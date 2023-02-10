The "high-altitude object" that was shot down Friday did not appear to have any surveillance equipment, according to a US official, which would make it both smaller and likely less sophisticated than the suspected Chinese balloon shot down last weekend.
US shoots down "high-altitude object" over Alaska
By Adrienne Vogt, Tori Powell and Matt Meyer, CNN
The "high-altitude object" did not appear to have any surveillance equipment, a US official says
From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Haley Britzky
Canadian PM says he was briefed on shooting down the object and "supported the decision to take action"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Friday he was briefed on the shoot down of the “high-altitude object” hovering over Alaska this afternoon and “supported the decision to take action.”
The object was shot down near the Canadian border on frozen water in the Arctic Ocean, the White House said.
Military deemed shooting down the object no major risk to people or property on the ground, US official says
From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Haley Britzky
The "high-altitude object" shot down Friday was targeted about 10 miles off the northern coast of Alaska, a US official told CNN, and the military did not deem the operation a serious risk to people on the ground.
The object was significantly smaller than the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down last Saturday, the official noted.
After first detecting the object Thursday, the military sent F-35 fighter jets to investigate, the official said. The object was ultimately shot down Friday afternoon by an F-22 fighter jet with an AIM-9X, the same type of aircraft and missile used to shoot down the Chinese balloon off the coast of South Carolina.
The official said the Pentagon was not seriously concerned about collateral damage to people or property on the ground when deciding to shoot the object down.
Defense Department officials and NORAD, the joint US-Canada aerospace agency, wanted to shoot down the object during the daytime because the brief hours of sunlight in the far north would make the slow-moving object easier to spot for a fast-moving jet, the official said.
Military leaders expressed confidence that the object was not an asset belonging to the US military or government.
Senate intelligence committee staff brief on downed Alaska object, source says
From CNN's Manu Raju
Staff for the Senate Intelligence Committee were briefed Friday on the downed "high-altitude object" over Alaska, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said President Joe Biden gave the order to down the object, which Ryder said was roughly 40,000 feet over Alaska and posed a “reasonable threat to civilian air traffic.”
Biden says mission to shoot down object over Alaska was a "success"
From CNN's DJ Judd
Asked if he had any comment on the object shot down over Alaska, President Joe Biden told CNN that “it was a success.”
Biden was waiting on the South Lawn of the White House for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to arrive Friday afternoon.
Biden gave the order to down a “high-altitude object” earlier Friday, according to John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.
Pentagon: Object shot down near Alaska was not similar in size or shape to the suspected Chinese spy balloon
From CNN's Haley Britzky
The "high-altitude object" shot down near Alaska Friday was not similar in size to the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down last weekend, according to Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.
“We have no further details about the object at this time, including any description of its capabilities, purpose or origin,” Ryder said. “The object was about the size of a small car, so not similar in size or shape to the high-altitude surveillance balloon that was taken down off the coast of South Carolina.”
Ryder declined to characterize the latest object as a balloon, but said it was roughly 40,000 feet over Alaska and posed a “reasonable threat to civilian air traffic.” Ryder added that there was no indication the object was manned.
Pentagon cites threat to air traffic as reason to down "high-altitude object"
When asked why this "high-altitude object" was downed by the US but the suspected Chinese spy balloon that transversed the US last week was not, here's how Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder responded:
"You have to look at each individual case on its own merits. In this particular case, given the fact that it was operating at an altitude that posed a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic, the determination was made and the president gave the order to take it down," he told reporters.
Ryder reiterated that officials do not know where the object is from.
He added that there is "no indication at this time that it was maneuverable, but again we'll know more" later on.
The US downed the object over frozen water near the Canadian border, White House says
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Jasmine Wright
The object shot down by the US on Friday was downed near the Canadian border on frozen water in the Arctic Ocean, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said.
“The general area would be just off the very, very northeastern part of Alaska near the Canadian border,” Kirby said of the location.
The object first came to the attention of the US government Thursday evening, according to Kirby.
He told reporters the US assessed the “object” to be unmanned before it was eventually shot down.
“We were able to get some fighter aircrafts up and around it before the order to shoot it down, and the pilots' assessment was: this was not manned,” Kirby said.
The object was then shot down by an F-22 fighter jet from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, according to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.
CNN's Michael Conte contributed to this report.
Biden gave order to shoot down object this morning, official said
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Joe Biden gave the order to shoot the object down this morning, according to John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.
Biden was first briefed Thursday night “as soon as the Pentagon had enough information,” he added.
Kirby explained that the object did not appear to be self-maneuvering, making it "much less predictable," which led to the president's decision to take it down.
There were two efforts to get closer to the object as it was in the air — one from fighter aircraft late last night and one from a flight earlier this morning, Kirby said, adding that both engagements yielded limited information.
Kirby did not provide a timeline for recovering the downed object.