1 min ago

Pentagon: Object shot down near Alaska was not similar in size or shape to the suspected Chinese spy balloon

From CNN's Haley Britzky

The "high-altitude object" shot down near Alaska Friday was not similar in size to the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down last weekend, according to Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

“We have no further details about the object at this time, including any description of its capabilities, purpose or origin,” Ryder said. “The object was about the size of a small car, so not similar in size or shape to the high-altitude surveillance balloon that was taken down off the coast of South Carolina.”

Ryder declined to characterize the latest object as a balloon, but said it was roughly 40,000 feet over Alaska and posed a “reasonable threat to civilian air traffic.” Ryder added that there was no indication the object was manned.

14 min ago

Pentagon cites threat to air traffic as reason to down "high-altitude object" 

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks to the media on Friday.
Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks to the media on Friday. (CNN)

When asked why this "high-altitude object" was downed by the US but the suspected Chinese spy balloon that transversed the US last week was not, here's how Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder responded:

"You have to look at each individual case on its own merits. In this particular case, given the fact that it was operating at an altitude that posed a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic, the determination was made and the president gave the order to take it down," he told reporters.

Ryder reiterated that officials do not know where the object is from.

He added that there is "no indication at this time that it was maneuverable, but again we'll know more" later on.

17 min ago

The US downed the object over frozen water near the Canadian border, White House says

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Jasmine Wright

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby talks to the media on Friday.
National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby talks to the media on Friday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The object shot down by the US on Friday was downed near the Canadian border on frozen water in the Arctic Ocean, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said. 

“The general area would be just off the very, very northeastern part of Alaska near the Canadian border,” Kirby said of the location.

The object first came to the attention of the US government Thursday evening, according to Kirby.

He told reporters the US assessed the “object” to be unmanned before it was eventually shot down.

“We were able to get some fighter aircrafts up and around it before the order to shoot it down, and the pilots' assessment was: this was not manned,” Kirby said.

The object was then shot down by an F-22 fighter jet from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, according to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

CNN's Michael Conte contributed to this report.

21 min ago

Biden gave order to shoot down object this morning, official said

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Joe Biden gave the order to shoot the object down this morning, according to John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.

Biden was first briefed Thursday night “as soon as the Pentagon had enough information,” he added.

Kirby explained that the object did not appear to be self-maneuvering, making it "much less predictable," which led to the president's decision to take it down. 

There were two efforts to get closer to the object as it was in the air — one from fighter aircraft late last night and one from a flight earlier this morning, Kirby said, adding that both engagements yielded limited information. 

Kirby did not provide a timeline for recovering the downed object.

36 min ago

US is not referring to object as a balloon and has not attributed it to China or any other entity

From CNN's Betsy Klein

The US is not referring to the high-altitude object downed near Alaska as a balloon and has not attributed it to China or any other entity. 

“We’re calling this an object because that’s the best description we have right now. We don’t know who owns it – whether it’s state-owned or corporate-owned or privately-owned, we just don’t know,” said John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications. 

“We don't have any information that would confirm a stated purpose for this object. We do expect to be able to recover the debris since it fell not only within our territorial space, but on what we believe is frozen water. So a recovery effort will be made and we're hopeful that it will be successful and then we can learn a little bit more about it.”

The object was “much, much smaller” than the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday, Kirby said, comparing it to “roughly the size of a small car.” The balloon downed last Saturday was described by US officials as approximately the size of three buses.

14 min ago

As military targeted the “high-altitude object,” FAA issued temporary flight restriction

From CNN's Betsy Klein

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction Friday in the area around Deadhorse, Alaska, as the military shot down what the US is describing as a "high-altitude object."

The notice was issued at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The notice told aircraft to clear the area, declaring it National Defense Airspace. It warned that pilots who did not adhere to the protocols could be "intercepted, detained and interviewed by law enforcement/security personnel."

It also warned that FAA could take civil or criminal action.

13 min ago

Biden ordered military to down a "high-altitude object" over US waters, White House announces

From CNN's Betsy Klein

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby talks to reporters at Friday's White House briefing.
National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby talks to reporters at Friday's White House briefing. (Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA/AP)

The White House announced that President Joe Biden ordered the military to down what it described as a “high-altitude object” hovering over Alaska on Friday afternoon.

Fighter jets shot down the object at 1:45 p.m. ET.

“The Department of Defense was tracking a high-altitude object over Alaska airspace in the last 24 hours,” John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters when asked about rumors of another suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. 

The object, Kirby said, was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and “posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight.” 

“Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to down the object, and they did. And it came inside our territorial waters – and those waters right now are frozen — but inside territorial airspace and over territorial waters. Fighter aircraft assigned to US Northern Command took down the object within last hour,” he said.

CNN's Michael Callahan contributed reporting to this post.