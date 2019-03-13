Court is back in session

Paul Manafort has begun his allocution, and it started with an apology.

"I am sorry for what I've done," he told the court.

Manafort has a prepared statement with him, and he has put on his glasses. He remains seated in his wheelchair.

"Let me be very clear, I accept the responsibility for the acts that caused me to be here today," he said. "While I cannot undo the past, I can assure the future will be very different."

Manafort said he is upset with himself "for these personal failures" and said his time in jail over the last nine months have helped him reflect.

"My behavior in the future will be very different. I have already begun to change," he said.