In his farewell address, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan highlighted Republicans' work last year to pass President Trump's tax cut plan.

"After years of doubt, years of the cynics saying it could not be done, we achieved the first major overhaul of our tax code in 31 years," he said.

"Think about it. We went from having the worst tax code in the industrialized world to one of the most competitive. This is something I worked on my entire adult life, and it is something that will help to improve people’s lives for a long time to come."

Reality check: The 2017 tax overhaul was indeed the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax code in three decades.

And it did make the US tax code more competitive, at least in terms of corporate tax rates. The top rate was dropped to 21% from 35%. As a result the US is now more in line with the average among OECD nations. (Prior to the overhaul, it had highest combined statutory corporate income tax rate of the group.)

But it’s premature to assert the code is “among the most competitive” and “will help to improve people’s lives for a long time to come.” That’s in part because the effects and details of many other changes made to business taxes, particularly for US multinationals, are still being wo worked out.

