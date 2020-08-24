Meanwhile, Trump criticizes mail-in voting as he accepts the GOP nomination

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Committee convention site, on Monday, August 24, in Charlotte. Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump, who was just formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate, is speaking from North Carolina.

In his speech, Trump criticized mail-in voting, claiming ballots were being sent to people who didn't request them.

The speech comes as his Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, is testifying before Congress. Democrats have accused DeJoy of deliberately sabotaging USPS operations through changes that have slowed mail delivery ahead of the election.

"We caught them doing some really bad things in 2016. Let's see what happens. We caught them doing some really bad things. We have to be careful because they're trying it again with this whole 80 million mail-in ballots they're working on. They're sending them out to people who didn't ask for them. They just get them. And it's not fair," Trump said.

The President continued:

"We have to be very, very careful. And this time they're trying to do it with the whole post office scam. They'll blame it on the post office."

