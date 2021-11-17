Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-NY), right, speaks during a House Committee on Standards of Official Conduct hearing on Nov 18, 2010 in Washington. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that censures Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and removes him from the Committee on Oversight and Reform, as well as the House Committee on Natural Resources..

A censure resolution is the most severe form of punishment in the House, and requires the censured member to stand in the well of the House while the resolution is read out loud.

The last lawmaker to be censured was then-Rep. Charlie Rangel, a New York Democrat, for multiple ethics violations back in 2010.

The House ethics committee found the 20-term Harlem Democrat guilty on 11 counts of violating House rules, including failing to pay taxes on a vacation home in the Dominican Republic and improperly using his office to raise money for an educational center bearing his name.

Addressing the House, Rangel admitted he had made "serious mistakes," but asked for a lighter penalty than censure, which is the most serious punishment the House can impose short of expulsion.

Rangel, a former chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, insisted he never used his office for "self-enrichment."

After being censured, Rangel ripped the decision to impose censure as a "very, very, very political vote." But "at long last this two-year nightmare is over," he said.

CNN's Annie Grayer contributed reporting to this post.