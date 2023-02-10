National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby talks to the media on Friday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The object shot down by the US on Friday was downed near the Canadian border on frozen water in the Arctic Ocean, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said.

“The general area would be just off the very, very northeastern part of Alaska near the Canadian border,” Kirby said of the location.

The object first came to the attention of the US government Thursday evening, according to Kirby.

He told reporters the US assessed the “object” to be unmanned before it was eventually shot down.

“We were able to get some fighter aircrafts up and around it before the order to shoot it down, and the pilots' assessment was: this was not manned,” Kirby said.

The object was then shot down by an F-22 fighter jet from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, according to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

