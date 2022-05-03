The US Capitol is seen last Wednesday. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

The midterm elections won't take place until November, but the primaries that begin in earnest on Tuesday will frame Americans' choices on which direction the country takes.

Will Democrats move to the middle or the left?

Will a season of reinvention for critics of former President Donald Trump reassert his power over Republicans?

Here are key things to know as the election season kicks off on Tuesday:

What's at stake this year? All 435 US House members and about a third of senators are facing reelection in November. Control of both chambers is very much in play.

50-50 Senate: The Senate is evenly divided, but Democrats control the chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris' deciding vote.

222-213 House: Democrats in the House hold a very slim majority. Republicans need to net just five seats to claim a House majority.

Where are the competitive races? Let's focus on the Senate. There are 14 Senate seats currently held by Democrats and 21 Senate seats currently held by Republicans that are up for election. Most of those races are not considered competitive.

In fact, according to Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, just three races — in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, all seats held by Democrats — are considered toss-ups. Two races, in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, tilt toward Republicans, and one race, in New Hampshire, tilts toward Democrats.

What's happening in May? While Texas conducted its primaries back in March, things speed up in May and primaries last through the summer.

Ohio and Indiana kick things off May 3. More key states, including Pennsylvania and North Carolina, hold primaries May 17. Bookmark this calendar.

I don't live in Ohio or Indiana. Why would I care about these primaries? CNN's Simone Pathe writes the much-read and often-updated "10 Senate seats most likely to flip" feature.

Here's why she says May is key to the election process:

May is by far the most important month for primaries — featuring some big-name candidates in races that will shape the fight for Senate control in November. By the end of the month, matchups in four of the races on our list of the 10 Senate seats most likely to flip will likely be set — in Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

What's different in House races this year? The map! Congressional districts were redrawn after the every-10-years Census conducted in 2020.

Some states have tried to depoliticize the process, but Republicans used it to pad congressional majorities in states like Texas, Florida and Ohio. Democrats have tried to do the same in states like Illinois and New York (the latter effort failed).

What is Democrats' strategy nationally? President Biden is said to be frustrated, according to new reporting by CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere and Kevin Liptak, and will shift to a more confrontational strategy that includes attacking the GOP.

This is a shift for a President who came to office promising to search for unity and acknowledging he will need Republican support in order to get big things done. Republicans haven't bought into most of what Democrats promised, however. Unity didn't deliver.

Democrats think they can be competitive in Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan — who is running for the open Senate seat in Ohio — is pushing an old-school, populist message appealing to union members against a more progressive candidate, Morgan Harper, a former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau official.

CNN's Eric Bradner writes that Ryan's economy-focused populism, like Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown's, is not the same as Trump's. But Ryan's and Brown's populism is Trump-adjacent.

