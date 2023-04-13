What FBI agents will now look for after the arrest of suspect in massive documents leak

As a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested in connection with the leak of classified US documents, agents were seen in aerial footage directing the 21-year-old suspect to move toward an armored vehicle with his hands on his head. CNN's Josh Campbell said the apparent "overwhelming show of force" was used because of the suspect's background in the military.
"FBI agents, as they prepare their arrest plan, they will work to determine — gather every piece of intelligence that they can as they assess — is this a dangerous person? We know from that stunning Washington Post report, recently, that the individual who led this group on this platform ... had talked about being a gun enthusiast, had been at gun ranges. He's obviously a member of the military. And so the FBI is factoring that into their determination about what type of force you bring to this residence in order to take this this person into custody," said Campbell, who is a former FBI agent.
Agents took extra precautions because the report disclosed him being a gun enthusiast, Campbell said.
The next steps, Campbell said, is investigating the residence of the suspect, which is now considered a crime scene.
"The feds will be there for a long time, because of course they need to determine: Are there additional classified documents that are inside that residence? [According to] what we've seen in past cases, the feds will get their search warrants lined up ahead of time in order to go in and search that top to bottom," he said.
Agents will be on the lookout for any location where a computer, a phone or digital files could be stored, Campbell said