Paul Manafort sentencing: Live updates

Judge TS Ellis said he believed the recommended sentence of 19 to 24 years would be "excessive" for Paul Manafort.

Before giving his sentence, Ellis noted Manafort "lived an otherwise blameless life," and was a good friend and generous person to others. That doesn't erase his crimes however, Ellis said.

One thing to note: Manafort will receive a second sentence next week from a different federal judge for the two crimes he pleaded guilty to last year — witness tampering and conspiracy related to his illegal Ukrainian lobbying and money laundering.