All eyes are on the special election in Ohio's 12th district tonight.

What's happening: Republicans are scrambling to avoid an embarrassing defeat in a seat that the party has held for decades. Trump has backed Republican Troy Balderson, who is facing Democrat Danny O'Connor in the last special congressional election before November's midterm elections.

Why it matters: A win for Democrats here on Tuesday would signal further danger for Republicans in the fall.

It's close: A Monmouth University poll released last week showed a one-point race, with Balderson receiving 44% support to O'Connor's 43%, with 11% of respondents saying they are undecided.