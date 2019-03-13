Judge Amy Berman Jackson addressed whether Paul Manafort was a leader of the criminal activity.

Why this matters: This factors into his sentence recommendations. They've got to settle the numbers on this for legal reasons — even with the 10-year cap — before she determines his actual sentence.

"Whether he lied during his cooperation sessions and breached the plea agreement has some relevance," Jackson said.

She took up Manafort's request to reconsider her breach of plea determination, related to Rick Gates and the Aug. 2 meeting. She said even though the defense had a point, she still finds the Special Counsel's Office was correct, and that Manafort gave intentionally gave false statements about his 2016 interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik, who was one of his closest business contacts and a Russia-based political operative.

Manafort's lawyer pushed back and said their position is that Manafort did accept responsibility.