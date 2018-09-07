Obama tells students they need to vote in fall election: "Our democracy depends on it"

President Obama told students assembled at the University of Chicago that "this is one of those pivotal moments when every one of us, as citizens of the United States, need to determine just who it is that we are. Just what it is that we stand for."

He said the next election would be the most important in a longtime, and they needed to vote because "our democracy depends on it."

"The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire," he said, citing "a glance at recent headlines" as providing proof that "this moment really is different."

Watch: