Obama on resistance inside Trump's White House: "That's not how our democracy's supposed to work"

President Obama slammed the idea that there were Trump administration staffers working actively to undermine President Trump and stop him from following some of his work instincts, a theme of Bob Woodward's book as well as the anonymous op-ed that ran in the New York Times.

"The claim that everything will turn out okay because there are people inside the White House who secretly aren't following the President's orders, that is not a check," Obama said. "I'm being serious here. That's not how our democracy's supposed to work. These people aren't elected. They're not accountable. "

He added, "They're not doing us a service by actively promoting 90% of the crazy stuff that's coming out of this white house, and then saying, 'Don't worry, we're preventing the other 10%.' That's not how things are supposed to work. This is not normal. These are extraordinary times. And they're dangerous times."