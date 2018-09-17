Live TV
By Katelyn Polantz, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago1:03 p.m. ET, March 13, 2019
6 min ago

Manafort charged with fraud in New York after DC sentencing

From CNN's Kara Scannell

Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office announced state fraud charges against Paul Manafort, adding to the legal trouble for Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman who is already facing years in prison on federal charges.

Earlier today, Manafort was sentenced in a DC court to serve an additional 43 months in prison on top of his sentence he received last week from the court in Virginia.

Manafort will serve a total of seven and a half years in prison for two cases.

 He has not yet entered a plea in the Manhattan case.

21 min ago

There was very little emotion from Manafort and his family at today's hearing

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Paul Manafort was not watching during the first part of the hearing, while prosecutor Andrew Weismann described Manafort’s extensive criminal conspiracy and why it deserved a strong sentence.

Weismann spoke for 20 to 30 minutes, and Manafort had his back to the podium for most of the time. On occasion, Manafort stared down at the table in front of him while Weismann was speaking.

Prosecutors described Manafort’s assets, which are important in determining how much money he will pay the IRS and banks he defrauded.

At one point during this conversation, his wife, Kathleen Manafort, shook her head “no.” (She did this a few times last week when prosecutors made their case that Manafort still had millions of dollars and could easily pay restitution and fines.)

Judge Amy Berman Jackson spoke for about 45 minutes in the final session of today’s hearing. By and large, special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors watched closely and attentively. Defense attorney Kevin Downing squirmed around his seat at times while Jackson dressed down his legal strategy and criticized his client. Other defense attorneys were looking down at times while Jackson was speaking.

Manafort's family didn't react: As Jackson delivered her sentence, there was really no reaction from Manafort’s small cohort of family and friends that were gathered in the courtroom — even when Jackson specifically mentioned the family and the emotional letters they submitted to the court.  

40 min ago

Manafort to serve total of 7.5 years between two cases

Paul Manafort’s full sentence is seven and a half years between the two courts. It appears he will get credit for time served and for good behavior, which will likely shorten that sentence.

Here’s how it breaks down:

  • In Virginia, he was sentenced to 47 months. 
  • In DC, he was sentenced to 73 months.
  • The first 30 months will be served concurrently. He then will have 17 months from Virginia and an additional 43 months from DC sentencing to serve consecutively.
50 min ago

Manafort ordered to serve an additional 43 months in prison

Judge Amy Berman Jackson has ordered Paul Manafort to serve an additional 43 months in prison, on top of his sentence he received last week from the court in Virginia.

58 min ago

Judge to Manafort: Prison is "hard on everyone, young and old, rich or poor"

Judge Amy Berman Jackson is now correcting statements made about Paul Manafort's solitary confinement, which was a significant feature of his allocution today.

She said he was in jail not for violating the gag order, but because he broke the bail by breaking the law after his arrest.

Jackson reminded the court he was first sent to Northern Neck Regional Jail, saying she was concerned about how far that jail was, but then Manafort's team asked for that location. Then he was moved to Alexandria because of their complaints.

She said Manafort "realized the tactic had backfired immediately." He was in a self-contained ("VIP") suite in Northern Neck, Jackson added.

"I'm not going to split hairs over whether the word solitary was accurate because he had a room of his own," Jackson said.

"It was this disingenuous by the part of the defense and repeated the term over and over ... for public sympathy ..." she added.

What Manafort's detention quarters looks like now: Now he's in protective confinement, not technically solitary. He has a window, radio, newspapers and view of TV. He's released for a few hours a day to walk around and be with other people

"Mr. Manafort, I don't want to belittle or minimize the discomforts of prison for you. It's hard on everyone, young and old, rich or poor," she said.

Jackson noted she hasn't received doctors orders about his health issues.

1 hr 7 min ago

"No collusion" is "simply a non-sequitur," judge says

Judge Amy Berman Jackson is now calling out the defense's memo, which stated that the special counsel was never able to charge Russian collusion (this was their approach to the sentencing memo).

"It's hard to understand why an attorney would write that," she said about Manafort's defense team's approach. "No collusion" is "simply a non-sequitur."

The judge said Manafort's argument about the Russia investigation won't affect her sentence.

"The defendant's insistence" that this shouldn't have happened to him "is just one more thing that's inconsistent with the notion of any genuine acceptance of responsibility," Jackson said.

1 hr 9 min ago

Judge tells Manafort: "Saying 'I'm sorry I got caught' is not an inspiring plea for leniency" 

Judge Amy Berman Jackson took issue with one of the points noted by Paul Manafort's lawyer Kevin Downing earlier today. 

Citing Downing's words — that but for the special counsel, Manafort wouldn't have been charged in the first place — Jackson said, "Saying 'I'm sorry I got caught' is not an inspiring plea for leniency." 

Jackson talked about how Manafort may not have been repeating some points for the person he was trying to persuade as she put her hands on her chest and not for "some other audience."

1 hr 12 min ago

Judge says she believes Manafort was sincere when he talked about his family

Judge Amy Berman Jackson says she does believe Paul Manafort was sincere today when he spoke about his family and their suffering throughout this ordeal.

Manafort "stepped up in extraordinary ways" to help a niece as a surrogate father. She said this character factors in today's sentencing, too.

Jackson then cited the key parts of Manafort's defense pleading before sentencing, specifically when his defense team wrote, "Mr. Manafort spent his life advancing American ideals and principles."

"There aren't really any exhibits or letters that go along with that," she said, assessing that argument.

"He does, though, appear to have brought real skill, structure, to the latest campaign," Jackson said, crediting him for the Trump campaign.
1 hr 17 min ago

Judge tells Manafort: "Court is one of those places where facts still matter"

Judge Amy Berman Jackson expressed that she was not happy with how Paul Manafort approached the final stretch of this case.

"Court is one of those places where facts still matter," Jackson said.

She said Manafort has begun to "minimize his conduct and shield others."

Jackson admitted she couldn't tell from an FBI document if Manafort was actually asserting false facts or not. 

Jackson believes he's repeating a lie in his sentencing memo.

She went on to say that Manafort believed he had the right to manipulate the court proceedings and that he's made overblown statements about where he was housed in jail when it was his benefit to do so.