House Oversight chair: USPS delays are "widespread"
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York and the chair of the House Oversight Committee, started her opening statement for today's hearing by detailing complaints of mail delays she's heard from people around the country.
"These are not isolated complaints, they are widespread," she said.
Maloney read from news stories about the delays from her home state and Kentucky, where the committee's top Republican is from.
"The list goes on and on," she said, adding that the delays are "not a myth or a conspiracy theory."
WATCH MORE HERE:
14 min ago
The hearing just started
The Democrat-led House Oversight Committee just gaveled in for today's hearing with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
This is the second time DeJoy is testifying in less than a week. During a Senate hearing Friday, DeJoy defended changes implemented during his tenure and argued that the Postal Service is up to the task of handling election mail delivery.
16 min ago
What you need to know about the Postal Service controversy
From CNN's Kristen Holmes and Marshall Cohen
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to testify in front of the Democritac-led House Oversight Committee this morning. DeJoy, a Republican donor and ally of President Trump, will publicly answer questions about recent changes to the US Postal Service that have been public outcry.
What sparked the controversy?
Earlier this month, postal workers across the country sounded alarms over changes DeJoy had made to USPS since taking over in June. The changes included cutting overtime and limiting post office hours, which workers said were causing massive delivery delays. With millions of Americans expected to vote by mail this November due to the coronavirus, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle began to worry this could impact the election.
While lawmakers began asking questions on changes, state officials voiced increasing concern following letters from the Postal Service to more than 40 states warning that ballots may not be delivered in time for the election. Around the same time, CNN obtained internal documents showing a reduction plan to remove nearly 700 high-volume mail sorters from postal facilities across the country.
Republicans were initially gearing up for a fight to defend DeJoy and his sweeping changes to USPS. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, accused Democrats of pushing a "conspiracy theory" about the rule changes, and Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, called it a "manufactured crisis."
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who oversees the Senate committee that called DeJoy, even said he was giving DeJoy a platform to preempt next week's hearing hosted by more "hostile" House Democrats.
But almost as soon as these Republicans laid the groundwork to go to the mat for DeJoy, the postmaster general caved to Democratic demands and suspended many of the controversial policy decisions until after the election. Still, much of the damage has already been done.
Why does it matter?
The hearings are playing out as states gear up for a historic election, which will feature more mail-in voting than any presidential election in US history. A CNN poll released on Tuesday found that 34% of registered voters said they prefer to vote by mail this year, which would be an increase from the 24% who voted by mail in the 2016 election, according to federal statistics.
Even as states rush to expand mail-in voting, there is a growing partisan divide over whether to use this method. In the CNN poll, 53% of supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden said they prefer to vote by mail, while 66% of Trump supporters said they prefer to vote in person.
These divisions have been on full display in recent days. Trump used social media to rail against mail-in voting and spread baseless allegations of widespread fraud. Democrats used their national convention to urge voters to request absentee ballots, and they praised mail-in voting as safe and secure.
24 min ago
Ahead of today's hearing, the House approved a bill to send $25 billion to USPS
From CNN's Haley Byrd, Clare Foran and Ali Zaslav
The House approved legislation Saturday to allocate $25 billion to the US Postal Service and ban operational changes that have slowed mail service around the country.
The bill passed 257-150, largely along party lines, with Democrats supporting it. More than two dozen Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the measure, defying House GOP leaders and President Donald Trump, who actively urged Republicans to oppose it. On the eve of the vote, the White House threatened to veto the bill. The measure isn't expected to reach Trump's desk, however, as the Republican-held Senate is unlikely to vote on it.
The Republicans who crossed party lines to vote for the legislation include a handful of members facing competitive reelections or retiring, others who sometimes buck their party and several from deep-red districts.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had predicted bipartisan support for the USPS legislation ahead of the vote Saturday.
"We will pass the bill and it will be in a bipartisan way today and then we will send it to the Senate," Pelosi said, adding that Republicans "will be hearing from their constituents because this hits home — not receiving your mail in a timely fashion, hits home."
Some background: Democratic leaders introduced the measure, based on a bill sponsored by House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, after the Trump administration made policy changes at the USPS.
Those moves included cutting overtime for employees, limiting post office hours, and removing some high-volume mail sorting machines from USPS facilities. Democrats argue the policies were intended to impede mail-in voting ahead of the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, an ally and donor of President Donald Trump, has denied the claims, saying the changes were intended to increase efficiency and save money.
Ahead of the vote, the House Oversight Committee on Saturday released new internal USPS documents that show postal service declines and delays since the beginning of July.
The August 12 internal USPS slide presentation prepared for the postmaster general, which was obtained and released by the committee, shows that there has been an overall drop in service across the board in first-class and priority mail, marketing and periodicals.
27 min ago
SOON: DeJoy testifies before the House
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify this morning before the Democrat-led House Oversight Committee. The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
This is his second testimony in less than a week: On Friday, during a Senate hearing Friday, DeJoy defended changes implemented during his tenure and argued that the Postal Service is up to the task of handling election mail delivery.
30 min ago
DeJoy assured Senators USPS "fully capable and committed" to delivering election mail on time
From CNN's Clare Foran and Jeremy Herb
Embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy argued on Friday during a high-profile Senate hearing that the Postal Service is up to the task of handling election mail delivery, a reassurance that comes as Democrats raise the alarm over Postal Service operations in the run-up to the presidential election.
"As we head into the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation's election mail securely and on time," DeJoy told lawmakers during the hearing.
"This sacred duty is my No. 1 priority between now and Election Day," he said.
DeJoy is currently testifying before the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee. The virtual hearing is the US Postal Service chief's first opportunity to publicly answer questions amid accusations that the Trump administration is deliberately sabotaging Postal Service operations through operational changes that have slowed mail delivery.
Democrats have charged that the cuts threaten what's expected to be a surge in mail-in ballots for the November election due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During the hearing, DeJoy said "that there has been no changes in any policies with regard to election mail for the 2020 election."
DeJoy, who has been an ally of President Donald Trump and a Republican donor, also testified that he never spoke with the President, or anyone at the White House, about Postal Service changes or their potential impact on the November election.
"I have never spoken to the President about the Postal Service other than to congratulate me when I accepted the position," he said.
Congressional Republicans have accused Democrats of unfounded concerns and unnecessary attacks on the postmaster general.