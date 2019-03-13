Judge Amy Berman Jackson — who can sentence Paul Manafort to a maximum of 10 years today — just outlined how she is sentencing Manafort for two charges today.

"No charge carries the potential maximum sentence the defendant was facing for bank fraud in the other case," Jackson said. (That max was 30 years.)

Judge Jackson said they've got two issues to discuss today:

Manafort's acceptance of responsibility

Whether he had a leadership role in the offense.

Jackson made clear she is not handling Manafort's tax and bank fraud crimes, which he was sentenced for last week.

"What's happening today cannot be ... a review or revision of what's happening in another court," Jackson said.