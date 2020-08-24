In his opening statement, Mike Duncan, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, testified about how the board selected Louis DeJoy to serve as postmaster general.
Duncan described a lengthy process that included two “highly-respected executive search firms.” He said the USPS board of governors reviewed more than 212 candidates and ultimately vetted 53 and interviewed 14 candidates. Duncan said that DeJoy was selected “unanimously” by the Board.
Some background: There is increasing scrutiny over how DeJoy got the top job at USPS. A former member of the USPS board, who resigned in protest earlier this year, told lawmakers last week that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin inserted himself into the selection process and tried to politicize the postal service.
USPS is an independent agency of the federal government and DeJoy was appointed to lead the agency by a board of governors. But all six members of that board were appointed by President Trump.
Duncan denied accusations that the policy changes DeJoy attempted to implement over the summer are threats to voters who are want to vote-by mail this election cycle. “Postal management is taking all steps necessary to ensure we are ready for the November elections,” he said.
DeJoy explains why he thinks already-removed mail-sorting machines shouldn't be reconnected
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is addressing the issue of high-volume sorting machines at his hearing before the House Oversight Committee.
DeJoy is now providing lawmakers with some data to back up his claims that the already-removed machines aren’t needed.
In written testimony submitted to the committee, DeJoy says that since 2016, “overall letter mail volume has dropped by 29 percent and overall flat mail volume has dropped by 32 percent. Accordingly, letter sorting equipment during the same period was reduced by 27 percent and flat sorting equipment was reduced by 25 percent. This includes the removal of over 1000 machines.”
DeJoy is also pointing to data showing that the machines are not necessary given the current volume of mail and the volume of mail anticipated from the election.
Top USPS officials paint dire picture of Postal Service's finances
In their opening statements before a House committee, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and USPS board of governors chairman Mike Duncan said the Postal Service’s finances are in dire straits.
Both men said the USPS was nearing $11 billion in losses for 2020.
"Without dramatic change, there is simply no end in sight, and we face an impending liquidity crisis that threatens our ability to deliver on our mission to the American public," DeJoy said.
But these numbers need context: A CNN analysis of USPS financial records finds the losses are primarily due to a 2006 law that forces the USPS to pre-fund all retiree health care costs for the next 75 years.
If USPS didn't have to pre-fund these benefits, its finances would be radically different.
The agency actually makes money from mail delivery, and posted nearly $2 billion in positive cash flow between January and July of this year. (These numbers have been consistent for years.) But USPS reports large net losses on its books because of the massive burden of pre-funding retiree benefits.
DeJoy rejects accusations of politicizing USPS
At an ongoing House Oversight Committee hearing, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is providing a detailed outline of the changes made to the Postal Service, both under his tenure and before, how he implemented his changes and why some of the changes will not be reversed ahead of the election.
He is also refuting allegations that he is doing President Trump’s bidding, telling lawmakers in his written testimony that he is “fully committed to preserving and protecting the Postal Service’s proud tradition of serving the American public in a nonpartisan fashion.”
DeJoy is also rebutting accusations of ethical misconduct, saying in his written testimony that he worked “closely with ethics officials” and followed their guidance. There have been questions about his potential conflicts of interest because of his massive holdings in USPS contractors and competitors.
DeJoy sworn in for his House testimony
Republican Rep. Mark Walker introduced Postmaster General Louis DeJoy before his testimony in the House today.
"Today, Mr. DeJoy will be viciously attacked with prepackaged questions and false accusations ... how sad is it when the cancel culture has reached the halls of Congress?" Walker asked.
"He's here today because he supported President Trump, and with this Congress, that makes you a target," the congressman added.
After the introduction, DeJoy was sworn in.
Rep. James Comer calls hearing “a political stunt”
Congressman James Comer, the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee, slammed the hearing on the US Postal Service as "political stunt" orchestrated by the Democrats.
"Democrats fabricated a baseless conspiracy theory about the Postal Service and hastily passed a bill Saturday before hearing from you, Mr. DeJoy. The bill had no prior committee action to vet the bill – no hearings, no markup," he said.
"Because of this rushed process, the bill was significantly amended by the Democrats before it went to the Rules Committee. It then proceeded to the House Floor under a process that prevented any amendments to improve the bill. There was no Republican input – not at any step in the process," Comer continued.
This chain of events shows Democrats are not serious about meaningful reform. The President doesn’t support the bill, the Postal Service doesn’t support the bill, and the Senate isn’t likely to act on the bill. This is a political stunt. "
House Oversight chair: USPS delays are "widespread"
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York and the chair of the House Oversight Committee, started her opening statement for today's hearing by detailing complaints of mail delays she's heard from people around the country.
"These are not isolated complaints, they are widespread," she said.
Maloney read from news stories about the delays from her home state and Kentucky, where the committee's top Republican is from.
"The list goes on and on," she said, adding that the delays are "not a myth or a conspiracy theory."
The hearing just started
The Democrat-led House Oversight Committee just gaveled in for today's hearing with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
This is the second time DeJoy is testifying in less than a week. During a Senate hearing Friday, DeJoy defended changes implemented during his tenure and argued that the Postal Service is up to the task of handling election mail delivery.
What you need to know about the Postal Service controversy
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to testify in front of the Democritac-led House Oversight Committee this morning. DeJoy, a Republican donor and ally of President Trump, will publicly answer questions about recent changes to the US Postal Service that have seen public outcry.
What sparked the controversy?
Earlier this month, postal workers across the country sounded alarms over changes DeJoy had made to USPS since taking over in June. The changes included cutting overtime and limiting post office hours, which workers said were causing massive delivery delays. With millions of Americans expected to vote by mail this November due to the coronavirus, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle began to worry this could impact the election.
While lawmakers began asking questions on changes, state officials voiced increasing concern following letters from the Postal Service to more than 40 states warning that ballots may not be delivered in time for the election. Around the same time, CNN obtained internal documents showing a reduction plan to remove nearly 700 high-volume mail sorters from postal facilities across the country.
Republicans were initially gearing up for a fight to defend DeJoy and his sweeping changes to USPS. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, accused Democrats of pushing a "conspiracy theory" about the rule changes, and Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, called it a "manufactured crisis."
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who oversees the Senate committee that called DeJoy, even said he was giving DeJoy a platform to preempt next week's hearing hosted by more "hostile" House Democrats.
But almost as soon as these Republicans laid the groundwork to go to the mat for DeJoy, the postmaster general caved to Democratic demands and suspended many of the controversial policy decisions until after the election. Still, much of the damage has already been done.
Why does it matter?
The hearings are playing out as states gear up for a historic election, which will feature more mail-in voting than any presidential election in US history. A CNN poll released on Tuesday found that 34% of registered voters said they prefer to vote by mail this year, which would be an increase from the 24% who voted by mail in the 2016 election, according to federal statistics.
Even as states rush to expand mail-in voting, there is a growing partisan divide over whether to use this method. In the CNN poll, 53% of supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden said they prefer to vote by mail, while 66% of Trump supporters said they prefer to vote in person.
These divisions have been on full display in recent days. Trump used social media to rail against mail-in voting and spread baseless allegations of widespread fraud. Democrats used their national convention to urge voters to request absentee ballots, and they praised mail-in voting as safe and secure.