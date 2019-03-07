Paul Manafort sentenced: Live updates

When Judge TS Ellis gave Paul Manafort his sentence, it wasn't a clear-cut four years for all his crimes. Instead, Ellis gave Manafort several penalties of prison time that will all run simultaneously.

He was convicted by a jury on eight crimes, ranging from tax fraud, to failure to disclose bank accounts to federal regulators, to bank fraud.

So what makes up his 47-month sentence? Manafort's bank fraud conviction. The other crimes Manafort committed have lesser sentences, which he'll also serve at the same time. So the longest prison sentence is what matters most.

A reminder: Manafort has already spent almost 9 months in jail, so Ellis will give him credit for time served.

One thing to note: Judge Amy Berman Jackson will sentence Manafort next week for separate crimes. She will also decide whether her sentence should run concurrently or in addition to Ellis' judgment.