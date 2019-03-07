Paul Manafort sentencing: Live updates

Paul Manafort sentencing: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Manafort looked at his wife when the judge entered the room
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Paul Manafort took a long look at his wife when the judge entered the room.
Even though he was in a wheelchair, he stood up for the judge's entrance — that's when he looked over at his wife.
Manafort's wife was joined today by two friends.
Manafort was wearing a green prison uniform that says "ALEXANDRIA INMATE" in white letters on the back.
Manafort was asked if he had had the chance to read the pre-sentencing report and he said "I have, your honor." Judge T.S. Ellis also asked him if he was satisfied with his counsel. Manafort replied, "I am your honor."
Manafort will not get credit for accepting responsibility for his crimes
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Judge TS Ellis decided that Paul Manafort will not get credit today for accepting responsibility for his crimes.
But Ellis noted that Manafort spent 50 hours speaking to special counsel prosecutors.
The court is taking a brief break now before final arguments and before Manafort receives his sentence.
Judge digging into arguments over loan Manafort sought
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Judge TS Ellis is digging into the legal teams' arguments over whether Paul Manafort sought a $5.5 million loan and admitted lying to the bank to get the money with the intention to cause harm to the bank.
Why this matters: Manafort's intentions could make a difference in the severity of the sentence.
Some background: The bank never actually gave Manafort the loan, but estimated the loss would have been $6 million. Manafort still admitted to conspiring to defraud the bank. Ellis hasn't decided what to do and is now considering Manafort's acceptance of responsibility.
Lawyers make arguments over severity of Manafort's possible sentence
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Attorneys on both sides are making their final arguments over the severity of Paul Manafort's sentence.
Judge TS Ellis has denied one of Manafort's requests for a slightly reduced sentence. It was related to how the judge should view the foreign banking and tax offenses.
They are now discussing the severity of his mortgage fraud, which includes crimes he's admitted to and crimes for which a jury convicted him.
Judge reminds courtroom Manafort is not being sentenced for colluding with Russian government
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Judge TS Ellis reminded the courtroom that Paul Manafort was not being sentenced for anything related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Ellis then moved onto the substance of Manafort's sentencing without discussing the issue further.
The sentencing hearing has started
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Paul Manafort's sentencing hearing has begun before Judge TS Ellis.
The courtroom was packed with silent spectators, media and federal investigators.
Manafort entered the courtroom in a wheelchair
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Paul Manafort is in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, for his sentencing.
He entered the courtroom in a wheelchair and holding a cane, and he was wearing a green jumpsuit.
His wife and several family friends were in attendance.
Manafort could face a recommended sentence of up to 25 years in prison, following his conviction last August on eight counts of tax and banking crimes.
He will be sentenced separately next week by a federal judge in DC for different crimes that could add to the length of time he serves in prison.
Manafort, 69, has been jailed since June 2018 and in that time his health has declined.
Manafort also faces prison time for another case
Paul Manafort will face a s second sentencing hearing next week for conspiracy and witness tampering in a separate case.
At the March 13 hearing, Manafort will be sentenced on the two charges he pleaded guilty to — conspiracy and witness tampering — as part of his admission that he had orchestrated a vast lobbying and money laundering criminal scheme.
The judge overseeing his case, Amy Berman Jackson, is currently deciding whether Manafort breached his plea deal with the Special Counsel's Office by allegedly lying to investigators during his cooperation interviews and grand jury testimony.
It's not yet known how much prison time in total Manafort will face or how much prosecutors will seek. His crimes combined could keep the 69-year-old Manafort in prison for well more than a decade.
He has been in jail since June 2018 following his witness tampering allegation.
Paul Manafort will be sentenced today in Virginia
Paul Manafort is scheduled to be sentenced today in Virginia for bank fraud, tax fraud and other financial crimes related to the money he earned working for Ukrainian politicians.
A jury last August found Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, guilty on eight counts of financial crimes, a major victory for special counsel Robert Mueller.
Prosecutors had previously agreed with a Virginia federal court assessment that Manafort should face between 19 and 25 years in prison for the jury convictions
Manafort recently submitted letters of support from friends and family and a 40-page memo arguing why he shouldn't spend the rest of his life in prison.
In his memo before sentencing to Judge T.S. Ellis of the Alexandria-based court, Manafort said he is "truly remorseful for his conduct."
It was his last major court filing before Ellis sentences him for a jury's conviction of financial fraud.