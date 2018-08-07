Ohio special election and primary results come inBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Progressive outsider falls short to establishment favorite in Michigan governor Democratic primary
From CNN's Gregory Krieg
Progressive outsider Abdul El-Sayed's bid for governor in Michigan fell short tonight, CNN projects, as the establishment favorite, former state senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer, nabbed the Democratic nomination and a November date with Republican attorney general Bill Schuette.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who defeated Hillary Clinton in the state back in 2016, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lined up to back El-Sayed, who ran on an innovative "Medicare for all" plan and proposals for public broadband and tuition-free college.
But Whitmer, a respected liberal legislator who painted El-Sayed's platform as unrealistic in the purple state, kept the race close in areas El-Sayed needed to win big and ran up the score everywhere else.
Why this matters: The defeat is a setback for progressives, who are fighting the party establishment — and some long-held conventional wisdom — that says leftist politics won't play in the Midwest.
Where they go next: Sanders-loyal Democrats will now turn their eyes to Kansas, where a pair of progressive candidates — James Thompson and Brent Welder — are also on the ballot tonight.
Trump tweets that Troy Balderson won (but the race is too close to call)
President Trump just tweeted that Republican Troy Balderson won "a great victory" in the special election for Ohio's 12th Congressional District — and claimed credit for the victory.
Important note: CNN is reporting that the race is still too close to call.
Ohio's special election is too close to call
The race in Ohio's 12th District is too tight to project a winner. Republicans are claiming victory, but the Democrat has not conceded.
The CNN decision team will not make a projection in the Ohio 12th Congressional District special election tonight because the race is simply too close to call.
What the Democrat said: "We’re not stopping now," Danny O'Connor said moments ago.
What the Republican said: "I'm honored... It's time to get to work," Troy Balderson said.
Where things stand: 100% of precincts have reported, but 100% of the votes have not been counted for the district. Currently, the Ohio Secretary of State reports there are 8,483 outstanding ballots that may be counted.
Here are the latest numbers from Ohio's Secretary of State: (Note: These numbers can change)
- Outstanding absentees: 5,048
- Outstanding provisionals: 3,435
As of 11:03 p.m. ET, the margin is .09%
Ohio law mandates that a recount must be performed in a district if the difference between two candidates is 0.5% or less.
The outstanding votes could push the difference either above or below the 0.5% mark. (If the margin is above 0.5%, candidates may still request recounts.)
- Balderson (R): 101,566/50.2%
- O’Connor (D): 99,800/49.3%
Troy Balderson thanks President Trump
Republican Troy Balderson is speaking to supporters in Ohio's 12th Congressional District. He essentially declared victory — but the Ohio special election is still too close to call.
"Tonight I'm going to promise to you that I'm going to work relentlessly, relentlessly for this 12th Congressional District. America is on the right path, and we're going to keep it going that way. It's time to get to work. Over the next three months, I'm going to do everything I can to keep America great again. So that ... when we come back here in November, get ready, we've got to come back here in November, I have earned your vote for a second time. Danny O'Connor ran a hard race, and I look forward to campaigning against him again this fall."
Balderson also thanked President Trump for his visit last weekend.
Trump visited Ohio on Saturday in what appeared to be an attempt to fire up the Republican base, but Democrats close to Democrat Danny O'Connor's campaign hoped it would also spur Democratic excitement and turn off Republicans wary of Trump. The President's approval in the district stands at 46%, with 49% saying they disapprove of his job performance.
Polls close in Washington
Polls just closed in Washington, where Democrats hope to win big tonight.
Democrats are facing off against perennial Republican candidate Dino Rossi for GOP Rep. David Reichert's seat in the 8th District. Reichert announced his retirement last year.
In the 5th District, House GOP Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers will most likely face a tough fight against former WSU Chancellor Lisa Brown.
Danny O'Connor rallies the troops at campaign headquarters: "We're not stopping now"
Danny O'Connor, the Democrat in Ohio's special election, just took the stage at his campaign headquarters to rally his supporters and tell him that he would continue the fight. He notably did not concede.
He said:
"We are fighting for a better America. We went door-to-door, we went house to house. We made our case for change. We will make that case tomorrow. We’re not stopping now. Tomorrow, we rest and then we keep fighting through to November. Let’s go out there, let’s get it."
This is what it’s like at the Democratic headquarters in Ohio
Democrats are not giving up on Ohio's special election.
CNN's Rebecca Berg, who is reporting from Democrat Danny O'Connor's headquarters, said they want to see him lead the race — but Democrats also know the 12th Congressional District is Republican, and that it's an uphill battle.
Berg noted:
"This is a Republican district. It's been a Republican district for many years. They're trying to defy the odds, essentially. There's some Democratic enthusiasm because of President Trump and because of the frustration with his administration. That just gives Democrats here essentially a running start. They had to finish the race, they knew it would be an uphill battle. But they're still within reach."
The votes from Delaware County will be the deciding factor in this race, she said.
They're cheering at Balderson's election night party
From CNN's Jason Carroll
CNN's Jason Carroll just heard huge cheers at Troy Balderson's campaign headquarters in Newark, Ohio, as some of the most recent reporting just came in.
The room, he reports, is feeling really good while they're waiting for the Republican candidate to make his appearance on stage.
A loss in this Washington primary race could be embarrassing for Democrats
From CNN's Adam Levy
Washington state could be fertile ground for Democrats to take the majority back in Congress.
The retirement of GOP Rep. David Reichert in the 8th District has given them hope in the Seattle suburbs and beyond for another seat in the House.
Democrats in the state openly admit that losing here to perennial Republican candidate Dino Rossi (assuming he advances as expected in the open primary) would be embarrassing for the party.
The real pièce de résistance in Washington (and for Democrats overall) could come in the 5th District, where House GOP Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers will most likely face a tough fight against former WSU Chancellor Lisa Brown.
Polls are tightening in the race, giving Democrats hope they can take out the number four Republican in the House.