Paul Manafort sentencing: Live updates

Paul Manafort took a long look at his wife when the judge entered the room.

Even though he was in a wheelchair, he stood up for the judge's entrance — that's when he looked over at his wife.

Manafort's wife was joined today by two friends.

Manafort was wearing a green prison uniform that says "ALEXANDRIA INMATE" in white letters on the back.

Manafort was asked if he had had the chance to read the pre-sentencing report and he said "I have, your honor." Judge T.S. Ellis also asked him if he was satisfied with his counsel. Manafort replied, "I am your honor."