The latest on Paul Pelosi’s attack

By Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
Updated 3:45 PM EDT, Mon October 31, 2022
A heart shaped sculpture and a light on are seen inside a window of the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Hear details from Paul Pelosi's coded 911 call that led to his rescue
01:58 - Source: CNN

What we're covering here

  • JUST IN: The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged with federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping on Monday.
  • The attacker’s motive is not yet known, though police believe the man was intentional about going into the house, and CNN has reported that he posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack.
8 Posts

FBI affidavit: Paul Pelosi did not know his attacker

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Paul Pelosi did not know the man who is accused of attacking him, according to both the 911 call and his initial interview with the San Francisco Police Department.

Pelosi told a 911 dispatcher during his initial call that “he does not know who the male is” that invaded his home, according to the FBI affidavit unsealed Monday alongside the federal charges.

Furthermore, the affidavit said, San Francisco Police Department officers interviewed Pelosi in the ambulance on the way to hospital, and he said “he had never seen DePape before,” referring to the suspect charged in the attack, David DePape. 

Earlier on Monday, San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott told CNN’s Ana Cabrera that Paul Pelosi didn’t know the suspect. The police chief said the wave of conspiracies about the case were “baseless” and “damaging” to the ongoing investigation. 

Attacker knocked out Paul Pelosi with blow to the head, FBI says

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

The suspected attacker knocked out Paul Pelosi by hitting him in the head with a hammer, according to new details in an FBI affidavit unsealed Monday.

Pelosi called 911 at 2:23 a.m. on Friday, and police arrived at his house eight minutes later, the filing said. When the door opened, the affidavit said Pelosi and the suspect, David DePape were both “holding a hammer with one hand and DePape had his other hand holding onto Pelosi’s forearm.”

“Pelosi greeted the officers. The officers asked them what was going on. DePape responded that everything was good. Officers then asked Pelosi and DePape to drop the hammer,” the FBI affidavit said.

At that moment, DePape allegedly pulled the hammer away and swung it, striking Paul Pelosi in the head. Pelosi “appeared to be unconscious on the ground” after the blow, according to the affidavit.

Paul Pelosi was later taken to the hospital and underwent a “successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” according to a previous statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. They said they expect Paul Pelosi to make a full recovery. 

Suspect planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and "break her kneecaps" if she lied, FBI says

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi confessed in an interview with local police that he intended to find House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and hold her hostage, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

The FBI affidavit filed with the complaint said the suspect, David DePape, “stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her. If Nancy were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps.’”

“DePape was certain that Nancy would not have told the ‘truth,’” the FBI affidavit said. 

The affidavit further stated DePape told police that Nancy Pelosi was the “leader of the pack” of lies promoted by the Democratic party. DePape told police that other members of Congress would see that there are consequences to their actions when Pelosi, with broken kneecaps, would get “wheeled into” the House chamber, according to the affidavit. 

The interview was conducted by the San Francisco Police Department on Friday, the day of the attack, according to court filings. DePape was read his Miranda rights before he spoke with the police and confessed to his intentions to kidnap the top-ranking House Democrat, according to the filings.

More details about Paul Pelosi's 911 call revealed in court filing

From CNN's Marshall Cohen
A heart-shaped sculpture and a light are seen inside a window of the Pelosis' home after Friday's attack.
A heart-shaped sculpture and a light are seen inside a window of the Pelosis' home after Friday's attack.
Eric Risberg/AP

A court filing related to the federal charges against the suspect in the Paul Pelosi attack reveal more details of his 911 call while the incident was unfolding.  

“Pelosi stated words to the effect of there is a male in the home and that the male is going to wait for Pelosi’s wife. Pelosi further conveyed that he does not know who the male is. The male said his name is David,” an FBI agent said in a sworn affidavit that was unsealed Monday. 

CNN has previously reported that Pelosi managed to keep the line open and the dispatcher could hear a conversation in the background – and that Pelosi was talking in code to help the authorities understand what was happening.  

