CNN projection: Republican Josh Hawley will face off against Democratic senator in Missouri

In determining how to translate tonight's Ohio 12th Congressional District returns into what will occur in November, a lot of focus has been on the fact that President Trump won here by 11 percentage points.

But that statistic probably underestimates how Republican the district truly is. On the congressional level, it hasn't elected a Democrat to Congress since at least the early 1980s.

Additionally, it's important to note that the November playing field will be a lot friendlier for Democrats in another way: the urban/rural divide. So far, we've seen Republican Troy Balderson close the gap between him and Democrat Danny O'Connor because of his strength in rural areas. According to the Census, about 24% of the district is rural. The median congressional district, on the other hand is only about 13% rural.

The bottom line: This district really shouldn't be close, and the fact that it is can't be spun as good news for Republicans.