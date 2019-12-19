The size of the Democratic field has been historic. The latest proof: The seven Democratic candidates on the debate stage on tonight make up less than half of the 15-person Democratic primary field — a first for the 2020 nominating process.

And that has led those candidates left off the stage to fight for attention ahead and around the debate, in part, because they know the three-hour event will offer their top polling counterparts a wealth of exposure.

Julián Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary under President Barack Obama, will live tweet the debate from afar. His campaign on Thursday released a new television ad on his opposition to Iowa and New Hampshire going first in the nominating process.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who will be missing his first debate, will air his first TV ad of the campaign during the Democratic debate. In the spot titled “Together,” Booker says: “You’re only going to see this ad once, because I’m not a billionaire.”

Michael Bloomberg, a late entrant to the Democratic race who has spent around $100 million to prop up his poll numbers, unveiled his health care proposal today, injecting himself into the most contentious and closely watched debate inside the Democratic primary. Bloomberg is getting behind a public option plan that positions the former New York mayor more in line with moderate candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and firmly against the progressive "Medicare for All" approach championed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, another late entrant, released the outlines of his policy agenda today, a four-pillared policy vision that includes an opportunity agenda, a reform agenda, a democracy agenda and a foreign policy agenda.

And Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, hours after she broke with the Democratic Party and voted "present" on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

None of these moves will break through the attention created by the final debate of 2019, but it shows how the candidates who don’t make the stage are still fighting to stay relevant.