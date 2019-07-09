Carrying photographs of Americans with pre-existing medical conditions, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hold a photograph of Emilie Saltzman as they lead a group of Democratic members of Congress down the steps of the US Capitol to a news conference July 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi emphasized the Democratic party's commitment to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) at a news conference today.

“Don't let President Trump fool you, America,” Schumer said in Washington, DC. “Donald Trump and the Republicans want to take away your health care. We, Democrats, will keep fighting, tooth and nail, to protect American's health care for as long as it takes and we will not stop until we succeed.”

Schumer and Pelosi were joined by Senate and House Democrats, each holding a poster depicting the face of an American affected by a pre-existing condition.

"Today, House and Senate Democrats are here to show the human stakes of the GOP's relentless assault on health care,” Pelosi said. “Every family in America is one phone call, one diagnosis, one accident away from being slaves to pre-existing conditions and the costs that they incur, and, more importantly, the toll they take on the health of family members."

She added: "It’s really important that the court honor its precedent and it ruled in favor of the Affordable Care Act on a previous occasion.”