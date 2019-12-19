Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to release a list of his bundlers, his aides told reporters in a pre-debate briefing today in Los Angeles. The aides didn’t commit to a date to release that list.

The aides said Biden intends to focus on two policy areas — health care and foreign policy — in tonight’s debate.

They also said he’ll spend much of the month of January in Iowa, saying it’ll be the focus of Biden’s retail politicking efforts over other early voting and Super Tuesday states. They said they plan to focus on one-on-one engagement with voters, and touted Biden’s recent Iowa bus tour as an example.

The aides said they’ve seen improvement in Iowa, where polls had shown him at risk of a fourth-place showing, during and after the bus tour — and think spending more time in the state is essential.

Overall, aides said they believe Biden’s poll numbers have been at the floor of his potential overall support, whereas they believe other candidates have hit their ceilings. “Dating season is over. Who are you gonna marry?” an aide said in describing the environment facing Democratic candidates.

The aides said to the extent the debate focuses on impeachment, Biden’s team believes the proceedings in Washington have underscored their message that Trump and Rudy Giuliani have been pushing “conspiracy theories” about the Biden family that have no basis in fact.