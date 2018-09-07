Obama blasts Trump over Charlottesville: How hard can it be to say "Nazis are bad"?

President Barack Obama, speaking at the University of Illinois, sharply criticized the state of the Republican Party and said it had become radical, not conservative.

"But over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said.

Over the past few years, the party, he said, has embraced conspiracy theories like the legitimacy of his birth certificate, attacked voting rights and rejected climate change.

"I don't mean to pretend I'm channelling Abraham Lincoln now, but that's not what he had in mind, I think, when he helped form the Republican party," Obama said. "It's not conservative. It sure isn't normal. It's radical.

He continued: "It's a vision that says the protection of our power and those who back us is all that matters even when it hurts the country. It's a vision that says the few who can afford high-price lobbyists and unlimited campaign contributions set the agenda, and over the past two years, this vision is now nearing its logical conclusion."

"What happened to the Republican party?" Obama asked.