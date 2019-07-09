The Affordable Care Act is considered President Barack Obama's signature achievement.

But, the ACA, often referred to as "Obamacare," has been met with opposition and could eventually find itself before the Supreme Court.

In the newest attempt to roll back the ACA, a Texas appeals court will hear arguments today that could ultimately strike down the act. Courts have previously upheld Obamacare, but this will be the first hearing since Congress got rid of the tax penalty for not having insurance.

Here's a look at the history of Obamacare:

The Affordable Care Act was signed into law in 2010 and came into full effect in 2014.

Its main goal was to make healthcare affordable and reduce the number of Americans who are uninsured. It also promised to expand coverage and treatment options.

In 2013 , 42 million Americans did not have health insurance. That number dropped to 29 million in 2015.

Republicans opposed the act and made many attempts to get rid of it. In fact, in 2016 , one of President Trump's campaign promises was to repeal Obamacare.

Once Trump took office, Republicans were not able to get enough votes in Congress to roll Obamacare back.

But even though Republicans in Congress fell short of votes, they did make other moves to chip away at it. The tax cut bill in 2017 included a provision that eliminated the individual mandate that compelled people to get health insurance.

