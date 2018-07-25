Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will defend the administration’s handling of Russia and the Helsinki summit, lay out what he says are a list of tough Trump administration responses to Russia, and say that US would not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea, according to a copy of his prepared remarks obtained by CNN.

Pompeo will also talk about the importance of NATO and take a tough stance on Iran.

From the statement:

"In Helsinki, we sought to explore whether Russia was interested in improving the relationship, but made clear that the ball is in Russia’s court.

We defended America’s fundamental strategic interests in Syria and Ukraine, and I personally made clear to the Russians that there will be severe consequences for interference in our democratic processes."

He also declares “progress” in North Korea talks and says they will not let the talks drag out - and are engaged in “patient diplomacy”

Pompeo also says President Trump understands that Russia interfered in the 2016 elections, based on his many hours of briefings.