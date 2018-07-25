4 key takeaways from Pompeo's Senate hearing

Committee chairman U.S. Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks during a hearing before Senate Foreign Relations Committee July 25, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Committee chairman U.S. Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks during a hearing before Senate Foreign Relations Committee July 25, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Republican Sen. Bob Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said President Trump's actions "create tremendous distrust in our nation, among our allies."

With those concerns in mind, he asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "What is it that causes the President to purposely ... create distrust in these institutions and what we are doing?"

Pompeo snapped back and said he disagreed with Corker.

He said the Trump administration has been "tougher than previous administrations."