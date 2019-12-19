2020 Democratic candidates debate in Los Angeles
Joe Biden will focus on health care and foreign policy tonight
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to release a list of his bundlers, his aides told reporters in a pre-debate briefing today in Los Angeles. The aides didn’t commit to a date to release that list.
The aides said Biden intends to focus on two policy areas — health care and foreign policy — in tonight’s debate.
They also said he’ll spend much of the month of January in Iowa, saying it’ll be the focus of Biden’s retail politicking efforts over other early voting and Super Tuesday states. They said they plan to focus on one-on-one engagement with voters, and touted Biden’s recent Iowa bus tour as an example.
The aides said they’ve seen improvement in Iowa, where polls had shown him at risk of a fourth-place showing, during and after the bus tour — and think spending more time in the state is essential.
Overall, aides said they believe Biden’s poll numbers have been at the floor of his potential overall support, whereas they believe other candidates have hit their ceilings. “Dating season is over. Who are you gonna marry?” an aide said in describing the environment facing Democratic candidates.
The aides said to the extent the debate focuses on impeachment, Biden’s team believes the proceedings in Washington have underscored their message that Trump and Rudy Giuliani have been pushing “conspiracy theories” about the Biden family that have no basis in fact.
“To the extent that voters are thinking about it or hearing about it, they are getting that message reinforced to them,” an aide said.
The Trump impeachment is likely to come up tonight
President Trump's impeachment in the House is likely to come up at the Democratic debate tonight.
The House voted last night to impeach Trump on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The Senate will now hold a trial to consider if he should be removed from office.
Why this matters: Six of the Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination currently serve as US senators and will need to be in Washington if the Senate convenes a trial. This will make the tonight's debate even more critical as it could be the last time these candidates will have a national stage until the next debate in January.
Nearly all-white debate stage frustrates Democrats seeking more representative field
The most diverse field of Democratic presidential candidates in history is now boiled down to a debate stage that lacks black or Latino candidates.
The seven candidates who met the polling and fundraising minimums to qualify for the debate in Los Angeles includes one person of color: entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will miss the stage for the first time, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is off-stage for the second time. California Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the race, and a late entrant, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, hasn't yet come close to qualifying for a debate.
The trimmed-down debate lineup has frustrated some Democratic donors, operatives and activists who hoped to see a field more representative of the party's base. It also underscores a reality of the 2020 race: Polls and fundraising numbers reflect that candidates of color just aren't getting much support from voters of color.
"The dominance of white candidates in the race confirms something we should have already known: The political system was not set up to include candidates of color," Democratic strategist Jess Morales Rocketto said.
"As the Democratic Party begins to align its leaders with its base, the party apparatus needs to address the systemic barriers that still exist for non-white candidates," she continued. "It's not on the party to solve racism or sexism, but it is on them to make sure they address systemic barriers for non-white candidates."
The smaller debate stage might reflect the favorites of established Democratic voters and donors, but makes it harder to expand the party's electorate, some organizers said.
These candidates didn't qualify for the debate
Only seven candidates qualified for the sixth Democratic primary debate.
Democratic candidates needed to receive 4% in at least four national or early state polls that met the DNC's criteria, or 6% in two early state polls.
Candidates had to also receive donations from at least 200,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 800 from at least 20 different states. The DNC has been raising the thresholds for the contests, slowly shrinking the field of Democrats on the high-profile debate stages.
These candidates didn't make the cut:
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick
- Author Marianne Williamson
Why a labor dispute briefly threatened to derail the debate
A labor dispute between a California union and a catering provider had threatened to derail the Democratic primary debate tonight.
All seven Democratic presidential candidates who met the qualifications to participate in tonight debate declared their support last week for Unite Here Local 11 and said they would not participate in the debate if they had to cross the union's picket line.
The announcements threw the debate planning into turmoil as top officials from the Democratic National Committee, including chairman Tom Perez, spent the weekend frantically working the phones to come to a resolution.
On Tuesday, the union announced that an agreement was reached with Sodexo, the catering provider at Loyola Marymount University.
Some background: Originally, the University of California, Los Angeles, was going to host the December debate, but the DNC moved it to Loyola Marymount over a separate labor dispute.
But less than a week before the debate, Unite Here 11 made its own labor dispute with Sodexo public, leading Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar all to say they would not participate in the debate if the issue was not resolved.
Most of the campaigns did not change their plans, indicating that they believed the debate would go on as planned. Many are already on the West Coast for events and fundraisers.
What you need to know about tonight's Democratic debate
PBS NewsHour and Politico are co-hosting the last primary debate of 2019, which will show seven presidential contenders facing off against each other less than 50 days before voting starts in Iowa.
Tonight's debate will feature the smallest and least diverse field of candidates so far in the race for the White House.
Here's what we know about the debate:
- Where it's happening: The debate will air live from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, at 8 p.m. ET.
- Who qualified: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Andrew Yang, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Tom Steyer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar will take the stage tonight.
- Who's moderating: PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz and Yamiche Alcindor and Politico's Tim Alberta will moderate the debate.
- How to watch: In addition to airing on local PBS stations, the debate will air exclusively on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and stream on CNN.com, PBS.com's home page, and Politico.com's homepage.