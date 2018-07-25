What Putin and Trump talked about in Helsinki

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked to describe what President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about during their summit in Helsinki, Finland.

Here are some of the things Pompeo said they talked about:

The leaders made an agreement to establish a business-to-business leadership exchange.

The President talked about reestablishing counterterrorism council.

They talked about Syria and finding a "political resolution there."

And here's what they didn't talk about:

They didn't talk about sanctions on Russia.

No agreements were made on Ukraine.