“DePape was prepared to detain and injure Speaker Pelosi when he entered the Pelosi residence in the early morning of October 28, 2022,” the FBI agent said in the affidavit, referring to the suspect, David DePape.

“DePape had zip ties, tape, rope, and at least one hammer with him that morning,” the affidavit said.

The suspect has not yet had any court appearances related to the attack. 

Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with federal crimes

From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Evan Perez
California DMV/Obtained by CNN

The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged with federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping on Monday.

“According to the complaint, David Wayne DePape, 42, of Richmond, was arrested on Friday inside the Pelosi residence by San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) police officers responding to a 911 call from Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi later described to police that he had been asleep when DePape, whom he had never seen before, entered his bedroom looking for Nancy Pelosi,” the Department of Justice said.

The attempted kidnapping charge relates to Nancy Pelosi and carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. CNN has reported that DePape allegedly shouted “Where’s Nancy?” after breaking into their home. 

The other charge is one count of assault of an immediate family member of a US official with the intent to retaliate against the official. That charge relates to crimes allegedly committed against Paul Pelosi and carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Law enforcement has interviewed both Pelosi and the suspected attacker

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg
A police car blocks the street below the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, on Friday.
A police car blocks the street below the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, on Friday.
Eric Risberg/AP

Paul Pelosi was interviewed this weekend at the hospital by investigators and was able to provide details of the attack, two law enforcement sources and a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Among those conducting the interview were FBI and local law enforcement investigators.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott declined to share any details of his department’s interview with Pelosi, citing a desire not to jeopardize the investigation in any way.

SFPD investigators said they also interviewed the suspect, David DePape, “at least once” since the altercation.

Scott pushed back on conspiracy theories churning around the brutal attack, calling them “baseless” and “fact-less.”

“Obviously there’s a political undertone to this,” Scott acknowledged, adding that the wild theories surrounding the attack are “damaging.”

“There is absolutely no evidence that Paul Pelosi knew this man. Matter of fact, the evidence indicates the exact opposite,” said Chief Scott. “I will be clear on this. There is absolutely no evidence of that at all,” he added.

“We need some civility here,” Scott declared, calling for more appropriate public discourse.

Pelosi says her children and grandchildren are "heartbroken and traumatized" after the attack

From CNN's Greg Clary and Sonnet Swire

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that while her husband continues to improve following Friday’s violent attack in their San Francisco home, their children and grandchildren “are heartbroken and traumatized.”

“A violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” Pelosi wrote on Saturday. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.”

The comments, her first since her 82-year-old husband was attacked with a hammer, came Saturday night in a letter to all members of the House of Representatives.

She thanked law enforcement and first responders for the “life-saving medical care” her husband is receiving, and she thanked members for “the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes.”

Wider concerns: The break-in raises concerns about the safety of members of Congress and their families. Capitol Police are responsible for Nancy Pelosi’s security and the security of other members of Congress but lack the resources to protect lawmakers’ families around the clock.

President Joe Biden made a direct link Saturday between right-wing conspiracies and violence like the assault on Paul Pelosi, saying the “talk has to stop.”

On Monday, the US attorney’s office for the Northern District of California announced federal charges against the suspect, David DePape, including assault and attempted kidnapping.

Police have not determined a motive in Pelosi attack

From CNN's Shawna Mizelle
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott speaks to reporters on Friday.
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott speaks to reporters on Friday.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Police have not determined the motive of the man suspected to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday.

He was charged with federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping on Monday, according to the complaint.

Authorities said Friday that the suspect is in the hospital for minor injuries.

The man, David DePape, was not known to US Capitol Police and was not in any federal databases tracking threats, according to three sources who were briefed on the investigation. But he had posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

US Capitol Police said in a statement Friday that it is assisting the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation into the break-in.

While law enforcement officials have not provided a motive for the attack, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said in a news conference Friday that the attack was “intentional” and “not a random act.”

He added:

“It’s wrong. Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, their counties, their states and this nation. Their families don’t sign up for this to be harmed and it is wrong.”

