Candidates take a pass on taking each other on (so far)

Maddie McGarvey for CNN

We are nearly an hour into this debate and one thing is crystal clear thus far: The candidates are taking a pass at trying to mix it up with each other.

Perhaps it is the post-impeachment holiday season lull setting in.

Perhaps it is a strategic decision to use their time to simply try and deliver their core messages and policy prescriptions to voters 46 days before the voting begins.

It could also be that there hasn’t been a ton of proof points this cycle of candidates taking each other on directly and benefiting from it in the long term.

But with a pretty crowded field remaining in this race, the reality is that if any of these candidates are going to make a move to be #1 they need to start taking some vote share from their rivals. That is hard to do without drawing clear contrasts for the voters.

Tonight, it's clear these candidates have largely chosen to step back from driving home a choice and instead are simply presenting their pitches.