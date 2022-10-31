The latest on Paul Pelosi’s attack

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott speaks to reporters on Friday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Police have not determined the motive of the man suspected to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday.

He was charged with federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping on Monday, according to the complaint.

Authorities said Friday that the suspect is in the hospital for minor injuries.

The man, David DePape, was not known to US Capitol Police and was not in any federal databases tracking threats, according to three sources who were briefed on the investigation. But he had posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

US Capitol Police said in a statement Friday that it is assisting the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation into the break-in.

While law enforcement officials have not provided a motive for the attack, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said in a news conference Friday that the attack was “intentional” and “not a random act.”

He added:

“It’s wrong. Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, their counties, their states and this nation. Their families don’t sign up for this to be harmed and it is wrong.”