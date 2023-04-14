Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Classified documents leak

live news

Live

How markets are moving

Live Updates

Suspect in classified documents leak appears in court

By Adrienne Vogt, Matt Meyer and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 11:45 a.m. ET, April 14, 2023
16 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
12 min ago

Teixeira used his real home address in billing info on social platform Discord, court documents say 

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand

The social media platform where Jack Teixeira was allegedly posting classified documents, which is not named in the affidavit but which CNN has previously identified as Discord, gave the FBI information on April 12 about the account that had allegedly been posting the documents.

Teixeira used his real name and home address in North Dighton, Massachusetts, for the billing information associated with his Discord account, according to the affidavit.

"According to these records, the individual using the Subject Username is the administrator of Server 1, the billing name associated with the Subject Username is 'Jack Teixeira,' and the billing address associated with the Subject Username is a specific residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts. Teixeira listed the North Dighton, Massachusetts residence as his primary residence on employment paperwork with the USANG," it said.  

19 min ago

See the criminal complaint and affidavit for suspect in classified information leak

From CNN staff

Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old suspect in the leak of classified information posted on social media, has been charged with unauthorized detention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal of classified information and defense materials.

In federal court in Boston on Friday morning, Magistrate Judge David Hennessy informed Teixeira of the charges he’s facing and scheduled a detention hearing for Teixeira on Wednesday.

Read the affidavit and criminal complaint here:

20 min ago

Affidavit: Suspect was scared to copy documents at work so he took them home to photograph, group member says

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

The US intelligence leaks suspect was concerned about getting caught transcribing documents at work, so he started taking them home, a member of his online chat group told the FBI, according to court documents.

Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, 21, is suspected of posting the leaks. Investigators did not name the group member the FBI interviewed in the affidavit.

Teixeira, "began taking the documents to his residence and photographing them" due to his concern about getting caught, the group member told investigators, according to the court document.

The leaks included photos of crumpled documents lying on top of magazines and surrounded by other random objects, such as zip-close bags and Gorilla Glue, CNN has previously reported.

The documents looked as if they had been hastily folded up and shoved into a pocket before being removed from a secure location, a source familiar with these kinds of documents told CNN.

34 min ago

Teixeira believed to be head of chatroom where classified information was first posted, officials say

From CNN's Sean Lyngaas

Document leaks suspect Jack Teixeira is believed to be the head of obscure invite-only Discord chatroom called Thug Shaker Central, multiple US officials told CNN, where information from the classified documents was first posted months ago.

Four Discord users active in a different Discord chatroom where the documents later appeared told CNN the documents began circulating on Thug Shaker. Another user who was in the Thug Shaker chatroom told CNN they saw the original posts of classified documents but declined to speak further about them.

46 min ago

Teixeira used his government computer to search for the word "leak" in classified intel, court documents say

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Natasha Bertrand

Investigators alleged that a US government agency with the ability to monitor "certain searches conducted on its classified networks" found that documents leaks suspect Jack Teixeira searched for the word "leak" on his government-issued computer.

One week before his arrest, 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Teixeira "used his government computer to search classified intelligence reporting for the word 'leak,'" according to an affidavit.

That search led investigators to believe that Teixeira was looking for the intelligence community’s assessment of who had leaked the classified documents online.

46 min ago

Court documents: Teixeira held Top Secret clearance since 2021 and allegedly began posting leaks in December

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand

Intelligence leaks suspect Jack Teixeira allegedly began posting classified documents online around December 2022, according to an affidavit submitted by investigators.

The 21-year-old has held a Top Secret clearance through his IT role with the Air National Guard since 2021, according to the court document. At least one of the documents shared online was accessible to him by virtue of his employment as a guard member, the affidavit says.

He also “maintained sensitive compartmented access (SCI) to other highly classified programs,” the affidavit says.

Many of the leaked documents tied to Teixeira's case, which were posted on the online server Discord, were marked Top Secret, according to US officials.

1 hr 7 min ago

Detention hearing for leaks suspect set for next week

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

During the short hearing, Jack Teixeira was informed that he is facing two charges for allegedly posting classified documents online. 

The two charges are unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material, according to court documents. 

The judge scheduled a detention hearing for Teixeira on Wednesday. He will remain detained until then. Teixeira did not enter a formal plea. 

Teixeira spoke quietly during the hearing, whispering "yes" as the judge informed him of his rights as a criminal defendant. 

As the hearing ended, a man in the courtroom shouted, "love you, Jack." Teixeira did not look back, but responded, "you too, dad."

1 hr 4 min ago

Suspect in classified documents leak has been charged

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

Jack Teixeira is seen in this undated photograph.
Jack Teixeira is seen in this undated photograph. (from Instagram)

Jack Teixeira, the suspect arrested in connection with a massive US classified documents leak, has been charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information, as well as unauthorized removal of classified information and defense materials. 

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly described the charges against the suspect.

1 hr 33 min ago

Suspect in classified documents leak has entered the courtroom in Boston

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

Jack Teixeira, the suspect arrested in connection with the leaking of classified documents, has entered a Boston courtroom for his first court appearance.

He is appearing in front of Magistrate Judge David Hennessy in Boston, the clerk of the District Court in Massachusetts told CNN.

The 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman entered the courtroom wearing a tan shirt and pants from the detention center, as well as hiking boots. He walked in to the room in shackles, though his hands were uncuffed before he sat down at the defense table. 

Nadine Pellegrini, the chief of the National Security Unit for the District of Massachusetts US Attorney’s Office, is sitting at the prosecution table. 

The Boston courtroom is entirely full, including three people sitting on bench reserved for family. When Teixeira entered the courtroom, he did not look at the members sitting there.