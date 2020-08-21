Postmaster General Louis DeJoy speaks during a virtual hearing in front of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on August 21. Senate Homeland Security Committee

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended his leadership of the US Postal Service this morning during his opening statement, and assured the Republican-led Senate committee that he and USPS are committed "to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time."

"As we head into the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time," DeJoy said. "This sacred duty is my number one priority between now and election day."

DeJoy stressed the USPS is "at fundamental risk" of not fulfilling its mandate in coming years "to provide prompt, reliable, and universal postal services to the American public – in an efficient and financially self-sustaining fashion" due to the financial hardships that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. He called on Congress to swiftly pass legislation to provide financial relief.

"Our business model – as established by Congress – requires us to pay our bills through our own efforts. I view it as my personal obligation to put the organization in a position to fulfill that mandate," DeJoy said.

"I urge the Congress to expeditiously enact the reforms and I urge the Congress to enact legislation to provide the postal service with financial relief to account for the impacts of Covid-19 on our financial condition," he said.

"Despite our deep, longstanding financial problems, there is an incredibly strong base to build upon – and a tremendous desire of the public for the Postal Service to succeed," DeJoy added.