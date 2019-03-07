Paul Manafort sentencing: Live updates

Paul Manafort sentencing: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Judge calls sentencing recommendation "excessive"
Judge TS Ellis said he believed the recommended sentence of 19 to 24 years would be "excessive" for Paul Manafort.
Before giving his sentence, Ellis noted Manafort "lived an otherwise blameless life," and was a good friend and generous person to others. That doesn't erase his crimes however, Ellis said.
One thing to note: Manafort will receive a second sentence next week from a different federal judge for the two crimes he pleaded guilty to last year — witness tampering and conspiracy related to his illegal Ukrainian lobbying and money laundering.
Manafort spoke for about 4 minutes
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort spoke for about four minutes and told Judge TS Ellis, "I am ready for your decision."
Manafort did not specifically express remorse for his crimes, but he said he felt "humiliated and shamed."
Manafort to judge: "I ask you to be compassionate"
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Paul Manafort spoke briefly about how prayer and faith helped get him through this time.
"I know it is my conduct that brought me here," he said. "My life —personally and professionally — is in shambles."
"I ask you to be compassionate," Manafort told Judge TS Ellis.
Manafort, who spoke from a wheelchair, also thanked Ellis for his fairness.
He went on to tell Ellis that he "bent over backwards" to give a fair trial.
"Thank you for a fair trial," Manafort said.
Manafort: "The last two years have been the most difficult years for my family and I"
Paul Manafort, speaking at length for the first time since his arrest, said he was in pain because of his ordeal.
He continued: "Humiliated and shamed would be a gross understatement."
Manafort will address the court
Paul Manafort will address the court before his sentencing today, his attorney told Judge TS Ellis.
Prosecutor asks judge for "substantial" sentence
Prosecutor Greg Andres ended his final argument at the sentencing by asking Judge TS Ellis for a “substantial” sentence for Paul Manafort.
Defense attorney Tom Zehnle is arguing for leniency for Manafort now.
Prosecutor says they met with Manafort for 50 hours because he lied
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Sam Fossum
Paul Manafort never gave meaningful help during his cooperation with the Special Counsel's office, prosecutor Greg Andres said.
But Judge TS Ellis noted Manafort spent 50 hours with prosecutors. Andres then explained why prosecutors met with Manafort.
The prosecutors needed the time to work out those lies.
The lawyers have now reached the meat of Manafort's sentencing hearing after working out several legal questions with the judge.
Andres is still arguing about the full weight of the sentence Manafort should receive.
Manafort still has at least $4 million in assets and properties, prosecutor says
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Paul Manafort is still a rich man, prosecutor Uzo Asonye said in a discussion with Judge TS Ellis about possible fines and restitution Manafort could pay.
He said Manafort still has at least $4 million in assets and properties. Manafort still owns two homes in Alexandria, Virginia, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, even after several others were seized by the government and may be sold following his plea and admissions.
Manafort also never provided extensive financial information to the Virginia federal court so probation officers could calculate his full worth, Asonye said.
Manafort looked at his wife when the judge entered the room
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Paul Manafort took a long look at his wife when the judge entered the room.
Even though he was in a wheelchair, he stood up for the judge's entrance — that's when he looked over at his wife.
Manafort's wife was joined today by two friends.
Manafort was wearing a green prison uniform that says "ALEXANDRIA INMATE" in white letters on the back.
Manafort was asked if he had had the chance to read the pre-sentencing report and he said "I have, your honor." Judge TS Ellis also asked him if he was satisfied with his counsel. Manafort replied, "I am your honor."