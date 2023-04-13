What FBI agents will now look for after the arrest of suspect in massive documents leak

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the leaking of a trove of classified information on social media sites was a "deliberate criminal act," and the department is looking at how it protects such information.

"We continue to review a variety of factors as it relates to safeguarding classified materials. This includes examining and updating distribution lists, assessing how and where intelligence products are shared and a variety of other steps. I would say, though, that it is it is important to understand that we do have stringent guidelines in place for safeguarding classified and sensitive information," Ryder said.

"This was a deliberate criminal act, a violation of those guidelines," Ryder said.

"And so, again, I think that's important to understand that we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that the people who have a need to know, when it comes to this kind of information, have access to that. We're always going to learn from every situation. But again, this is something that will continue to look at," he continued.

According to a US official familiar with the matter, law enforcement have arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, on Thursday in connection with the leaking of classified documents.

When asked about the 21-year-old, Ryder said he would not discuss the particular case, but said if someone requires a security clearance after joining the military, they go through "the proper vetting."

"We entrust our members with a lot of responsibility at a very early age," he said.

"So you've received training, and you will receive an understanding of the rules and requirements that come along with those responsibilities," Ryder added. "And you're expected to abide by those rules, regulations and responsibility; it's called military discipline."