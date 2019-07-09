An appeals court in New Orleans this afternoon will hear a case that would strike down the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

It's the appeal of a case out of Texas: Last year, US District Court Judge Reed O'Connor sided with a group of Republican-led states that sought to declare the ACA unconstitutional

But the ACA is still in place: While the judge's decision struck down Obamacare, that ruling was put on hold pending today's appeal.

That means the ACA — which allows millions of people to get health insurance through exchanges or Medicaid expansion, saves senior citizens money on their Medicare coverage and prescription drugs and allows children to stay on their parents' health insurance plans until they turn 26, among other provisions — is still in effect today.