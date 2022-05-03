Audio
By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Maureen Chowdhury, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:29 AM ET, Tue May 3, 2022
The key races to watch in Ohio today

Matt Dolan, a Republican running for a US Senate seat in Ohio, wears a voting sticker after casting his vote in Cleveland last month.
Tuesday is the first multi-state primary night of 2022. Ohio and Indiana will both be holding primaries but the focus will be on Ohio, especially on a Republican Senate primary that will test the power of Donald Trump’s endorsement. 

Here's what to know about the state's key races:

Race: Senate (GOP)

  • Key candidates: Josh Mandel, J.D. Vance, Jane Timken, Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons
  • Snapshot: Ohio’s crowded GOP Senate primary was shaken up by Trump’s mid-April endorsement of author J.D. Vance. Much of the campaign had been a battle for his support, but in the days since the endorsement, the race has shifted. The other three top candidates who had been pushing for Trump’s support — former state treasurer Mandel, businessman Gibbons and former state GOP chair Timken — all reacted differently to Trump’s selection of Vance.
  • Gibbons, a businessman who had tried to play up his similarities with the former President, has tried to distance himself slightly and criticized Trump’s record of “picking people.” Timken touts the endorsement of retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman and that Trump elevated her to state party chair while he was in office. Mandel is campaigning with other right-wing figures like Trump's onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn and GOP Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. The last major candidate in the race is state Sen. Matt Dolan, who hasn’t tried to get Trump’s endorsement and has said the party needs to move beyond the 2020 election. 

Race: Governor (GOP)

  • Key candidates: Gov. Mike DeWine, former Rep. Jim Renacci, Joe Blystone
  • Snapshot: DeWine is an establishment figure who has been a political force in the state for decades. However, while DeWine defended the integrity of the 2020 election and has been more willing than many GOP governors to enact pandemic restrictions, he also co-chaired Trump’s 2020 Ohio campaign. The former President hasn’t marked DeWine as a top target and hasn’t endorsed any of his more conservative challengers.
  • The most nationally known candidate is former Rep. Jim Renacci, a full-throated Trump supporter who was the GOP nominee for Senate in 2018. Two other candidates will also be on the ballot, including Joe Blystone, a farmer and businessman from the Columbus area, who is also challenging DeWine. Despite the conservative criticism, DeWine was able to win his state party’s endorsement, one of only two statewide candidates facing primaries to do so. 

Race: Governor (Democrat)

  • Key candidates: John Cranley, Nan Whaley
  • Snapshot: Both John Cranley and Nan Whaley are well-known names in Ohio. Cranley is the former mayor of Cincinnati and Whaley is the former mayor of Dayton. While Whaley entered the race first as the expected frontrunner, the Ohio Democratic Party decided in February to not endorse in the primary. The two Democratic candidates are ideologically similar and spent much of their March debate attacking Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.
  • Ohio has shifted to the right in recent years, and whoever emerges from the primary will be the underdog in November, especially if DeWine is able to hold off his conservative challengers.

 

What you need to know about the Indiana primaries

The races: Indiana’s Democratic and Republican Senate primaries are both uncontested. Incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young will face Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, Indiana, in November.

Several other candidates filed, but the Indiana Election Commission ruled they had not gathered enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

When polls close: Most of Indiana is in the eastern time zone, but 12 counties are on central time. Polls in Indiana will close at 6 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. ET. CNN can make projections in congressional districts 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9 at 6 p.m. ET but can’t make projections in statewide races or districts 1, 2, 4 or 8 until 7 p.m. ET

Voter eligibility: The deadline to register to vote for the primary was April 4.

Indiana doesn't have party registration, so registered voters can vote in either primary

Voters in Indiana must have an eligible reason in order to vote by mail. Mail ballots must be requested by April 21 and returned by noon on Election Day, May 3.

All Indiana voters were eligible to vote early in person from April 5 through May 2. Dates and times vary by county.

Counties can begin their central count (ballots received) up to three days before Election Day, making it likely the first votes reported out after polls close will be mail-in and early votes.

These are the primaries happening in May — and why they matter 

The US Capitol is seen last Wednesday.
The midterm elections won't take place until November, but the primaries that begin in earnest on Tuesday will frame Americans' choices on which direction the country takes.

Will Democrats move to the middle or the left?

Will a season of reinvention for critics of former President Donald Trump reassert his power over Republicans?

Here are key things to know as the election season kicks off on Tuesday:

What's at stake this year? All 435 US House members and about a third of senators are facing reelection in November. Control of both chambers is very much in play.

50-50 Senate: The Senate is evenly divided, but Democrats control the chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris' deciding vote.

222-213 House: Democrats in the House hold a very slim majority. Republicans need to net just five seats to claim a House majority.

Where are the competitive races? Let's focus on the Senate. There are 14 Senate seats currently held by Democrats and 21 Senate seats currently held by Republicans that are up for election. Most of those races are not considered competitive.

In fact, according to Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, just three races — in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, all seats held by Democrats — are considered toss-ups. Two races, in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, tilt toward Republicans, and one race, in New Hampshire, tilts toward Democrats.

What's happening in May? While Texas conducted its primaries back in March, things speed up in May and primaries last through the summer.

Ohio and Indiana kick things off May 3. More key states, including Pennsylvania and North Carolina, hold primaries May 17. Bookmark this calendar.

I don't live in Ohio or Indiana. Why would I care about these primaries? CNN's Simone Pathe writes the much-read and often-updated "10 Senate seats most likely to flip" feature.

Here's why she says May is key to the election process:

May is by far the most important month for primaries — featuring some big-name candidates in races that will shape the fight for Senate control in November. By the end of the month, matchups in four of the races on our list of the 10 Senate seats most likely to flip will likely be set — in Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

What's different in House races this year? The map! Congressional districts were redrawn after the every-10-years Census conducted in 2020.

Some states have tried to depoliticize the process, but Republicans used it to pad congressional majorities in states like TexasFlorida and Ohio. Democrats have tried to do the same in states like Illinois and New York (the latter effort failed).

What is Democrats' strategy nationally? President Biden is said to be frustrated, according to new reporting by CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere and Kevin Liptak, and will shift to a more confrontational strategy that includes attacking the GOP.

This is a shift for a President who came to office promising to search for unity and acknowledging he will need Republican support in order to get big things done. Republicans haven't bought into most of what Democrats promised, however. Unity didn't deliver.

Democrats think they can be competitive in Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan — who is running for the open Senate seat in Ohio — is pushing an old-school, populist message appealing to union members against a more progressive candidate, Morgan Harper, a former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau official.

CNN's Eric Bradner writes that Ryan's economy-focused populism, like Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown's, is not the same as Trump's. But Ryan's and Brown's populism is Trump-adjacent.

