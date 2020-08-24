DeJoy: "No, I will not" put sorting machines back

Pool

In a contentious back-and-forth with Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he will not replace sorting machines that had been removed from use.

Earlier this month, the US Postal Service unveiled plans to remove hundreds of high-volume mail-processing machines from facilities across the country — which led to some postal workers fearing they may have less capacity to process mail during election season.

DeJoy later said he'd suspend changes to Postal Service operations — but that doesn't necessarily mean machines that had been removed will be put back in use, according to an email obtained by CNN.

Today, Lynch asked bluntly about the machines. Here's the full exchange:

Lynch: "Will you put the machines back?"

DeJoy: "The rest of your accusations are actually—"

Lynch: "Will you, will you put the high-speed machines back?"

DeJoy: "No, I will not"

Lynch: "You will not?"

DeJoy: "Will not."

Lynch: "You will not? Well there you go."

