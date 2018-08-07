Ohio special election and primary results come inBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
CNN projection: Republican Josh Hawley will face off against Democratic senator in Missouri
From CNN's Eric Bradner
In Missouri, Republicans nominated Attorney General Josh Hawley, who will face Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in November, CNN projects.
Why this matters: The race represents one of the GOP's best pick-up opportunities on the Senate battleground map this fall.
Trump won the state by 19 percentage points in 2016.
Ohio's special election is close, but it shouldn't be
Analysis by Harry Enten
In determining how to translate tonight's Ohio 12th Congressional District returns into what will occur in November, a lot of focus has been on the fact that President Trump won here by 11 percentage points.
But that statistic probably underestimates how Republican the district truly is. On the congressional level, it hasn't elected a Democrat to Congress since at least the early 1980s.
Additionally, it's important to note that the November playing field will be a lot friendlier for Democrats in another way: the urban/rural divide. So far, we've seen Republican Troy Balderson close the gap between him and Democrat Danny O'Connor because of his strength in rural areas. According to the Census, about 24% of the district is rural. The median congressional district, on the other hand is only about 13% rural.
The bottom line: This district really shouldn't be close, and the fact that it is can't be spun as good news for Republicans.
The scandal that triggered one of tonight's Michigan races
From CNN's Miranda Green
Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers resigned and vacated his seat in December as he faced several allegations of sexual harassment.
As we reported last December: The House Ethics Committee also announced that it had opened an investigation into allegations against him following a BuzzFeed report that he settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 after allegedly sexually harassing a staffer. Conyers denied wrongdoing in that case, but acknowledged that there had been a financial settlement to that complaint.
To fill his seat, Michigan's 13th Congressional district will have a special primary election today. The general election will be held on Nov. 6, 2018.
On that date, the district will have two separate elections, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's spokesperson Anna Heaton told the Detroit Free Press. One will determine a candidate to complete Conyers' term, which will end just over a month later, and another election for a two-year term starting in January 2019.
Polls close in Kansas and Michigan
The polls have closed in Kansas and Michigan, where several key races are happening.
In Kansas, Kris Kobach, the conservative secretary of state who served on the President Trump's voter integrity commission, is facing off against incumbent GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer. Trump on Monday endorsed Kobach over Coyler.
Labor lawyer Brent Welder, high school teacher Tom Niermann and Sharice Davids — a former White House fellow and former professional mixed martial arts fighter who will become the first openly lesbian Native American in Congress if she wins in November — are running in Kansas' 3rd Congressional District. (The winner will take on Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder, who represents the district that Hillary Clinton won by 1 point in 2016.)
In Michigan, former state Senate Majority Leader Gretchen Whitmer and Abdul El-Sayed, whom Sanders has campaigned hard for, are vying to be the state's governor. If he wins the primary and wins in November, he would be the nation's first Muslim governor.
On the Republican side, John James — an African-American Iraq War vet — got a boost from the President that could put him over the top and shake up the Senate race against three-term Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Stabenow is expected to win in the fall, but James could prove to be a formidable foe.
Why GOP strategists are closely watching the race for Kansas governor
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Kansas is a deep-red state — President Trump won there by 20 percentage points in 2016 — and any Republican would be favored in the gubernatorial election in November.
On Twitter, Trump also called the GOP candidate in the race, Kris Kobach, a "strong and early supporter of mine."
But there are concerns: Democrats believe momentum from this spring's protests over education funding against Republicans who control the state government could make the state surprisingly competitive this fall. And Kobach — who publicly backed Trump's false claim that millions of people voted illegally in 2016 and who advocates a hard-line approach to immigration — could alienate Republican voters in areas like the Kansas City and Wichita suburbs.
The concern extends to Kobach's potential impact on two potentially competitive congressional races in Kansas, too — including Rep. Kevin Yoder's re-election bid in the 3rd District, a top Democratic target.
She could be the first Muslim woman in Congress
From CNN's Daniel Burke
Rashida Tlaib is running to be the first Muslim woman in the US Congress, but first she has to beat a crowded field of Democrats in Michigan's 13th Congressional District.
Several of Tlaib's Democratic opponents are themselves accomplished women. And while Tlaib doesn't shy away from talking about her faith, it's not a big part of her pitch to her voters. And it will take more than a meta-narrative to beat the four other Democrats vying for the same seat in Congress -- a seat previously held by former Rep. John Conyers, who resigned in December amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Ian Conyers, the former congressman's grandnephew and a Michigan state senator, is running to fill the seat, as is Brenda Jones, the president of Detroit's City Council, and Bill Wild, the mayor of Westland, a small city in the district.
Still, the people who argue that Tlaib may be the first Muslim woman elected to Congress usually make these three points:
- Tlaib raised more than $570,000 in the first quarter of 2018, staggering political observers and easily winning the money race among her opponents.
- Many in 13th District already know Tlaib's name, since she was raised in the area and represented parts of it during her three terms in the Michigan Legislature.
- Michigan's primary is here and Republicans haven't fielded a candidate. If Tlaib wins the primary, she wins the race. That gives Tlaib an edge against other strong Muslim American female candidates in other races across the country.
Early Ohio results show Democrat in the lead — but that doesn’t mean much yet
The first results in Ohio show Democrat Danny O'Connor in the lead. He's going up against Republican Troy Balderson.
But it's still early (only 5% of the vote is in) and most of the early vote is coming from Franklin County — the most Democratic area.
CNN's John King also noted that it's an area that has the "most moderate suburban Republicans, where President Trump and his party have had a problem."
King urged observers to be patient because the results are going to take a while.
"Whether you're Democrat or Republican or just an interested observer, just be patient. This is going to take a while," King said.
Watch more from King:
Polls just closed in Missouri
Polls just closed in Missouri, where residents voted in one of the most strongly contested Senate races of the year.
State Attorney General Josh Hawley is widely expected to win the Republican primary, setting him up to take on two-term Sen. Claire McCaskill.
McCaskill won in perviously elections by facing deeply flawed candidates, but Republicans are hoping this time that Hawley can avoid past mistakes.
Keep a lookout in the 1st Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Lacy Clay has faced criticism from the left, and though he's expected to win the primary against nurse and activist Cori Bush, there is potential for another Crowley-type loss in the Show Me State.
Why we're watching the special election in Ohio tonight
From CNN's Eric Bradner
All eyes are on the special election in Ohio's 12th district tonight.
What's happening: Republicans are scrambling to avoid an embarrassing defeat in a seat that the party has held for decades. Trump has backed Republican Troy Balderson, who is facing Democrat Danny O'Connor in the last special congressional election before November's midterm elections.
Why it matters: A win for Democrats here on Tuesday would signal further danger for Republicans in the fall.
It's close: A Monmouth University poll released last week showed a one-point race, with Balderson receiving 44% support to O'Connor's 43%, with 11% of respondents saying they are undecided.