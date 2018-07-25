Mike Pompeo testifies on Russia and North KoreaBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
4 key takeaways from Pompeo's Senate hearing
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee just wrapped up a hearing, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testified.
Here are the key takeaways:
- On North Korea's nuclear weapons: Pompeo would not say publicly if North Korea is still moving forward with its nuclear program. He told senator he'd answer the question "in a different setting."
- On North Korea-US relations: When Sen. Ed Markey expressed concerns that the US was being "taken for a ride" by North Korea, Pompeo quickly responded, saying, "Fear not, senator. Fear not."
- On the Trump-Putin summit: Pompeo revealed some of the things that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about during their summit last week. He said they agreed to establish a business-to-business leadership exchange and talked about reestablishing counterterrorism council, but did not discuss sanctions on Russia.
- On Russian election interference: In his opening statement, Pompeo said the President believes Russia interfered in the presidential election: "Finally, I want you to know, President Trump has stated that he accepts our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 election."
Corker: Trump's actions "create tremendous distrust in our nation"
Republican Sen. Bob Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said President Trump's actions "create tremendous distrust in our nation, among our allies."
With those concerns in mind, he asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "What is it that causes the President to purposely ... create distrust in these institutions and what we are doing?"
Pompeo snapped back and said he disagreed with Corker.
He said the Trump administration has been "tougher than previous administrations."
Ukraine welcomes US position on Crimea
Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded on Twitter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement today reaffirming the United States' refusal to recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea
In a second tweet, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "It is a strong message of int. community on illegal and aggressive actions of #Russia in the territory of #Ukraine aimed at disruption of European and global security."
Pompeo won't say publicly if North Korea is still moving forward with its nuclear program
Sen. Cory Gardner asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if North Korea is making progress with its nuclear program. Pompeo said he couldn't give his answer during the hearing.
Here's how the exchange went down:
Gardner: Is North Korea still moving or making advancements undertaking a nuclear program?
Pompeo: May I answer that question in a different setting?
Gardner: You can’t answer that question here?
Pompeo: Yeah. I’d prefer not to.
Pompeo then explained further: "I'm not trying to be cute. We're engaged in a complex negotiation with a difficult adversary and each of the activities that we undertake is not going to be fully apparent to the world at the moment it is undertaken."
Pompeo to senator: "Fear not," the US is not being taken for a ride by North Korea
Sen. Ed Markey expressed concerns that the US was being "taken for a ride" by North Korea.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quickly responded, saying, "Fear not, senator. Fear not."
He continued:
"Fear not. This administration has taken enormously constructive actions that put us in a place far better than in either of the two previous administrations. One Democrat, one Republican. We have put in sanctions in place that is unequaled. We are continuing to enforce that sanctions regime. We have made it incredibly clear to continue to enforce that sanction regime until such time as denuclearization as we have defined it is complete. Pressure on the regime is clearly being felt. We have lots of work to do. But unlike previous administrations, senator, we have no intention of allowing the (United Nations) sanctions, the world's sanctions, that we led the charge to have put in place to allowing the sanctions to either be lifted or not enforced. And until such time Chairman Kim (Jong Un) fulfills the commitment and I'm hopeful he will, those sanctions remain. We have not been taken for a ride, senator. I hope you can sleep a little bit better tonight."
Watch the moment:
Russia responds after Pompeo says US won’t recognize Crimea
From CNN’s Emma Burrows
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s testimony that the US “rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea."
In her response, she pointed to changing policies in past administrations.
Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page that the Iran deal and Paris climate accord were “also recently … official US policy” under the Obama administration. “And then Trump looked at it and reconsidered,” she said.
Pompeo confirms US will "defend our team" after they retire
Sen. Ben Cardin asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if President Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke about Magnitsky.
That appears to be a reference to reports that surfaced after the summit that the White House was considering a Putin request to question the former US ambassador to Russia over his role in the passage of the Magnitsky Act.
Pompeo responded, "Let me make clear, the United States will defend our team in the field. And the team that's been in the field when it retires, that's been in the field. We understand that Americans deserve the protection in the United States of America both during their time in service and after."
What Putin and Trump talked about in Helsinki
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked to describe what President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about during their summit in Helsinki, Finland.
Here are some of the things Pompeo said they talked about:
- The leaders made an agreement to establish a business-to-business leadership exchange.
- The President talked about reestablishing counterterrorism council.
- They talked about Syria and finding a "political resolution there."
And here's what they didn't talk about:
- They didn't talk about sanctions on Russia.
- No agreements were made on Ukraine.
Watch more:
Pompeo: I told Russia "there will be severe consequences" for election interference
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended President Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last week.
Pompeo said he personally "made clear that there will be severe consequences for interference in our democratic processes."
Trump's performance at the meeting drew criticism after he declined to endorse the US government's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying he doesn't "see any reason why" Russia would be responsible. (Trump later said he misspoke).
Here's how Pompeo put it just now:
"In Helsinki, we sought to explore whether Russia was interested in improving the relationship, but made clear that the ball is in Russia’s court. We defended America’s fundamental strategic interest in Syria and Ukraine, and I personally made clear to the Russians that there will be severe consequences for interference in our democratic processes."