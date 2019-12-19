Warren would be the oldest president ever inaugurated. She'd also be the first woman, she points out.

Chris Carlson/AP

Calling for an international effort to fight the climate crisis, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders criticized global spending on weapons.

“And maybe, just maybe, instead of spending $1.8 trillion a year globally on weapons of destruction, maybe an American president – i.e. Bernie Sanders — can lead the world. Instead of spending money to kill each other, maybe we pool our resources and fight our common enemy, which is climate change,” Sanders said.

Facts First: Sanders was speaking imprecisely. The $1.8 trillion figure represents all global military spending in 2018, not spending on weapons in particular.

Upon issuing the $1.8 trillion figure in April, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an international authority on military spending, said it “discourages the use of terms such as ‘arms spending’ when referring to military expenditure, as spending on armaments is usually only a minority of the total.”

“Military expenditure refers to all government spending on current military forces and activities, including salaries and benefits, operational expenses, arms and equipment purchases, military construction, research and development, and central administration, command and support,” the Institute said.