Paul Manafort sentencingBy Katelyn Polantz, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Judge Jackson: Whether Manafort lied to Robert Mueller's team has "some relevance"
Judge Amy Berman Jackson addressed whether Paul Manafort was a leader of the criminal activity.
Why this matters: This factors into his sentence recommendations. They've got to settle the numbers on this for legal reasons — even with the 10-year cap — before she determines his actual sentence.
She took up Manafort's request to reconsider her breach of plea determination, related to Rick Gates and the Aug. 2 meeting. She said even though the defense had a point, she still finds the Special Counsel's Office was correct, and that Manafort gave intentionally gave false statements about his 2016 interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik, who was one of his closest business contacts and a Russia-based political operative.
Manafort's lawyer pushed back and said their position is that Manafort did accept responsibility.
The judge is outlining how she is sentencing Manafort today
Judge Amy Berman Jackson — who can sentence Paul Manafort to a maximum of 10 years today — just outlined how she is sentencing Manafort for two charges today.
"No charge carries the potential maximum sentence the defendant was facing for bank fraud in the other case," Jackson said. (That max was 30 years.)
Judge Jackson said they've got two issues to discuss today:
- Manafort's acceptance of responsibility
- Whether he had a leadership role in the offense.
Jackson made clear she is not handling Manafort's tax and bank fraud crimes, which he was sentenced for last week.
"What's happening today cannot be ... a review or revision of what's happening in another court," Jackson said.
Manafort's attorney argued for a lighter sentence before today's hearing
Paul Manafort's defense team argued in a recently filed sentencing memo that the former Trump campaign manager should serve less than the 10-year maximum total.
Manafort's lawyers asked that his sentence in DC run alongside his sentence in Virginia, instead of stacking the two sentences consecutively. Manafort pleaded guilty to his crimes as a part of a cooperation agreement.
"His case is not about murder, drug cartels, organized crime, the Madoff Ponzi scheme or the collapse of Enron," Manafort's defense attorneys wrote in the sentencing memo.
"Rather, at its core, the charges against the defendant stem from one operable set of facts: Mr. Manafort made a substantial amount of income working as a political consultant in Ukraine, he failed to report to the government the source and total amount of income he made from those activities, and he attempted to conceal his actions from the authorities. He has accepted full responsibility by pleading guilty to this conduct," Manafort's lawyers wrote.
Manafort has been in jail since June 2018 for a witness tampering allegation to which he admitted.
Manafort is in the courtroom
Paul Manafort is in the Washington, DC, courtroom ahead of his sentencing.
He is again in a wheelchair, but he's wearing a suit this time, unlike his last sentencing last week. Manafort isn't under the same condition that Judge T.S. Ellis set, where he was forced to keep the inmate scrubs on when there was no jury around.
The prosecutors are also in the courtroom. Meanwhile, more than 70 journalists, prosecutors, clerks and members of the public are congregated in the hallway outside the courtroom.
Manafort's family and friends have begged for leniency
Paul Manafort's family and friends wrote letters on his behalf to Judge Amy Berman Jackson before his sentencing today.
The letters paint the imprisoned former political operative as a successful, generous and empowering colleague and father — and an asset to Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Here's what Doug Davenport, a friend and colleague, wrote to Jackson:
"Paul came to the Trump Presidential Campaign in early 2016 genuinely believing he could assist in helping elect an extremely unconventional GOP Candidate. He never deviated—day in/day out—from the sole mission he had been brought in to help achieve: a solid RNC Convention Delegate Operation and a secure GOP Presidential nomination for Donald Trump. ... Paul was simply an easy lightning rod to go after for detractors of Candidate — and now President—Trump."
In other letters to the judge submitted Monday, his wife, Kathleen, called him "the rock the family has relied on for years."
"I love him very much," she wrote. She attended nearly all of his major court hearings and his three-week criminal trial in summer 2018 for financial fraud, in which he was first convicted.
His daughter, other relatives and a neighbor who testified against him at his Virginia trial also wrote to Jackson, asking for mercy. One friend noted how Manafort coached youth basketball; another described how Manafort served as an altar boy in elementary school.
Why Manafort's second judge could be harsher on him
Paul Manafort will be sentenced today by Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who can give him a maximum of 10 years.
Today's hearing is poised to rehash the long and difficult road Manafort has had in her Washington, DC, courtroom and with prosecutors from special counsel Robert Mueller's office.
So how harsh will Jackson be? Manafort has far more reason to fear Jackson's judgment than Judge T.S. Ellis, who during last week's sentencing said Manafort has "lived an otherwise blameless life."
In the Virginia case, it was a straightforward proceeding leading up to trial and through the trial. Manafort never crossed Ellis's line in that court and faced a relatively humdrum set of financial charges. Ellis also spoke to prosecutors more harshly than Manafort, and even publicly described his displeasure with the special counsel office's pursuits.
In Jackson's court, the climate is planets away.
For one, she reprimanded Manafort's attorney Kevin Downing repeatedly for acting or speaking out of turn.
At a recent sealed hearing, Downing's and Jackson's raised voices could be heard outside the courtroom. Jackson even warned Downing, "Don't. Don't," when he tried to raise news coverage of Manafort's Virginia trial. She's also warned him of being smug and overbearing and, most recently, called defense tactics "disingenuous."
And that's just Manafort's lawyer.
Manafort broke the bail terms Jackson set, flouted the gag order she set, tampered with witnesses while out on bail and then broke the plea agreement she had accepted by lying. The case has dragged on for almost 17 months, with more than 500 filings and numerous denials of Manafort's defense.
Jackson sent Manafort to jail in June.
Manafort was sentenced in another case last week
Today's sentencing marks the second in less than week for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Manafort learned on Thursday that he will serve almost four years in prison — far short of what had been expected and recommended — for financial fraud convictions obtained by special counsel Robert Mueller as he investigated Manafort's alleged collusion with the Russian government in 2016.
The crimes, though serious among white-collar offenses, did not relate directly to Manafort's work as Trump's 2016 campaign chairman.
Manafort, 69, had been facing up to 25 years in prison, a sentence that could have essentially kept him in jail for the rest of his life.