden administration said they would launch what officials are calling the “Getting America Back on Track” tour the day after Biden’s speech on Wednesday, with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, their spouses and key Cabinet officials fanning out to roughly a dozen states to highlight their first 100 days in office and Biden’s ambitious economic legislative agenda, a White House official tells CNN. 

“He's thinking a great deal about what message he can send directly to the American people about what progress has been made but of course what challenges remain ahead,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday on Biden’s preparation for his address. 

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, the state that gave his White House its crucial Senate majority today. Biden will then head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the next day. Harris will travel to Baltimore, Maryland, on Thursday, then head to Ohio for a stop on Friday.

The purpose of the trips will be two-fold, the official said. There will be an element of a victory lap, with Biden highlighting the $1.9 trillion Covid relief law, his cornerstone legislative achievement to this point, as well the administration’s vaccine rollout which has already clinched Biden’s goal of 200 million doses delivered in his first 100 days in office.

But a significant component of the travel will be to add rhetorical heft around the country to Biden’s next major legislative push – a sweeping two-part package totaling more than $4 trillion that would provide once-in-a-generation investments in physical infrastructure, but also transformative spending on what White House officials are calling the “human infrastructure.”

37 min ago

Biden delivered his first address to Congress on the eve of his 100-day mark. Here are some key takeaways. 

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images
Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

President Biden made a sweeping case Wednesday for massive new programs that would transform the government's role in Americans' lives, claiming nothing less than the future of the country is at stake as he delivered his first address to Congress.

Coming later than usual, on the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden delivered his speech amid swirling health and economic crises he has spent his term combating.

But his message went beyond simply ridding the country of coronavirus or getting Americans back to work. In Biden's telling, the results of those efforts could determine whether American Democracy survives at all: a live-or-die proposition that escalated his calls for trillions of dollars in new spending into an existential question for his audience of lawmakers.

His speech was laden with symbolism, from its scaled-down audience to the historic pair of women sitting behind him. It was a speech decades in the making for a president who has waited longer than most to be introduced with the familiar call: "Madam Speaker, the President of the United States."

Here are some key takeaways from Biden's speech:

  • A long wait ended — and Biden wants to move fast: Biden's speech reflected a distinct impatience, now that he is in office, to wait long to see his agenda passed. He made no apologies for passing a $1.9 trillion stimulus without Republican support in the first weeks of his presidency, insisted it was urgently needed. And he urged lawmakers to rapidly take up the next bills, declaring it a matter of imminent national consequence.
  • Biden argues big government is better government: If there was one argument animating Biden's speech — and his entire presidency to date — is that more government, when working right, can improve Americans' lives. It's a simple proposition that bucks a decades-long trend in both parties toward a smaller, less interventionist Washington. "We have to prove democracy still works. That our government still works — and can deliver for the people," Biden said in his speech, referencing items he said proved government's worth: the vaccination campaign and job creation initiatives.
  • Covid-19 is impossible to ignore: There was little question the coronavirus pandemic would occupy a major part of Biden's speech. It's the single greatest challenge he faces and the issue he and his advisers believe will make or break his presidency. But even had Biden said nothing about the pandemic, the scenery on Wednesday provided a constant reminder of the ongoing crisis. Gone was the familiar packed-in crowd of lawmakers. There were no guests to point to in the first lady's box. And the two women sitting behind Biden were both wearing masks.
  • Symbolism on display: Addresses to Congress are about more than just the address. What is usually the most-watched televised speech of the year is also laden with visual symbols, no more so than this year. If the most glaring symbol was the pandemic-altered room, the most historic was the tableau behind Biden. For the first time, two women were seated in the spots reserved for the vice president and House speaker.
  • A case to the world: Biden's primary focus in his early days — and his primary audience for Wednesday's address — is Americans.  But he has made no secret that his efforts at home are also meant to signal to the world — and specifically to China — that perceptions of the United States' decline are mistaken. On Wednesday, China was the consistent subtext — and at moments it wasn't so subtle — of his speech. He named President Xi Jinping three times; speaking off-script about his Chinese counterpart, Biden said, "He's deadly earnest about becoming the most significant, consequential nation in the world."Biden has framed his entire agenda as a battle between democracy and autocracy. And he believes passing major pieces of legislation are signals to the world that democracy will win out.

Read more here.