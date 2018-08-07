Progressive outsider falls short to establishment favorite in Michigan governor Democratic primary

Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Progressive outsider Abdul El-Sayed's bid for governor in Michigan fell short tonight, CNN projects, as the establishment favorite, former state senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer, nabbed the Democratic nomination and a November date with Republican attorney general Bill Schuette.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who defeated Hillary Clinton in the state back in 2016, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lined up to back El-Sayed, who ran on an innovative "Medicare for all" plan and proposals for public broadband and tuition-free college.

But Whitmer, a respected liberal legislator who painted El-Sayed's platform as unrealistic in the purple state, kept the race close in areas El-Sayed needed to win big and ran up the score everywhere else.

Why this matters: The defeat is a setback for progressives, who are fighting the party establishment — and some long-held conventional wisdom — that says leftist politics won't play in the Midwest.

Where they go next: Sanders-loyal Democrats will now turn their eyes to Kansas, where a pair of progressive candidates — James Thompson and Brent Welder — are also on the ballot tonight.