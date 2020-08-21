Live TV
Trump's postmaster general testifies

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:58 a.m. ET, August 21, 2020
5 min ago

Committee chair will accuse Democrats of attacking DeJoy "to gain political advantage"

From CNN's Jeremy Herb 

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson will accuse Democrats of attacking Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for political gain, according to his prepared opening statement for today's hearing.

“He has already been subjected to character assassination as Democrats have put him in the cross hairs of another hyperbolic false narrative perpetrated to gain political advantage,” Johnson plans to say, according to a copy of his remarks obtained by CNN.

Johnson accuses Democrats of ignoring the long-term financial problems that DeJoy is trying to address, and that their concerns about the election are overblown. 

“It is Postmaster DeJoy’s commendable attempt to reduce those excess costs that are now being cynically used to create this false political narrative,” Johnson plans to say. “According to Democrats, the postmaster is trying to sabotage the Post System to disenfranchise voters in the upcoming election. Notices that were sent before he was sworn in, meant to inform election officials to factor in normal postal capabilities in setting their ballot deadlines, are being used as evidence of this conspiracy theory.”

Johnson added: “As long as election officials factor in normal postal delivery capabilities, and in light of the 17% decline in weekly volume, the postal system has more than enough excess capacity to handle mail-in balloting.”

3 min ago

Postmaster DeJoy suspended all planned changes at USPS earlier this week

From CNN's Kristen Holmes and Veronica Stracqualursi

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced earlier this week that the US Postal Service is suspending changes he had put in place that have raised concerns about the upcoming election.

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” he said in a statement.

Among the things Dejoy says will happen: 

  • Retail hours at post offices will not change 
  • Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are
  • No mail processing facilities will be closed
  • And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed  

He also said there will be “standby resources” available on Oct. 1 and that there will be a task force established to “ensure that election officials and voters are well informed and fully supported by the Postal Service.”

Some background: Democrats have claimed that DeJoy, who has been an ally of President Trump and Republican donor, is intentionally undermining Postal Service operations to sabotage mail-in voting in the November election — a charge DeJoy denies.

DeJoy acknowledged to United States Postal Service employees last week that recent procedural changes have had "unintended consequences," but described them as necessary.

The postmaster general, who started in June, also addressed the new postal service restructuring, calling it a "strategic plan to achieve operation excellence and financial stability."

DeJoy described the financial situation of USPS as "dire" due to declines in mail volume and the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite Democrats' attempts to get billions in stimulus funding for USPS, DeJoy said the agency's "critics are quick to point to our finance, yet they offer no solutions."

The USPS' new procedural changes were laid out in a July memo and include staff hours being cut. CNN also obtained documents that indicate plans to remove hundreds of high-volume mail-processing machines from facilities across the country.

The House is set to return on Saturday to vote on legislation that would provide $25 billion in funding for the financially strapped agency.

9 min ago

What's the difference between mail-in vs. absentee voting?

Analysis by CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

President Trump has repeatedly tried to draw a distinction between "mail-in voting" (which he thinks is bad and open to fraud) and "absentee voting" (which he says is good and might help him get reelected).

It's a confusing distinction because it doesn't really exist. Read CNN's fact check on it.

He has adjusted his rhetoric in the past few weeks. It's not just "mail-in" voting he now opposes, but rather, as he has put it, "universal mail-in voting." During a press conference last week, he explained why he's all for absentee voting, but opposed to mail-in voting:

"Absentee voting is great. You request — I'm an absentee voter because I requested, I got, and then I sent in my vote. So that works out very well. That's what we've had. But now they want to send in millions and millions of ballots."

However, in contrast, he said universal mail-in voting would be very, very bad.

"Universal mail-in voting is going to be catastrophic. It's going to make our country a laughingstock all over the world. You can't send out millions of ballots," he said.

But here's the thing: A whole lot of absentee voting (most of it!) is done by mail. An absentee vote is a vote cast outside of the voting booth, traditionally for very specific and limited reasons. There's been some version of absentee voting by mail since the Civil War, when troops voting from the battlefield helped Abraham Lincoln win reelection.

It's worked so well that several states have moved to all mail-in voting system, where they automatically send ballots to all registered voters. Oregon is the classic example of "universal mail-in voting" since mail-in voting is all they do.

The distinction, as it seems to exist in Trump's mind, appears to be between states that conduct their elections primarily by mail and those that require voters to request a ballot to be turned in by mail.

Trump says automatically sending mail ballots to all registered voters is bad. But having to request your mail ballot is good. The first system is often called "universal vote-by-mail" or "all-mail" election. The second system is called "absentee voting" and can be "no-excuse" or no excuse required.

This year's election — partly because of a general trend toward away from polling-place voting and partly because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic — is going to see more mail-in ballots than ever. According to a new CNN poll, in which 34% say they prefer to vote by mail in the presidential election, 22% say they want to vote early at a polling place, and just 43% say they would prefer to vote in-person on Election Day.

That represents a 10-point increase over the share who voted by mail in 2016: 24%, according to the US Election Assistance Commission.

There are 50 US states and in 42 of them, for this year, anyone who wants to vote by mail can do so.

Read the full story here.

16 min ago

Here's why Trump's postmaster general is in the hot seat

From CNN's Michael Warren and Kristen Holmes

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is emerging from obscurity and into a glaring hot spotlight lately, raising alarms with aggressive new strategies that have upended the United States Postal Service just as it heads into possibly the most consequential moment of its history -- the great vote-by-mail election of 2020.

