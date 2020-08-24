Pool

In his opening statement, Mike Duncan, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, testified about how the board selected Louis DeJoy to serve as postmaster general.

Duncan described a lengthy process that included two “highly-respected executive search firms.” He said the USPS board of governors reviewed more than 212 candidates and ultimately vetted 53 and interviewed 14 candidates. Duncan said that DeJoy was selected “unanimously” by the Board.

Some background: There is increasing scrutiny over how DeJoy got the top job at USPS. A former member of the USPS board, who resigned in protest earlier this year, told lawmakers last week that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin inserted himself into the selection process and tried to politicize the postal service.

USPS is an independent agency of the federal government and DeJoy was appointed to lead the agency by a board of governors. But all six members of that board were appointed by President Trump.

Duncan denied accusations that the policy changes DeJoy attempted to implement over the summer are threats to voters who are want to vote-by mail this election cycle. “Postal management is taking all steps necessary to ensure we are ready for the November elections,” he said.