By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:04 p.m. ET, August 24, 2020
14 min ago

Meanwhile, Trump criticizes mail-in voting as he accepts the GOP nomination

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Committee convention site, on Monday, August 24, in Charlotte.
President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Committee convention site, on Monday, August 24, in Charlotte. Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump, who was just formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate, is speaking from North Carolina.

In his speech, Trump criticized mail-in voting, claiming ballots were being sent to people who didn't request them.

The speech comes as his Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, is testifying before Congress. Democrats have accused DeJoy of deliberately sabotaging USPS operations through changes that have slowed mail delivery ahead of the election.

"We caught them doing some really bad things in 2016. Let's see what happens. We caught them doing some really bad things. We have to be careful because they're trying it again with this whole 80 million mail-in ballots they're working on. They're sending them out to people who didn't ask for them. They just get them. And it's not fair," Trump said.

The President continued:

"We have to be very, very careful. And this time they're trying to do it with the whole post office scam. They'll blame it on the post office."

25 min ago

Democrat asks Dejoy if his "back-up plan" is a Trump pardon

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

In a tense exchange, Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy if his "back-up" plan is to be pardoned by President Trump.

DeJoy — a Trump ally and a Republican donor — has not been convicted of, or even charged with, any crime. Democrats have accused him of deliberately sabotaging USPS operations through changes that have slowed mail delivery ahead of the election.

In the exchange, Cooper alluded to Roger Stone. In July, Trump commuted the prison sentence of Stone, who was convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress in part, prosecutors said, to protect the President.

This was the exchange between Rep. Cooper and DeJoy:

Cooper: "Will you give this committee your communications with Mark Meadows, Secretary Mnuchin, with the President—"

DeJoy: "Go ahead and do that."

Cooper: "Mr. Dejoy, is your back-up plan to be pardoned like Roger Stone?"

DeJoy: "Oh, golly. Pitiful."

Cooper: "You have two seconds to answer the question."

DeJoy: "I have no comment on that. It's not worth it."

1 hr 12 min ago

Democrat slams DeJoy: "You have ended a once proud tradition"

In an impassioned speech, Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch slammed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for bringing Postal Service to a halt.

He outlined examples throughout history of how postal workers stepped up to ensure the mail would be delivered on time despite wars and anthrax threats, and he blamed DeJoy for ending all of that with just a few weeks on the job.

"During the first World War and the Spanish flu, influenza of 1918, through the Great Depression, millions of people out of work and a thousand bank failures, the mail was delivered on time. Even during the second World War, with the threat of Nazi U-boats, international mail was delivered on time. Just so happens I was elected on 9/11 — the day of the terrorist attacks on our nation — a god awful day. Some people forget in the days after 9/11, we had direct anthrax attacks on the United States Postal Service. We lost two brave postal workers down at the Brentwood facility here in D.C. from anthrax inhalation, but for the good of the country, the postal unions continued to send their members into the post office to do their job to keep the country running."

The Massachusetts congressman drew a stark comparison with history saying, "So two weeks ago, after you had been postmaster for just a few weeks, that all changed."

"In the middle of a pandemic that's killed is 170,000 Americans and on the eve of a national election, at a time when the CDC is advising people not to gather and limit outside contact, the Postal Service started to remove 671 high-speed mail sorting machines across the country. You stopped the APWU from sorting the mail and stopped national letter carriers and mail handlers from working overtime to deliver the mail and for the first time in 240 years in our history of the United States Postal Service, you sent out a letter embarrassingly in July, to 46 states that said the post office can't guarantee that we can deliver the mail in time for the elections in November, and we have reports from across the country as you acknowledge service has been delayed and the mail is piling up. You have ended a once proud tradition."

1 hr 7 min ago

DeJoy: "No, I will not" put sorting machines back

In a contentious back-and-forth with Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he will not replace sorting machines that had been removed from use.

Earlier this month, the US Postal Service unveiled plans to remove hundreds of high-volume mail-processing machines from facilities across the country — which led to some postal workers fearing they may have less capacity to process mail during election season.

DeJoy later said he'd suspend changes to Postal Service operations — but that doesn't necessarily mean machines that had been removed will be put back in use, according to an email obtained by CNN.

Today, Lynch asked bluntly about the machines. Here's the full exchange:

Lynch: "Will you put the machines back?"

