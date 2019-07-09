Appeals court hears case that would strike down Obamacare
A look at the history of the Affordable Care Act
The Affordable Care Act is considered President Barack Obama's signature achievement.
But, the ACA, often referred to as "Obamacare," has been met with opposition and could eventually find itself before the Supreme Court.
In the newest attempt to roll back the ACA, a Texas appeals court will hear arguments today that could ultimately strike down the act. Courts have previously upheld Obamacare, but this will be the first hearing since Congress got rid of the tax penalty for not having insurance.
Here's a look at the history of Obamacare:
- The Affordable Care Act was signed into law in 2010 and came into full effect in 2014.
- Its main goal was to make healthcare affordable and reduce the number of Americans who are uninsured. It also promised to expand coverage and treatment options.
- In 2013, 42 million Americans did not have health insurance. That number dropped to 29 million in 2015.
- Republicans opposed the act and made many attempts to get rid of it. In fact, in 2016, one of President Trump's campaign promises was to repeal Obamacare.
- Once Trump took office, Republicans were not able to get enough votes in Congress to roll Obamacare back.
- But even though Republicans in Congress fell short of votes, they did make other moves to chip away at it. The tax cut bill in 2017 included a provision that eliminated the individual mandate that compelled people to get health insurance.
Watch more:
Here's why healthcare is so expensive in the United States
The United States spends more on healthcare than any other country in the world. In the 2018 fiscal year, that number was about $1.1 trillion, according to the Tax Policy Center.
CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta says there are several things that could be contributing to the rising healthcare costs in America. They are...
- Drug prices: The price of prescriptions are set by the company that makes them. Unlike other countries, individual consumers can't negotiate for lower rates — only the Department of Veterans Affairs and Medicaid have the power to do that.
- Administrative costs: Because the billing process is so complicated, there are a lot of people who work to figure out how to charge you for an appointment or procedure. These administrators deal with things like co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles. This gets complicated because it's not a one-size-fits-all model. For example, some people may get prescribed treatments that are more expensive or have to go to specialists.
- Defensive medicine: This is when doctors may order more tests than they need in order to avoid a lawsuit. Even if they are confident in a diagnosis, some doctors feel the need to create a paper trail to show that everything else has been ruled out in case they get taken to court.
Learn more:
Chuck Schumer: "Donald Trump and the Republicans want to take away your health care"
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi emphasized the Democratic party's commitment to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) at a news conference today.
Schumer and Pelosi were joined by Senate and House Democrats, each holding a poster depicting the face of an American affected by a pre-existing condition.
"Today, House and Senate Democrats are here to show the human stakes of the GOP's relentless assault on health care,” Pelosi said. “Every family in America is one phone call, one diagnosis, one accident away from being slaves to pre-existing conditions and the costs that they incur, and, more importantly, the toll they take on the health of family members."
She added: "It’s really important that the court honor its precedent and it ruled in favor of the Affordable Care Act on a previous occasion.”
Two groups of states are battling in court today over Obamacare
An appeals court in New Orleans is considering a case that would strike down the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
The three-judge appeals court panel will hear arguments from both sides starting at 2 p.m. ET.
About the anti-ACA side: The case was initiated by Texas and other Republican-led states, and has since been joined by the Department of Justice. Last year, a federal judge in Texas sided with those that want to get rid of the ACA, and struck down the health care law. Today's hearing is the appeal of that case.
About the pro-ACA side: Defenders of the ACA, which include California and other Democratic-run states, as well as the House of Representatives, argue that if lawmakers want to repeal ACA regulations, they would have done so in their 2017 actions against it (which reduced the tax penalty for those who lacked insurance to zero).