Tuesday is the first multi-state primary night of 2022. Ohio and Indiana will both be holding primaries but the focus will be on Ohio, especially on a Republican Senate primary that will test the power of Donald Trump’s endorsement.
Here's what to know about the state's key races:
Race: Senate (GOP)
- Key candidates: Josh Mandel, J.D. Vance, Jane Timken, Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons
- Snapshot: Ohio’s crowded GOP Senate primary was shaken up by Trump’s mid-April endorsement of author J.D. Vance. Much of the campaign had been a battle for his support, but in the days since the endorsement, the race has shifted. The other three top candidates who had been pushing for Trump’s support — former state treasurer Mandel, businessman Gibbons and former state GOP chair Timken — all reacted differently to Trump’s selection of Vance.
- Gibbons, a businessman who had tried to play up his similarities with the former President, has tried to distance himself slightly and criticized Trump’s record of “picking people.” Timken touts the endorsement of retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman and that Trump elevated her to state party chair while he was in office. Mandel is campaigning with other right-wing figures like Trump's onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn and GOP Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. The last major candidate in the race is state Sen. Matt Dolan, who hasn’t tried to get Trump’s endorsement and has said the party needs to move beyond the 2020 election.
Race: Governor (GOP)
- Key candidates: Gov. Mike DeWine, former Rep. Jim Renacci, Joe Blystone
- Snapshot: DeWine is an establishment figure who has been a political force in the state for decades. However, while DeWine defended the integrity of the 2020 election and has been more willing than many GOP governors to enact pandemic restrictions, he also co-chaired Trump’s 2020 Ohio campaign. The former President hasn’t marked DeWine as a top target and hasn’t endorsed any of his more conservative challengers.
- The most nationally known candidate is former Rep. Jim Renacci, a full-throated Trump supporter who was the GOP nominee for Senate in 2018. Two other candidates will also be on the ballot, including Joe Blystone, a farmer and businessman from the Columbus area, who is also challenging DeWine. Despite the conservative criticism, DeWine was able to win his state party’s endorsement, one of only two statewide candidates facing primaries to do so.
Race: Governor (Democrat)
- Key candidates: John Cranley, Nan Whaley
- Snapshot: Both John Cranley and Nan Whaley are well-known names in Ohio. Cranley is the former mayor of Cincinnati and Whaley is the former mayor of Dayton. While Whaley entered the race first as the expected frontrunner, the Ohio Democratic Party decided in February to not endorse in the primary. The two Democratic candidates are ideologically similar and spent much of their March debate attacking Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.
- Ohio has shifted to the right in recent years, and whoever emerges from the primary will be the underdog in November, especially if DeWine is able to hold off his conservative challengers.