DeJoy: "The rest of your accusations are actually—"

Lynch: "Will you, will you put the high-speed machines back?"

DeJoy: "No, I will not"

Lynch: "You will not?"

DeJoy: "Will not."

Lynch: "You will not? Well there you go."

1 min ago

DeJoy pledges to uphold "sacred duty" of delivering ballots, denies sabotage allegations 

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman 

Tom Williams/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Tom Williams/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy began his congressional testimony on Monday by affirming his commitment to “delivering the nation’s ballots securely and on time” this fall. 

“This sacred duty is my number one priority between now and election day,” DeJoy told the House Oversight Committee. “To be clear, we will do everything we can to handle and deliver election mail in a manner consistent with the proven processes and procedures that we have relied responsible.” 

DeJoy also denied that he directed the removal of blue postal collection boxes or the removal of mail processing equipment – on-the-ground changes that were observed in recent weeks and triggered accusations that the Trump administration was trying to sabotage USPS because of mail-in voting. 

“I did, however, suspend these practices to remove any misperceptions about our commitment to delivering the nation's election mail,” DeJoy added. “Any further assertions by the media or elected officials is furthering a false narrative to the American people.”

1 hr 41 min ago

GOP representative says she's had some "very, very inefficient" postal service — but praises DeJoy

Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx repeatedly praised Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for his approach to accountability while slamming Democrats for theirs.

"You know, my husband and I have experienced some very, very inefficient services on the part of the post office in the last few weeks, and I'm not going to go into those details, but I want to applaud your approach to accountability, and what we know from our colleagues on the other side of the aisle is they run away from accountability in every case in the federal government or in allied services like the post office, so let me applaud you for pushing on accountability."

She went on to praise the job he's been doing, saying, "You have the exact background and commitment that we need to make the post office work the way the post office out to work." 

53 min ago

Committee chair threatens to subpoena DeJoy if he doesn't share documents

Tom Williams/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Tom Williams/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy can expect to be subpoenaed if he doesn't turn USPS documents over to the committee.

Maloney said that while the committee received some documents, one about performance was not included.

"This committee expects a full and complete production of all the documents we requested no later than this coming Wednesday, and if you continue to withhold information or otherwise fail to comply, you can expect a subpoena," she said.

1 hr 11 min ago

USPS board chair details how DeJoy got top job 

From Ellie Kaufman 

Tom Brenner/Pool/AP
Tom Brenner/Pool/AP

In his opening statement, Mike Duncan, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, testified about how the board selected Louis DeJoy to serve as postmaster general. 

Duncan described a lengthy process that included two “highly-respected executive search firms.” He said the USPS board of governors reviewed more than 212 candidates and ultimately vetted 53 and interviewed 14 candidates. Duncan said that DeJoy was selected “unanimously” by the Board. 

Some background: There is increasing scrutiny over how DeJoy got the top job at USPS. A former member of the USPS board, who resigned in protest earlier this year, told lawmakers last week that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin inserted himself into the selection process and tried to politicize the postal service. 

USPS is an independent agency of the federal government and DeJoy was appointed to lead the agency by a board of governors. But all six members of that board were appointed by President Trump. 

Duncan denied accusations that the policy changes DeJoy attempted to implement over the summer are threats to voters who are want to vote-by mail this election cycle. “Postal management is taking all steps necessary to ensure we are ready for the November elections,” he said.

2 hr 1 min ago

DeJoy explains why he thinks already-removed mail-sorting machines shouldn't be reconnected

From CNN's Kristen Holmes 

Pool
Pool

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is addressing the issue of high-volume sorting machines at his hearing before the House Oversight Committee.  

CNN previously obtained internal documents showing a plan to remove nearly 700 of the machines before the election. DeJoy paused that plan when he suspended many other policy changes. But when he testified Friday, DeJoy said he would not reconnect the already-removed machines because they were “not needed.” 

DeJoy is now providing lawmakers with some data to back up his claims that the already-removed machines aren’t needed. 

In written testimony submitted to the committee, DeJoy says that since 2016, “overall letter mail volume has dropped by 29 percent and overall flat mail volume has dropped by 32 percent. Accordingly, letter sorting equipment during the same period was reduced by 27 percent and flat sorting equipment was reduced by 25 percent. This includes the removal of over 1000 machines.” 

DeJoy is also pointing to data showing that the machines are not necessary given the current volume of mail and the volume of mail anticipated from the election.