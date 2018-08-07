Voters head to the polls in 5 statesBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
This Michigan gubernatorial candidate is grabbing attention of progressive groups
From CNN's Gregory Krieg
Abdul El-Sayed, a 33-year-old doctor who previously worked as Detroit's health commissioner, has attracted a handful of Sen. Bernie Sanders 2016 alums to his campaign. In January, activist and supporter Linda Sarsour called him "our younger version of Bernie."
Talking to CNN's Chris Cuomo last month about the future of the Democratic party, El-Sayed pushed a harder line against big business interests.
Polls suggest El-Sayed faces an uphill fight ahead of today's primary. Gretchen Whitmer, a former state Senate minority leader, is the favorite and millionaire Shri Thanedar has also sought to promote himself as a progressive alternative.
But El-Sayed has been methodically building his case and, along the way, grabbing the attention of progressive groups with pitches to make internet available to everyone in Michigan with his "MI-Fi" plan, a new clean water policy and his detailed "Medicare-for-all" proposal that, speaking to Bloomberg, Larry Levitt from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation called "a serious plan (that's) upfront about the tax increase required, which is often just an asterisk in single payer proposals."
Ohio's special election is going to be a tight race, according to polls
From CNN's Terence Burlij and Dan Merica
The special election race in Ohio's 12th Congressional District between Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O'Connor appears to be going right down to the wire.
A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday shows Balderson receiving 44% support and O'Connor pulling 43%, with 11% of respondents saying they are undecided. That's a shift from a little over a month ago, when Monmouth found Balderson leading O'Connor by 10 points.
Today's election in central Ohio is the final test for the parties to gauge where they are in advance of the November midterm elections.
President Trump visited Ohio on Saturday in what appeared to be an attempt to fire up the Republican base, but Democrats close to O'Connor's campaign hope it will also spur Democratic excitement and turn off Republicans wary of Trump. The President's approval in the district stands at 46%, with 49% saying they disapprove of his job performance.
Here's when the polls close in each state
All eyes are on Ohio's special election, and primary races in Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state.
Polls are closing soon in Ohio. Here's when we expect all the polls to close tonight:
- Ohio: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Kansas: All polls close by 9 p.m. ET
- Michigan: Polls close by 9 p.m. ET
- Missouri: 8 p.m. ET
- Washington: 11 p.m. ET
3 key races to watch tonight
Voters are headed to the polls today to cast ballots in five states today: Ohio, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state.
These are the top races we're watching:
- Ohio's special election: There's only one election in Ohio today, and it's a special election in the state's 12th Congressional District. Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O'Connor are vying for the seat. A win for Democrats here on Tuesday would signal further danger for Republicans in the fall.
- The GOP primary for Kansas governor: Trump on Monday endorsed Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state known for his crusade for restrictive voting laws, over incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer. In doing so, he ignored the pleas of the Republican Governors Association, which asked him to stay out of the race. Why? Kobach is widely seen as uniquely vulnerable in a general election due to his controversial national profile.
- The Democratic primary for Michigan governor: After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's stunning victory in New York against Rep. Joe Crowley, progressives hope to demonstrate that their policies can win over voters in the middle of the country. One race where they could shine is in the Michigan governor's race, where progressive favorite Abdul El-Sayed, the 33-year-old former Detroit health official vying to become the nation's first Muslim governor, faces former state Senate Democratic leader Gretchen Whitmer, who is considered the favorite in the race.