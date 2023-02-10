The "high-altitude object" shot down near Alaska Friday was not similar in size to the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down last weekend, according to Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.
“We have no further details about the object at this time, including any description of its capabilities, purpose or origin,” Ryder said. “The object was about the size of a small car, so not similar in size or shape to the high-altitude surveillance balloon that was taken down off the coast of South Carolina.”
Ryder declined to characterize the latest object as a balloon, but said it was roughly 40,000 feet over Alaska and posed a “reasonable threat to civilian air traffic.” Ryder added that there was no indication the object was manned.