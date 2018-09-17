Manafort charged with fraud in New York after DC sentencing

Paul Manafort was not watching during the first part of the hearing, while prosecutor Andrew Weismann described Manafort’s extensive criminal conspiracy and why it deserved a strong sentence.

Weismann spoke for 20 to 30 minutes, and Manafort had his back to the podium for most of the time. On occasion, Manafort stared down at the table in front of him while Weismann was speaking.

Prosecutors described Manafort’s assets, which are important in determining how much money he will pay the IRS and banks he defrauded.

At one point during this conversation, his wife, Kathleen Manafort, shook her head “no.” (She did this a few times last week when prosecutors made their case that Manafort still had millions of dollars and could easily pay restitution and fines.)

Judge Amy Berman Jackson spoke for about 45 minutes in the final session of today’s hearing. By and large, special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors watched closely and attentively. Defense attorney Kevin Downing squirmed around his seat at times while Jackson dressed down his legal strategy and criticized his client. Other defense attorneys were looking down at times while Jackson was speaking.

Manafort's family didn't react: As Jackson delivered her sentence, there was really no reaction from Manafort’s small cohort of family and friends that were gathered in the courtroom — even when Jackson specifically mentioned the family and the emotional letters they submitted to the court.