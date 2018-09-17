Paul Manafort sentencedBy Katelyn Polantz, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Manafort charged with fraud in New York after DC sentencing
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office announced state fraud charges against Paul Manafort, adding to the legal trouble for Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman who is already facing years in prison on federal charges.
Earlier today, Manafort was sentenced in a DC court to serve an additional 43 months in prison on top of his sentence he received last week from the court in Virginia.
Manafort will serve a total of seven and a half years in prison for two cases.
He has not yet entered a plea in the Manhattan case.
There was very little emotion from Manafort and his family at today's hearing
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Paul Manafort was not watching during the first part of the hearing, while prosecutor Andrew Weismann described Manafort’s extensive criminal conspiracy and why it deserved a strong sentence.
Weismann spoke for 20 to 30 minutes, and Manafort had his back to the podium for most of the time. On occasion, Manafort stared down at the table in front of him while Weismann was speaking.
Prosecutors described Manafort’s assets, which are important in determining how much money he will pay the IRS and banks he defrauded.
At one point during this conversation, his wife, Kathleen Manafort, shook her head “no.” (She did this a few times last week when prosecutors made their case that Manafort still had millions of dollars and could easily pay restitution and fines.)
Judge Amy Berman Jackson spoke for about 45 minutes in the final session of today’s hearing. By and large, special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors watched closely and attentively. Defense attorney Kevin Downing squirmed around his seat at times while Jackson dressed down his legal strategy and criticized his client. Other defense attorneys were looking down at times while Jackson was speaking.
Manafort's family didn't react: As Jackson delivered her sentence, there was really no reaction from Manafort’s small cohort of family and friends that were gathered in the courtroom — even when Jackson specifically mentioned the family and the emotional letters they submitted to the court.
Manafort to serve total of 7.5 years between two cases
Paul Manafort’s full sentence is seven and a half years between the two courts. It appears he will get credit for time served and for good behavior, which will likely shorten that sentence.
Here’s how it breaks down:
- In Virginia, he was sentenced to 47 months.
- In DC, he was sentenced to 73 months.
- The first 30 months will be served concurrently. He then will have 17 months from Virginia and an additional 43 months from DC sentencing to serve consecutively.
Manafort ordered to serve an additional 43 months in prison
Judge Amy Berman Jackson has ordered Paul Manafort to serve an additional 43 months in prison, on top of his sentence he received last week from the court in Virginia.
Judge to Manafort: Prison is "hard on everyone, young and old, rich or poor"
Judge Amy Berman Jackson is now correcting statements made about Paul Manafort's solitary confinement, which was a significant feature of his allocution today.
She said he was in jail not for violating the gag order, but because he broke the bail by breaking the law after his arrest.
Jackson reminded the court he was first sent to Northern Neck Regional Jail, saying she was concerned about how far that jail was, but then Manafort's team asked for that location. Then he was moved to Alexandria because of their complaints.
She said Manafort "realized the tactic had backfired immediately." He was in a self-contained ("VIP") suite in Northern Neck, Jackson added.
"I'm not going to split hairs over whether the word solitary was accurate because he had a room of his own," Jackson said.
What Manafort's detention quarters looks like now: Now he's in protective confinement, not technically solitary. He has a window, radio, newspapers and view of TV. He's released for a few hours a day to walk around and be with other people
"Mr. Manafort, I don't want to belittle or minimize the discomforts of prison for you. It's hard on everyone, young and old, rich or poor," she said.
Jackson noted she hasn't received doctors orders about his health issues.
"No collusion" is "simply a non-sequitur," judge says
Judge Amy Berman Jackson is now calling out the defense's memo, which stated that the special counsel was never able to charge Russian collusion (this was their approach to the sentencing memo).
"It's hard to understand why an attorney would write that," she said about Manafort's defense team's approach. "No collusion" is "simply a non-sequitur."
The judge said Manafort's argument about the Russia investigation won't affect her sentence.
"The defendant's insistence" that this shouldn't have happened to him "is just one more thing that's inconsistent with the notion of any genuine acceptance of responsibility," Jackson said.
Judge tells Manafort: "Saying 'I'm sorry I got caught' is not an inspiring plea for leniency"
Judge Amy Berman Jackson took issue with one of the points noted by Paul Manafort's lawyer Kevin Downing earlier today.
Citing Downing's words — that but for the special counsel, Manafort wouldn't have been charged in the first place — Jackson said, "Saying 'I'm sorry I got caught' is not an inspiring plea for leniency."
Jackson talked about how Manafort may not have been repeating some points for the person he was trying to persuade as she put her hands on her chest and not for "some other audience."
Judge says she believes Manafort was sincere when he talked about his family
Judge Amy Berman Jackson says she does believe Paul Manafort was sincere today when he spoke about his family and their suffering throughout this ordeal.
Manafort "stepped up in extraordinary ways" to help a niece as a surrogate father. She said this character factors in today's sentencing, too.
Jackson then cited the key parts of Manafort's defense pleading before sentencing, specifically when his defense team wrote, "Mr. Manafort spent his life advancing American ideals and principles."
"There aren't really any exhibits or letters that go along with that," she said, assessing that argument.
Judge tells Manafort: "Court is one of those places where facts still matter"
Judge Amy Berman Jackson expressed that she was not happy with how Paul Manafort approached the final stretch of this case.
She said Manafort has begun to "minimize his conduct and shield others."
Jackson admitted she couldn't tell from an FBI document if Manafort was actually asserting false facts or not.
Jackson believes he's repeating a lie in his sentencing memo.
She went on to say that Manafort believed he had the right to manipulate the court proceedings and that he's made overblown statements about where he was housed in jail when it was his benefit to do so.