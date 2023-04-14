Teixeira used his real home address in billing info on social platform Discord, court documents say 

The social media platform where Jack Teixeira was allegedly posting classified documents, which is not named in the affidavit but which CNN has previously identified as Discord, gave the FBI information on April 12 about the account that had allegedly been posting the documents.

Teixeira used his real name and home address in North Dighton, Massachusetts, for the billing information associated with his Discord account, according to the affidavit.

"According to these records, the individual using the Subject Username is the administrator of Server 1, the billing name associated with the Subject Username is 'Jack Teixeira,' and the billing address associated with the Subject Username is a specific residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts. Teixeira listed the North Dighton, Massachusetts residence as his primary residence on employment paperwork with the USANG," it said.