2020 Democratic candidates debate in Los Angeles
Warren frames argument against Biden and Buttigieg from the start
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren used the first question during the debate -- about impeachment – to frame her argument against former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg by questioning the willingness of some candidates to take on the powerful and wealthy.
“We need a candidate for president who can draw the sharpest distinction between the corruption of the Trump administration and a Democrat who is willing to get out and fight not for the wealthy and well-connected, but to fight for everyone else,” Warren said. “That’s why I’m in this race.”
Warren is sticking with an argument she has made coming into the debate: Because Biden and Buttigieg raise money from top Democratic donors, they are not willing to take on monied interests.
Elizabeth Warren calls impeachment a moment to "uphold our Constitution"
Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the impeachment of President Trump a moment for the Senate to "uphold our Constitution" in her answer to the first question tonight from moderators during tonight's Democratic debate in Los Angeles.
"I see this as a constitutional moment. Last night the President was impeached. And everyone now in the Senate has taken a constitutional oath to uphold our Constitution. And that doesn't mean loyalty to an individual. It doesn't mean loyalty to a political party. It means loyalty to our country," Warren said.
Sanders: Trump is "a pathological liar"
Sen. Bernie Sanders called President Trump a "pathological liar" a day after the President was impeached by the House.
"We have a President who is a pathological liar," Sanders said. "We have President who is running the most corrupt administration in the modern history of this country. And we have a President who is a fraud because during his campaign he told working people one thing and he ended up doing something else."
Sanders will likely need to be in Washington if the Senate convenes a trial to decide whether to convict Trump and remove him from office.
Joe Biden calls the impeachment of President Trump a "constitutional necessity"
xThe first question tonight in the Democratic debate was on the impeachment of President Trump and was directed at former Vice President Joe Biden who called it a "constitutional necessity."
"It was a constitutional necessity for the House to act as it did," Biden said in his opening remarks. " Is it any wonder that if you look at the international polling that's been done, that the Chinese leader is rated above the American president, or that Vladimir Putin congratulated him, saying stand fast and that in fact it was a mistake to impeach him. We need to restore the integrity of the presidency, of the office of the presidency."
The sixth Democratic primary debate has just started in Los Angeles.
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar have taken the debate stage at Loyola Marymount University.
Here's what the Democrats who didn't make the stage are up to
The size of the Democratic field has been historic. The latest proof: The seven Democratic candidates on the debate stage on tonight make up less than half of the 15-person Democratic primary field — a first for the 2020 nominating process.
And that has led those candidates left off the stage to fight for attention ahead and around the debate, in part, because they know the three-hour event will offer their top polling counterparts a wealth of exposure.
Julián Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary under President Barack Obama, will live tweet the debate from afar. His campaign on Thursday released a new television ad on his opposition to Iowa and New Hampshire going first in the nominating process.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who will be missing his first debate, will air his first TV ad of the campaign during the Democratic debate. In the spot titled “Together,” Booker says: “You’re only going to see this ad once, because I’m not a billionaire.”
Michael Bloomberg, a late entrant to the Democratic race who has spent around $100 million to prop up his poll numbers, unveiled his health care proposal today, injecting himself into the most contentious and closely watched debate inside the Democratic primary. Bloomberg is getting behind a public option plan that positions the former New York mayor more in line with moderate candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and firmly against the progressive "Medicare for All" approach championed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, another late entrant, released the outlines of his policy agenda today, a four-pillared policy vision that includes an opportunity agenda, a reform agenda, a democracy agenda and a foreign policy agenda.
And Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, hours after she broke with the Democratic Party and voted "present" on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
None of these moves will break through the attention created by the final debate of 2019, but it shows how the candidates who don’t make the stage are still fighting to stay relevant.
Catch up: Here's what happened at the last debate
At the fifth Democratic presidential debate in November, the leading Democratic candidates made strong appeals to African American voters — particularly women — and drew a direct line between recreating the coalition that elected President Barack Obama in 2008 and defeating President Trump in 2020.
Debating in a Deep South state where black voters will likely be the majority of the Democratic electorate in the March primary, the discussion over who could best represent that community drew the most fireworks in an otherwise civil debate among the 2020 candidates in Atlanta.
Questions from the MSNBC/Washington Post moderators on the thorny topic of race drew charged exchanges between Sen. Cory Booker and former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris, who has since dropped out.
The debate struck at the core of the electability argument taking place within the primary. Both Booker and Harris, the two black candidates on stage, argued that Democrats must nominate a candidate in 2020 who understands the issues facing those communities if the party intends to activate and bring out enough voters on Election Day to defeat Trump.
Biden's solid support from black female voters, who have so often been the linchpin for successful Democratic nominees, has bolstered his standing in the polls, particularly in states like South Carolina. Booker, Harris, Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren all sought to loosen his grip on that key constituency in the debate.
Joe Biden will focus on health care and foreign policy tonight
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to release a list of his bundlers, his aides told reporters in a pre-debate briefing today in Los Angeles. The aides didn’t commit to a date to release that list.
The aides said Biden intends to focus on two policy areas — health care and foreign policy — in tonight’s debate.
They also said he’ll spend much of the month of January in Iowa, saying it’ll be the focus of Biden’s retail politicking efforts over other early voting and Super Tuesday states. They said they plan to focus on one-on-one engagement with voters, and touted Biden’s recent Iowa bus tour as an example.
The aides said they’ve seen improvement in Iowa, where polls had shown him at risk of a fourth-place showing, during and after the bus tour — and think spending more time in the state is essential.
Overall, aides said they believe Biden’s poll numbers have been at the floor of his potential overall support, whereas they believe other candidates have hit their ceilings. “Dating season is over. Who are you gonna marry?” an aide said in describing the environment facing Democratic candidates.
The aides said to the extent the debate focuses on impeachment, Biden’s team believes the proceedings in Washington have underscored their message that Trump and Rudy Giuliani have been pushing “conspiracy theories” about the Biden family that have no basis in fact.
“To the extent that voters are thinking about it or hearing about it, they are getting that message reinforced to them,” an aide said.
The Trump impeachment is likely to come up tonight
President Trump's impeachment in the House is likely to come up at the Democratic debate tonight.
The House voted last night to impeach Trump on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The Senate will now hold a trial to consider if he should be removed from office.
Why this matters: Six of the Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination currently serve as US senators and will need to be in Washington if the Senate convenes a trial. This will make the tonight's debate even more critical as it could be the last time these candidates will have a national stage until the next debate in January.