Paul Manafort sentencingBy Katelyn Polantz, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Court is back in session
Court has resumed after a short recess.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson took the bench at 11:20 a.m. ET.
Now, the court is taking a break
Paul Manafort just wrapped up his statement.
The court is taking a break now. We'll let you know when the hearing starts again.
Manafort asks judge: "Please let my wife and I be together"
Paul Manafort spoke about his family during his statement to the judge.
"Your honor, I will be 70 years old in a few weeks," he said, mentioning that his wife in 66 and he is her primary caregiver.
He asked that he not be apart from his wife "longer than the 47 months imposed last week."
Manafort tells the court: "I am sorry for what I've done"
Paul Manafort has begun his allocution, and it started with an apology.
Manafort has a prepared statement with him, and he has put on his glasses. He remains seated in his wheelchair.
"Let me be very clear, I accept the responsibility for the acts that caused me to be here today," he said. "While I cannot undo the past, I can assure the future will be very different."
Manafort said he is upset with himself "for these personal failures" and said his time in jail over the last nine months have helped him reflect.
"My behavior in the future will be very different. I have already begun to change," he said.
Manafort lawyer says if it wasn't for the 2016 election, he doesn't think they would be there today
Kevin Downing, a lawyer for Paul Manafort, said during arguments "but for" the 2016 election, he doesn't believe they would be in this situation today.
Downing mentioned "political motivations" around the case, and said he wants the court to consider the media and political whirlwhind outside when sentencing.
"But for" the 2016 election, he doesn't think they'd be there today.
Officials "at the highest level" of the US government knew about Manafort's activities, his lawyer says
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
The defense team has begun its sentencing arguments.
Kevin Downing, one of Paul Manafort's lawyers, brought up the "sealed" part of the Manafort's interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik, who was one of his closest business contacts and a Russia-based political operative. Downing again talked about their interactions with the US State Department in Ukraine.
His notice about the foreign lobbying activities "was out there," Downing said.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson asked if only Kilimnik was in touch with State Department in Kiev. Downing said no — Manafort was, too.
Officials "at the highest level" of the US government knew about Manafort's activities, he said.
Manafort will address the court
Paul Manafort will address the court, his lawyers said.
He will "show he is truly sorry for violating the law" his lawyer Kevin Downing said.
Prosecutors: Manafort committed crimes that "goes to the heart of the American justice system"
Prosecutors just wrapped their final sentencing arguments, but they did not ask for a specific amount of time for a possible prison sentence.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson can sentence Paul Manafort to up to 10 years.
Prosecutors again laid out Manafort's violations in their arguments, asking the Jackson to "stop and think" about Manafort's conduct with regards to the witness tampering allegation.
Prosecutor Andrew Weissman said that Manafort engaged in criminal conduct that "goes to the heart of the American justice system" — and that all came "after being indicted, while on bail from two federal courts in a high profile matter."
Weissman said Manafort "chose to lie over and over again" to both FBI agents and grand jurors.
During all of this, Jackson sat leaning back in her chair, listening.
Prosecutor: Manafort "had to make a choice. He decided to represent foreign governments."
In his final sentencing argument, prosecutor Andrew Weissman said Paul Manafort "had to make a choice" — and he decided to work for other countries instead of for the US.