DeJoy's administration has slowed deliveryremoved high-speed letter sorters from commission and issued a stark warning to election officials that mail-in ballots will no longer automatically be moved as priority mail. On top of that, the USPS has started reducing post office operating hours across several states, cut overtime for postal workers and removed some of their iconic blue letter collection boxes.

In the wake of what DeJoy is calling a "restructuring," the agency's inspector general is now reviewing these policy changes. Democrats are amping up demands that DeJoy rescind his changes and get the agency ready for the flood of mail-in ballots necessitated by the pandemic. Former President Barack Obama characterized the administration's approach to the postal service as "a knee-capping" -- sabotage by an executive who dislikes mail-in balloting and also has power over the agency that makes it possible.

Charged with securely shepherding millions of Americans' votes, the USPS is shouldering a growing sense of mistrust from all sides. Each day a bill payment is marked overdue or a birthday card arrives later than expected is another day for voters to wonder: Will the Post Office be up to the task this election?

DeJoy acknowledged to employees last week that the slowdown is a direct result of his policies. In a memo to postal service staff and workers, he allowed there had been "unintended consequences" but promised that the changes will eventually mean "transformation into a financially stable organization" -- a longtime conservative goal for the fiscally-challenged agency. Election experts may be worried about the post office role in a free and fair election, but DeJoy revealed that he, like Trump, is focused on the bottom line.

For the two months of his tenure, postal workers and election observers have been watching DeJoy closely and wondering to what extent he'll serve Trump's interests during the 2020 elections. The week's events served to highlight just how in sync with his boss he may be.

"He's a fantastic man," Trump said when asked Saturday evening during his news conference at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, if he backs DeJoy's changes at the agency. "He wants to make the Post Office great again."

19 min ago

Trump has been attacking mail-in voting for months

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman, Marshall Cohen, Jason Hoffman and Nicky Robertson

President Trump said last week that he opposes much-needed funding for the United States Postal Service because he doesn't want to see it used for mail-in voting this November.

By directly linking USPS funding to mail-in voting, Trump is fueling allegations that he is trying to manipulate the postal system for political gain. The pandemic has led to record-shattering levels of voting-by-mail, but Trump has tried to restrict the voting method because he says it will hurt his re-election and Republicans across the board.

During an interview on Fox News, Trump said that if USPS does not receive the additional $25 billion funding request that Democrats included in the ongoing stimulus negotiations, then he believes the Post Office won't be able to handle the influx of mail-in ballots in the upcoming election.

"They want three and a half billion dollars for something that'll turn out to be fraudulent, that's election money basically. They want three and a half billion dollars for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots. They want $25 billion, billion, for the Post Office. Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said, repeating his false claims that mail-in voting would be "fraudulent."

"But if they don't get those two items that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because you they're not equipped to have it," Trump added.

Trump has criticized mail-in voting for months, baselessly asserting that it will lead to voter fraud.

Remember: There is not widespread voter fraud in US elections, and nonpartisan experts say neither party automatically benefits when states expand access to mail-in voting.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump's claims during an interview on MSNBC, saying the $25 billion for USPS was proposed by the agency's Board of Governors, not Democrats.

"In the legislation we have $25 billion, that is the number that is recommended by the Board of Governors of the US postal service," Pelosi said in the interview, also noting that "a bipartisan Board of Governors, 100% appointed by Donald Trump, they recommended $25 billion dollars."

31 min ago

The postmaster general will testify before the Senate this morning

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Kristen Holmes and Veronica Stracqualursi

Embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to testify this morning before the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee in a highly anticipated hearing that comes as Democrats raise the alarm over Postal Service operations in the run-up to the presidential election.

The virtual hearing will be the USPS chief's first opportunity to publicly answer questions amid accusations that the Trump administration is deliberately sabotaging Postal Service operations through operational changes that have slowed mail delivery. Democrats have charged that the cuts threaten what's expected to be a surge in mail-in ballots for the November election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee announced earlier this week that DeJoy and USPS Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan would testify before their committee on Monday.

Some background: DeJoy's testimony comes after the postmaster general announced on Tuesday that controversial operational initiatives would be suspended until after the election. In making the announcement, DeJoy provided a series of assurances, including that the Postal Service "is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall."

Congressional Democrats have continued to express concern, however, while arguing that DeJoy has not satisfactorily answered key questions related to Postal Service readiness and operations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday after speaking with DeJoy that the "alleged pause is wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked," adding, "the Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works."

Congressional Republicans, meanwhile, have accused Democrats of unfounded concerns and unnecessary attacks on the Postmaster General.

Sen. Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland committee, said in a statement Tuesday that he was "pleased to have secured an oversight hearing ... in order to address urgent questions on Postal Service delays."

Peters, who's up for reelection in Michigan this fall, announced earlier this month he was launching an investigation into the backlog at the USPS, and because Democrats are in the minority, pushed Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, for a hearing with DeJoy.

In a statement to CNN, Johnson said DeJoy should have a chance to explain the Postal Service's fiscal challenges ahead of appearing before a "hostile House committee determined to conduct a show trial."

"I look forward to Postmaster General DeJoy testifying at our virtual hearing this Friday. The Postal Service has had significant financial problems for years, and it is important for everyone to fully understand its current fiscal challenges," Johnson said.

The financial struggles of the USPS are not new, but the coronavirus pandemic has further strained the mail service.